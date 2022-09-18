ajc logo
Class 3A blog: Higher-class opponents get some payback against 3A’s best

Collins Hill defensive back Charles Goodman (24) breaks up a pass intended for Cedar Grove wide receiver Devin Carter (7) during the first half of their game at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. Cedar Grove won 40-6. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
34 minutes ago

Four ranked Class 3A programs lost in Week 5, and some of the losses were worse than others.

  • Cedar Grove’s “beat them all” experiment was going well, but Class 7A No. 4 Mill Creek proved too much for 3A’s No. 1 program to handle. The Saints lost 52-36. Mill Creek led 14-6 after the first quarter and 38-21 at the half. Next week, Cedar Grove will continue its journey against ranked 7A teams when it travels to 7A No. 3 Colquitt County.
  • Carver-Atlanta is still ranked No. 2 after its loss to Class 7A No. 1 Buford 44-16.
  • Oconee County was ranked No. 4 before losing to Class 4A No. 6 Burke County, 28-21, in overtime. The Warriors dropped to No. 6 this week.
  • Peach County lost 35-7 to Perry, the No. 4 team in Class 4A. The Panthers hadn’t beaten Peach since 2007, and before that, since 1989. On the positive side of things, No. 4 Sandy Creek defeated Class 7A Collins Hill 33-17; Dougherty is 5-0 after beating Terrell County 46-6, and Stephens County defeated White County 53-14. No. 5 Crisp County and No. 10 Mary Persons did not play.

Class 3A Week 5 results

1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-1) lost to Mill Creek 52-36

2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (3-1) lost to Buford 44-16

3. (3) Calvary Day (3-0) defeated Liberty County 48-27

4. (5) Sandy Creek (4-1) defeated Collins Hill 33-17

5. (7) Crisp County (3-1) did not play.

6. (4) Oconee County (3-2) lost to Burke County 28-21 (OT)

7. (6) Peach County (2-2) lost to Perry 35-7

8. (8) Dougherty (5-0) defeated Terrell County 46-6

9. (9) Stephens County (4-1) defeated White County 53-14

10. (10) Mary Persons (3-1) did not play

