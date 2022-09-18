Class 3A blog: Higher-class opponents get some payback against 3A’s best

Four ranked Class 3A programs lost in Week 5, and some of the losses were worse than others.
- Cedar Grove’s “beat them all” experiment was going well, but Class 7A No. 4 Mill Creek proved too much for 3A’s No. 1 program to handle. The Saints lost 52-36. Mill Creek led 14-6 after the first quarter and 38-21 at the half. Next week, Cedar Grove will continue its journey against ranked 7A teams when it travels to 7A No. 3 Colquitt County.
- Carver-Atlanta is still ranked No. 2 after its loss to Class 7A No. 1 Buford 44-16.
- Oconee County was ranked No. 4 before losing to Class 4A No. 6 Burke County, 28-21, in overtime. The Warriors dropped to No. 6 this week.
- Peach County lost 35-7 to Perry, the No. 4 team in Class 4A. The Panthers hadn’t beaten Peach since 2007, and before that, since 1989. On the positive side of things, No. 4 Sandy Creek defeated Class 7A Collins Hill 33-17; Dougherty is 5-0 after beating Terrell County 46-6, and Stephens County defeated White County 53-14. No. 5 Crisp County and No. 10 Mary Persons did not play.
Class 3A Week 5 results
1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-1) lost to Mill Creek 52-36
2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (3-1) lost to Buford 44-16
3. (3) Calvary Day (3-0) defeated Liberty County 48-27
4. (5) Sandy Creek (4-1) defeated Collins Hill 33-17
5. (7) Crisp County (3-1) did not play.
6. (4) Oconee County (3-2) lost to Burke County 28-21 (OT)
7. (6) Peach County (2-2) lost to Perry 35-7
8. (8) Dougherty (5-0) defeated Terrell County 46-6
9. (9) Stephens County (4-1) defeated White County 53-14
10. (10) Mary Persons (3-1) did not play
