Class 3A Blog: Heading toward stretch-time, where region standings begin to matter

High School Sports Blog | 47 minutes ago
By Seth Ellerbee

Region standings are constantly shifting this time of the season, and there are several weekend matchups that could factor large for Class 3A playoff seedings.

Boys

-- Top-ranked Sandy Creek will host No. 6 Salem again after defeating the Seminoles 75-53 on Jan. 16. Sandy Creek senior Jabari Smith is rated as one of the best players in the nation by 247Sports, and his stat line shows why. The 6-foot-8 5-star Auburn-commitment is averaging 24 points, with 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. He is rated as the No. 1 recruit in Georgia, the No. 2 power forward in the nation and the No. 5 overall recruit nationally. Supporting Smith is senior point guard Myles Rice, a Washington State signee, who is scoring 18 points with six assists and two steals. Rice is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Girls

-- No. 3 Upson-Lee will put its flawless record on the line when it plays host to No. 9 Americus Sumter in Thomaston. The Knights are coming off a 60-24 region victory against Crisp County in Cordele on Tuesday. Upson has four players, all seniors, scoring in double-figures – Jakera Ellerbee (16.5 points), Alonzea Montgomery (12 points), Tyla Zellner (12 points) and Ja’khia Parker (12 points).

-- Sixth-ranked Lumpkin County will play host to No. 8 Gilmer on Friday for the other meeting between ranked girls teams. The Indians lost to White County 58-57 in overtime Jan. 12, but followed by defeating Flowery Branch, 60-54, and Dawson County, 68-33. Gilmer is looking to right the ship after losing to White County, 66-49, Tuesday. Junior Elly Callihan leads Gilmer with 19 points a game, and senior Emma Callihan adds 11 points per game.

Here is the top 10 schedule for the boys and girls

Boys

1. Sandy Creek (13-4) – Today vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Cedar Grove

2. Windsor Forest (5-1) -- Saturday vs. Liberty County, 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Johnson-Savannah, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Liberty County, 8 p.m.

3. Hart County (12-3) – Today vs. Oconee County, 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Monroe Area, 7:30 p.m.

4. Johnson-Savannah (10-1) – Today vs. Liberty County, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Woodville-Tompkins, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Windsor Forest, 7:30 p.m.

5. LaFayette (10-1) – Today at Adairsville, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. North Murray, 3 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Sonoraville, 7:30 p.m.

6. Salem (8-3) – Today at Sandy Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Redan, 3 p.m.; Tuesday at Redan, 7 p.m.

7. Cross Creek (9-4) – Saturday vs. Burke County, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Harlem, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Thomson, 7:30 p.m.

8. Sonoraville (15-0) – Today vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday at Calhoun, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. LaFayette, 7:30 p.m.

9. Upson-Lee (10-5) – Friday vs. Americus-Sumter, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Central-Macon, 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Central-Macon, 7:30 p.m.

10. Carver-Atlanta (8-3) – Thursday at Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 30 vs. Cedar Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

1. Johnson-Savannah (8-1) – Today vs. Liberty County, 6 p.m.; Saturday at Woodville-Tompkins, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Groves, 6 p.m.

2. Cross Creek (7-2) – Tuesday at Harlem, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Thomson, 6 p.m.; Jan. 30 vs. Harlem, 6 p.m.

3. Upson-Lee (12-0) – Today vs. Americus-Sumter, 6 p.m.; Saturday at Central-Macon, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Central Macon, 6 p.m.

4. Sonoraville (12-3) – Today vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m.; Saturday at Calhoun, 4 p.m.; Tuesday at LaFayette, 6 p.m.

5. Coahulla Creek (15-2) – Saturday at Northwest Whitfield, 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Adairsville, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m.

6. Lumpkin County (13-4) – Today vs. Gilmer, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Union County, 4 p.m.; Tuesday at North Hall, 6 p.m.

7. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-4) – Tuesday at Sandy Creek, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Salem, 6 p.m.; Feb. 2 vs. Carver-Atlanta, 6 p.m.

8. Gilmer (10-3) – Today at Lumpkin County, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. West Hall, 4 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Dawson County, 6 p.m.

9. Americus-Sumter (7-2) – Today at Upson-Lee, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Peach County, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at Jackson, 6 p.m.

10. Beach (7-3) – Today at Savannah, 6 p.m.; Saturday at New Hampstead, 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Groves, 6 p.m.

Below are the boys and girls region standings for Class 3A

Boys

Region standings

1-AAA                   Region  PCT        Overall PCT

Appling County 3-0-0      1.000     6-0-0      1.000

Long County       3-0-0      1.000     7-3-0      0.700

Brantley County               1-2-0      0.333     7-6-0      0.538

Pierce County    1-2-0      0.333     6-6-0      0.500

Tattnall County 0-4-0      0.000     1-11-0   0.083

2-AAA

Americus-Sumter            7-0-0      1.000     9-2-0      0.818

Upson-Lee          5-2-0      0.714     10-5-0   0.667

Peach County    5-3-0      0.625     9-4-0      0.692

Mary Persons    4-3-0      0.571     7-7-0      0.500

Crisp County      5-4-0      0.556     8-6-0      0.571

Jackson 3-4-0      0.429     3-5-0      0.375

Central, Macon 0-6-0      0.000     0-10-0   0.000

Pike County        0-6-0      0.000     0-9-0      0.000

3-AAA

Windsor Forest 5-0-0      1.000     6-1-0      0.857

Johnson, Savannah         4-1-0      0.800     10-1-0   0.909

Groves 2-2-0      0.500     4-7-0      0.364

Liberty County  1-1-0      0.500     3-6-0      0.333

Beach    1-3-0      0.250     5-8-0      0.385

Southeast Bulloch            0-1-0      0.000     3-3-0      0.500

Savannah            0-5-0      0.000     1-12-0   0.077

4-AAA

Hephzibah          4-0-0      1.000     6-2-0      0.750

Cross Creek        2-0-0      1.000     9-3-0      0.750

Burke County     1-2-0      0.333     4-7-0      0.364

Harlem 1-2-0      0.333     2-4-0      0.333

Thomson             0-0-0      0.000     4-2-0      0.667

Morgan County 0-2-0      0.000     4-5-0      0.444

Richmond Academy        0-2-0      0.000     1-6-0      0.143

5-AAA

Sandy Creek       6-0-0      1.000     13-4-0   0.765

Carver, Atlanta  4-0-0      1.000     8-3-0      0.727

Salem    3-2-0      0.600     8-3-0      0.727

Greater Atlanta Christian              4-3-0      0.571     9-8-0      0.529

Cedar Grove       2-3-0      0.400     3-6-0      0.333

Redan   2-4-0      0.333     3-6-0      0.333

Westminster      2-4-0      0.333     3-8-0      0.273

Douglass, Atlanta             0-7-0      0.000     0-10-0   0.000

6-AAA

Sonoraville          9-0-0      1.000     15-0-0   1.000

LaFayette            7-1-0      0.875     10-1-0   0.909

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe              7-2-0      0.778     9-3-0      0.750

Murray County 6-2-0      0.750     10-4-0   0.714

Adairsville           4-5-0      0.444     9-6-0      0.600

Coahulla Creek  4-6-0      0.400     8-7-0      0.533

Rockmart             2-8-0      0.200     4-11-0   0.267

North Murray    1-8-0      0.111     5-10-0   0.333

Ringgold               1-9-0      0.100     1-13-0   0.071

7-AAA

White County    7-1-0      0.875     10-5-0   0.667

Cherokee Bluff  6-1-0      0.857     11-8-0   0.579

Dawson County 6-2-0      0.750     14-6-0   0.700

North Hall            3-5-0      0.375     8-8-0      0.500

Lumpkin County               2-5-0      0.286     7-9-0      0.438

Gilmer  1-5-0      0.167     3-9-0      0.250

West Hall             0-6-0      0.000     0-11-0   0.000

8-AAA

Hart County       3-0-0      1.000     12-3-0   0.800

Oconee County 2-1-0      0.667     13-4-0   0.765

Monroe Area     2-1-0      0.667     11-7-0   0.611

Franklin County 1-2-0      0.333     8-7-0      0.533

Stephens County             1-2-0      0.333     7-7-0      0.500

East Jackson       0-3-0      0.000     3-6-0      0.333

Girls Region Standings for Class 3A

1-AAA                   Region  PCT        Overall PCT

Tattnall County 4-0-0      1.000     10-4-0   0.714

Pierce County    1-1-0      0.500     8-6-0      0.571

Long County       0-1-0      0.000     2-7-0      0.222

Appling County 0-2-0      0.000     1-4-0      0.200

Brantley County               0-1-0      0.000     1-5-0      0.167

2-AAA

Upson-Lee          7-0-0      1.000     12-0-0   1.000

Americus-Sumter            5-2-0      0.714     8-2-0      0.800

Jackson 5-3-0      0.625     7-4-0      0.636

Central, Macon 4-3-0      0.571     6-5-0      0.545

Pike County        5-4-0      0.556     8-4-0      0.667

Peach County    3-5-0      0.375     7-8-0      0.467

Crisp County      2-7-0      0.222     4-9-0      0.308

Mary Persons    0-7-0      0.000     2-11-0   0.154

3-AAA

Beach    4-0-0      1.000     7-3-0      0.700

Johnson, Savannah         4-1-0      0.800     8-1-0      0.889

Savannah            3-3-0      0.500     6-7-0      0.462

Liberty County  1-1-0      0.500     4-4-0      0.500

Windsor Forest 2-3-0      0.400     2-8-0      0.200

Southeast Bulloch            0-2-0      0.000     3-8-0      0.273

Groves 0-4-0      0.000     0-10-0   0.000

4-AAA

Cross Creek        2-0-0      1.000     6-2-0      0.750

Burke County     3-1-0      0.750     6-3-0      0.667

Morgan County 2-2-0      0.500     7-6-0      0.538

Hephzibah          1-2-0      0.333     2-5-0      0.286

Thomson             0-1-0      0.000     6-3-0      0.667

Harlem 0-1-0      0.000     1-3-0      0.250

Richmond Academy        0-2-0      0.000     0-6-0      0.000

5-AAA

Westminster      4-0-0      1.000     5-1-0      0.833

Greater Atlanta Christian              4-0-0      1.000     5-4-0      0.556

Redan   2-1-0      0.667     7-1-0      0.875

Sandy Creek       3-3-0      0.500     9-8-0      0.529

Douglass, Atlanta             2-2-0      0.500     5-5-0      0.500

Cedar Grove       1-1-0      0.500     4-1-0      0.800

Carver, Atlanta  0-3-0      0.000     2-7-0      0.222

Salem    0-6-0      0.000     0-9-0      0.000

6-AAA

Sonoraville          8-1-0      0.889     12-3-0   0.800

Coahulla Creek  9-2-0      0.818     15-2-0   0.882

Rockmart             7-3-0      0.700     10-6-0   0.625

Murray County 4-3-0      0.571     6-3-0      0.667

Ringgold               5-4-0      0.556     10-5-0   0.667

LaFayette            4-5-0      0.444     7-5-0      0.583

Adairsville           2-7-0      0.222     5-12-0   0.294

North Murray    1-7-0      0.125     5-10-0   0.333

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe              0-8-0      0.000     0-11-0   0.000

7-AAA

White County    7-1-0      0.875     8-7-0      0.533

Gilmer  5-1-0      0.833     10-3-0   0.769

Lumpkin County               5-1-0      0.833     13-4-0   0.765

North Hall            4-3-0      0.571     6-11-0   0.353

Dawson County 1-6-0      0.143     8-8-0      0.500

Cherokee Bluff  1-6-0      0.143     5-14-0   0.263

West Hall             0-5-0      0.000     1-12-0   0.077

8-AAA

East Jackson       2-0-0      1.000     6-2-0      0.750

Franklin County 2-0-0      1.000     8-6-0      0.571

Stephens County             2-1-0      0.667     11-5-0   0.688

Hart County       0-2-0      0.000     8-7-0      0.533

Oconee County 0-3-0      0.000     5-9-0      0.357

Monroe Area     0-0-0      0.000     2-8-0      0.200

