Class 3A blog: Ian has created a fluid Week 7 schedule

Top-ranked Cedar Grove is playing Saturday in Washington D.C. at St. John’s and should not be affected. Three ranked opponents are scheduled to meet this week, with No. 2 Carver-Atlanta at No. 6 Peach County arguably the best. The teams haven’t played each other since 1987. That game moved to Thursday.

No. 7 Crisp County is scheduled to play Saturday at home against No. 8 Dougherty. No. 10 Mary Persons is scheduled to play Thursday at Class A Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian.