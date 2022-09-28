Class 3A blog: Ian has created a fluid Week 7 schedule

The threat of bad weather from Hurricane Ian has interrupted what once was a relatively issue-free high school football season. Thanks, Ian.
The Class 3A teams, like most scheduling in the state, has moved most of its games to Wednesday and Thursday. Those games left scheduled for Friday may or may not take place.
Everything is fluid.
Top-ranked Cedar Grove is playing Saturday in Washington D.C. at St. John’s and should not be affected. Three ranked opponents are scheduled to meet this week, with No. 2 Carver-Atlanta at No. 6 Peach County arguably the best. The teams haven’t played each other since 1987. That game moved to Thursday.
No. 7 Crisp County is scheduled to play Saturday at home against No. 8 Dougherty. No. 10 Mary Persons is scheduled to play Thursday at Class A Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian.
At this point, here’s what we know about top-10 schedule changes:
Class 3A top-10 schedule
1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-2) plays Saturday at St. John’s (D.C.).
2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (3-1) plays Thursday at No. 6 Peach County.
3. (3) Calvary Day (4-0) was scheduled to play Johnson-Savannah Friday, but the game has been postponed.
4. (4) Sandy Creek (5-1) plays at home Thursday against Harris County.
5. (6) Oconee County (3-2) plays Thursday at Hebron Christian.
6. (7) Peach County (3-2) plays at home Thursday against No. 2 Carver-Atlanta.
7. (5) Crisp County (3-2) is scheduled to play Saturday at home against No. 8 Dougherty. , which could change.
8. (8) Dougherty (5-0) is scheduled to travel to No. 7 Crisp County Saturday.
9. (9) Stephens County (4-1) travels to Monroe Area Thursday
10. (10) Mary Persons (4-1) travels to Class A Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian Thursday.
