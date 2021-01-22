Class 3A Blog: Heading toward stretch-time, where region standings begin to matter

Region standings are constantly shifting this time of the season, and there are several weekend matchups that could factor large for Class 3A playoff seedings.
Boys
-- Top-ranked Sandy Creek will host No. 6 Salem again after defeating the Seminoles 75-53 on Jan. 16. Sandy Creek senior Jabari Smith is rated as one of the best players in the nation by 247Sports, and his stat line shows why. The 6-foot-8 5-star Auburn-commitment is averaging 24 points, with 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. He is rated as the No. 1 recruit in Georgia, the No. 2 power forward in the nation and the No. 5 overall recruit nationally. Supporting Smith is senior point guard Myles Rice, a Washington State signee, who is scoring 18 points with six assists and two steals. Rice is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.
Girls
-- No. 3 Upson-Lee will put its flawless record on the line when it plays host to No. 9 Americus Sumter in Thomaston. The Knights are coming off a 60-24 region victory against Crisp County in Cordele on Tuesday. Upson has four players, all seniors, scoring in double-figures – Jakera Ellerbee (16.5 points), Alonzea Montgomery (12 points), Tyla Zellner (12 points) and Ja’khia Parker (12 points).
-- Sixth-ranked Lumpkin County will play host to No. 8 Gilmer on Friday for the other meeting between ranked girls teams. The Indians lost to White County 58-57 in overtime Jan. 12, but followed by defeating Flowery Branch, 60-54, and Dawson County, 68-33. Gilmer is looking to right the ship after losing to White County, 66-49, Tuesday. Junior Elly Callihan leads Gilmer with 19 points a game, and senior Emma Callihan adds 11 points per game.
Here is the top 10 schedule for the boys and girls
Boys
1. Sandy Creek (13-4) – Today vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Cedar Grove
2. Windsor Forest (5-1) -- Saturday vs. Liberty County, 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Johnson-Savannah, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Liberty County, 8 p.m.
3. Hart County (12-3) – Today vs. Oconee County, 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Monroe Area, 7:30 p.m.
4. Johnson-Savannah (10-1) – Today vs. Liberty County, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Woodville-Tompkins, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Windsor Forest, 7:30 p.m.
5. LaFayette (10-1) – Today at Adairsville, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. North Murray, 3 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Sonoraville, 7:30 p.m.
6. Salem (8-3) – Today at Sandy Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Redan, 3 p.m.; Tuesday at Redan, 7 p.m.
7. Cross Creek (9-4) – Saturday vs. Burke County, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Harlem, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Thomson, 7:30 p.m.
8. Sonoraville (15-0) – Today vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday at Calhoun, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. LaFayette, 7:30 p.m.
9. Upson-Lee (10-5) – Friday vs. Americus-Sumter, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Central-Macon, 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Central-Macon, 7:30 p.m.
10. Carver-Atlanta (8-3) – Thursday at Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 30 vs. Cedar Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
1. Johnson-Savannah (8-1) – Today vs. Liberty County, 6 p.m.; Saturday at Woodville-Tompkins, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Groves, 6 p.m.
2. Cross Creek (7-2) – Tuesday at Harlem, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Thomson, 6 p.m.; Jan. 30 vs. Harlem, 6 p.m.
3. Upson-Lee (12-0) – Today vs. Americus-Sumter, 6 p.m.; Saturday at Central-Macon, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Central Macon, 6 p.m.
4. Sonoraville (12-3) – Today vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m.; Saturday at Calhoun, 4 p.m.; Tuesday at LaFayette, 6 p.m.
5. Coahulla Creek (15-2) – Saturday at Northwest Whitfield, 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Adairsville, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m.
6. Lumpkin County (13-4) – Today vs. Gilmer, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Union County, 4 p.m.; Tuesday at North Hall, 6 p.m.
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-4) – Tuesday at Sandy Creek, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Salem, 6 p.m.; Feb. 2 vs. Carver-Atlanta, 6 p.m.
8. Gilmer (10-3) – Today at Lumpkin County, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. West Hall, 4 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Dawson County, 6 p.m.
9. Americus-Sumter (7-2) – Today at Upson-Lee, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Peach County, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at Jackson, 6 p.m.
10. Beach (7-3) – Today at Savannah, 6 p.m.; Saturday at New Hampstead, 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Groves, 6 p.m.
Below are the boys and girls region standings for Class 3A
Boys
Region standings
1-AAA Region PCT Overall PCT
Appling County 3-0-0 1.000 6-0-0 1.000
Long County 3-0-0 1.000 7-3-0 0.700
Brantley County 1-2-0 0.333 7-6-0 0.538
Pierce County 1-2-0 0.333 6-6-0 0.500
Tattnall County 0-4-0 0.000 1-11-0 0.083
2-AAA
Americus-Sumter 7-0-0 1.000 9-2-0 0.818
Upson-Lee 5-2-0 0.714 10-5-0 0.667
Peach County 5-3-0 0.625 9-4-0 0.692
Mary Persons 4-3-0 0.571 7-7-0 0.500
Crisp County 5-4-0 0.556 8-6-0 0.571
Jackson 3-4-0 0.429 3-5-0 0.375
Central, Macon 0-6-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000
Pike County 0-6-0 0.000 0-9-0 0.000
3-AAA
Windsor Forest 5-0-0 1.000 6-1-0 0.857
Johnson, Savannah 4-1-0 0.800 10-1-0 0.909
Groves 2-2-0 0.500 4-7-0 0.364
Liberty County 1-1-0 0.500 3-6-0 0.333
Beach 1-3-0 0.250 5-8-0 0.385
Southeast Bulloch 0-1-0 0.000 3-3-0 0.500
Savannah 0-5-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077
4-AAA
Hephzibah 4-0-0 1.000 6-2-0 0.750
Cross Creek 2-0-0 1.000 9-3-0 0.750
Burke County 1-2-0 0.333 4-7-0 0.364
Harlem 1-2-0 0.333 2-4-0 0.333
Thomson 0-0-0 0.000 4-2-0 0.667
Morgan County 0-2-0 0.000 4-5-0 0.444
Richmond Academy 0-2-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143
5-AAA
Sandy Creek 6-0-0 1.000 13-4-0 0.765
Carver, Atlanta 4-0-0 1.000 8-3-0 0.727
Salem 3-2-0 0.600 8-3-0 0.727
Greater Atlanta Christian 4-3-0 0.571 9-8-0 0.529
Cedar Grove 2-3-0 0.400 3-6-0 0.333
Redan 2-4-0 0.333 3-6-0 0.333
Westminster 2-4-0 0.333 3-8-0 0.273
Douglass, Atlanta 0-7-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000
6-AAA
Sonoraville 9-0-0 1.000 15-0-0 1.000
LaFayette 7-1-0 0.875 10-1-0 0.909
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 7-2-0 0.778 9-3-0 0.750
Murray County 6-2-0 0.750 10-4-0 0.714
Adairsville 4-5-0 0.444 9-6-0 0.600
Coahulla Creek 4-6-0 0.400 8-7-0 0.533
Rockmart 2-8-0 0.200 4-11-0 0.267
North Murray 1-8-0 0.111 5-10-0 0.333
Ringgold 1-9-0 0.100 1-13-0 0.071
7-AAA
White County 7-1-0 0.875 10-5-0 0.667
Cherokee Bluff 6-1-0 0.857 11-8-0 0.579
Dawson County 6-2-0 0.750 14-6-0 0.700
North Hall 3-5-0 0.375 8-8-0 0.500
Lumpkin County 2-5-0 0.286 7-9-0 0.438
Gilmer 1-5-0 0.167 3-9-0 0.250
West Hall 0-6-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
8-AAA
Hart County 3-0-0 1.000 12-3-0 0.800
Oconee County 2-1-0 0.667 13-4-0 0.765
Monroe Area 2-1-0 0.667 11-7-0 0.611
Franklin County 1-2-0 0.333 8-7-0 0.533
Stephens County 1-2-0 0.333 7-7-0 0.500
East Jackson 0-3-0 0.000 3-6-0 0.333
Girls Region Standings for Class 3A
1-AAA Region PCT Overall PCT
Tattnall County 4-0-0 1.000 10-4-0 0.714
Pierce County 1-1-0 0.500 8-6-0 0.571
Long County 0-1-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222
Appling County 0-2-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200
Brantley County 0-1-0 0.000 1-5-0 0.167
2-AAA
Upson-Lee 7-0-0 1.000 12-0-0 1.000
Americus-Sumter 5-2-0 0.714 8-2-0 0.800
Jackson 5-3-0 0.625 7-4-0 0.636
Central, Macon 4-3-0 0.571 6-5-0 0.545
Pike County 5-4-0 0.556 8-4-0 0.667
Peach County 3-5-0 0.375 7-8-0 0.467
Crisp County 2-7-0 0.222 4-9-0 0.308
Mary Persons 0-7-0 0.000 2-11-0 0.154
3-AAA
Beach 4-0-0 1.000 7-3-0 0.700
Johnson, Savannah 4-1-0 0.800 8-1-0 0.889
Savannah 3-3-0 0.500 6-7-0 0.462
Liberty County 1-1-0 0.500 4-4-0 0.500
Windsor Forest 2-3-0 0.400 2-8-0 0.200
Southeast Bulloch 0-2-0 0.000 3-8-0 0.273
Groves 0-4-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000
4-AAA
Cross Creek 2-0-0 1.000 6-2-0 0.750
Burke County 3-1-0 0.750 6-3-0 0.667
Morgan County 2-2-0 0.500 7-6-0 0.538
Hephzibah 1-2-0 0.333 2-5-0 0.286
Thomson 0-1-0 0.000 6-3-0 0.667
Harlem 0-1-0 0.000 1-3-0 0.250
Richmond Academy 0-2-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000
5-AAA
Westminster 4-0-0 1.000 5-1-0 0.833
Greater Atlanta Christian 4-0-0 1.000 5-4-0 0.556
Redan 2-1-0 0.667 7-1-0 0.875
Sandy Creek 3-3-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529
Douglass, Atlanta 2-2-0 0.500 5-5-0 0.500
Cedar Grove 1-1-0 0.500 4-1-0 0.800
Carver, Atlanta 0-3-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222
Salem 0-6-0 0.000 0-9-0 0.000
6-AAA
Sonoraville 8-1-0 0.889 12-3-0 0.800
Coahulla Creek 9-2-0 0.818 15-2-0 0.882
Rockmart 7-3-0 0.700 10-6-0 0.625
Murray County 4-3-0 0.571 6-3-0 0.667
Ringgold 5-4-0 0.556 10-5-0 0.667
LaFayette 4-5-0 0.444 7-5-0 0.583
Adairsville 2-7-0 0.222 5-12-0 0.294
North Murray 1-7-0 0.125 5-10-0 0.333
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 0-8-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
7-AAA
White County 7-1-0 0.875 8-7-0 0.533
Gilmer 5-1-0 0.833 10-3-0 0.769
Lumpkin County 5-1-0 0.833 13-4-0 0.765
North Hall 4-3-0 0.571 6-11-0 0.353
Dawson County 1-6-0 0.143 8-8-0 0.500
Cherokee Bluff 1-6-0 0.143 5-14-0 0.263
West Hall 0-5-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077
8-AAA
East Jackson 2-0-0 1.000 6-2-0 0.750
Franklin County 2-0-0 1.000 8-6-0 0.571
Stephens County 2-1-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688
Hart County 0-2-0 0.000 8-7-0 0.533
Oconee County 0-3-0 0.000 5-9-0 0.357
Monroe Area 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200
About the Author