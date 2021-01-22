Class 3A Blog: Heading toward stretch-time, where region standings begin to matter

-- Sixth-ranked Lumpkin County will play host to No. 8 Gilmer on Friday for the other meeting between ranked girls teams. The Indians lost to White County 58-57 in overtime Jan. 12, but followed by defeating Flowery Branch, 60-54, and Dawson County, 68-33. Gilmer is looking to right the ship after losing to White County, 66-49, Tuesday. Junior Elly Callihan leads Gilmer with 19 points a game, and senior Emma Callihan adds 11 points per game.

Here is the top 10 schedule for the boys and girls

Boys

1. Sandy Creek (13-4) – Today vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Cedar Grove

2. Windsor Forest (5-1) -- Saturday vs. Liberty County, 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Johnson-Savannah, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Liberty County, 8 p.m.

3. Hart County (12-3) – Today vs. Oconee County, 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Monroe Area, 7:30 p.m.

4. Johnson-Savannah (10-1) – Today vs. Liberty County, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Woodville-Tompkins, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Windsor Forest, 7:30 p.m.

5. LaFayette (10-1) – Today at Adairsville, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. North Murray, 3 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Sonoraville, 7:30 p.m.

6. Salem (8-3) – Today at Sandy Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Redan, 3 p.m.; Tuesday at Redan, 7 p.m.

7. Cross Creek (9-4) – Saturday vs. Burke County, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Harlem, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Thomson, 7:30 p.m.

8. Sonoraville (15-0) – Today vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday at Calhoun, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. LaFayette, 7:30 p.m.

9. Upson-Lee (10-5) – Friday vs. Americus-Sumter, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Central-Macon, 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Central-Macon, 7:30 p.m.

10. Carver-Atlanta (8-3) – Thursday at Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 30 vs. Cedar Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

1. Johnson-Savannah (8-1) – Today vs. Liberty County, 6 p.m.; Saturday at Woodville-Tompkins, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Groves, 6 p.m.

2. Cross Creek (7-2) – Tuesday at Harlem, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Thomson, 6 p.m.; Jan. 30 vs. Harlem, 6 p.m.

3. Upson-Lee (12-0) – Today vs. Americus-Sumter, 6 p.m.; Saturday at Central-Macon, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Central Macon, 6 p.m.

4. Sonoraville (12-3) – Today vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m.; Saturday at Calhoun, 4 p.m.; Tuesday at LaFayette, 6 p.m.

5. Coahulla Creek (15-2) – Saturday at Northwest Whitfield, 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Adairsville, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m.

6. Lumpkin County (13-4) – Today vs. Gilmer, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Union County, 4 p.m.; Tuesday at North Hall, 6 p.m.

7. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-4) – Tuesday at Sandy Creek, 6 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Salem, 6 p.m.; Feb. 2 vs. Carver-Atlanta, 6 p.m.

8. Gilmer (10-3) – Today at Lumpkin County, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. West Hall, 4 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Dawson County, 6 p.m.

9. Americus-Sumter (7-2) – Today at Upson-Lee, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Peach County, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at Jackson, 6 p.m.

10. Beach (7-3) – Today at Savannah, 6 p.m.; Saturday at New Hampstead, 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Groves, 6 p.m.

Below are the boys and girls region standings for Class 3A

Boys

Region standings

1-AAA Region PCT Overall PCT

Appling County 3-0-0 1.000 6-0-0 1.000

Long County 3-0-0 1.000 7-3-0 0.700

Brantley County 1-2-0 0.333 7-6-0 0.538

Pierce County 1-2-0 0.333 6-6-0 0.500

Tattnall County 0-4-0 0.000 1-11-0 0.083

2-AAA

Americus-Sumter 7-0-0 1.000 9-2-0 0.818

Upson-Lee 5-2-0 0.714 10-5-0 0.667

Peach County 5-3-0 0.625 9-4-0 0.692

Mary Persons 4-3-0 0.571 7-7-0 0.500

Crisp County 5-4-0 0.556 8-6-0 0.571

Jackson 3-4-0 0.429 3-5-0 0.375

Central, Macon 0-6-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000

Pike County 0-6-0 0.000 0-9-0 0.000

3-AAA

Windsor Forest 5-0-0 1.000 6-1-0 0.857

Johnson, Savannah 4-1-0 0.800 10-1-0 0.909

Groves 2-2-0 0.500 4-7-0 0.364

Liberty County 1-1-0 0.500 3-6-0 0.333

Beach 1-3-0 0.250 5-8-0 0.385

Southeast Bulloch 0-1-0 0.000 3-3-0 0.500

Savannah 0-5-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077

4-AAA

Hephzibah 4-0-0 1.000 6-2-0 0.750

Cross Creek 2-0-0 1.000 9-3-0 0.750

Burke County 1-2-0 0.333 4-7-0 0.364

Harlem 1-2-0 0.333 2-4-0 0.333

Thomson 0-0-0 0.000 4-2-0 0.667

Morgan County 0-2-0 0.000 4-5-0 0.444

Richmond Academy 0-2-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143

5-AAA

Sandy Creek 6-0-0 1.000 13-4-0 0.765

Carver, Atlanta 4-0-0 1.000 8-3-0 0.727

Salem 3-2-0 0.600 8-3-0 0.727

Greater Atlanta Christian 4-3-0 0.571 9-8-0 0.529

Cedar Grove 2-3-0 0.400 3-6-0 0.333

Redan 2-4-0 0.333 3-6-0 0.333

Westminster 2-4-0 0.333 3-8-0 0.273

Douglass, Atlanta 0-7-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000

6-AAA

Sonoraville 9-0-0 1.000 15-0-0 1.000

LaFayette 7-1-0 0.875 10-1-0 0.909

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 7-2-0 0.778 9-3-0 0.750

Murray County 6-2-0 0.750 10-4-0 0.714

Adairsville 4-5-0 0.444 9-6-0 0.600

Coahulla Creek 4-6-0 0.400 8-7-0 0.533

Rockmart 2-8-0 0.200 4-11-0 0.267

North Murray 1-8-0 0.111 5-10-0 0.333

Ringgold 1-9-0 0.100 1-13-0 0.071

7-AAA

White County 7-1-0 0.875 10-5-0 0.667

Cherokee Bluff 6-1-0 0.857 11-8-0 0.579

Dawson County 6-2-0 0.750 14-6-0 0.700

North Hall 3-5-0 0.375 8-8-0 0.500

Lumpkin County 2-5-0 0.286 7-9-0 0.438

Gilmer 1-5-0 0.167 3-9-0 0.250

West Hall 0-6-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

8-AAA

Hart County 3-0-0 1.000 12-3-0 0.800

Oconee County 2-1-0 0.667 13-4-0 0.765

Monroe Area 2-1-0 0.667 11-7-0 0.611

Franklin County 1-2-0 0.333 8-7-0 0.533

Stephens County 1-2-0 0.333 7-7-0 0.500

East Jackson 0-3-0 0.000 3-6-0 0.333

Girls Region Standings for Class 3A

1-AAA Region PCT Overall PCT

Tattnall County 4-0-0 1.000 10-4-0 0.714

Pierce County 1-1-0 0.500 8-6-0 0.571

Long County 0-1-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222

Appling County 0-2-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200

Brantley County 0-1-0 0.000 1-5-0 0.167

2-AAA

Upson-Lee 7-0-0 1.000 12-0-0 1.000

Americus-Sumter 5-2-0 0.714 8-2-0 0.800

Jackson 5-3-0 0.625 7-4-0 0.636

Central, Macon 4-3-0 0.571 6-5-0 0.545

Pike County 5-4-0 0.556 8-4-0 0.667

Peach County 3-5-0 0.375 7-8-0 0.467

Crisp County 2-7-0 0.222 4-9-0 0.308

Mary Persons 0-7-0 0.000 2-11-0 0.154

3-AAA

Beach 4-0-0 1.000 7-3-0 0.700

Johnson, Savannah 4-1-0 0.800 8-1-0 0.889

Savannah 3-3-0 0.500 6-7-0 0.462

Liberty County 1-1-0 0.500 4-4-0 0.500

Windsor Forest 2-3-0 0.400 2-8-0 0.200

Southeast Bulloch 0-2-0 0.000 3-8-0 0.273

Groves 0-4-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000

4-AAA

Cross Creek 2-0-0 1.000 6-2-0 0.750

Burke County 3-1-0 0.750 6-3-0 0.667

Morgan County 2-2-0 0.500 7-6-0 0.538

Hephzibah 1-2-0 0.333 2-5-0 0.286

Thomson 0-1-0 0.000 6-3-0 0.667

Harlem 0-1-0 0.000 1-3-0 0.250

Richmond Academy 0-2-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000

5-AAA

Westminster 4-0-0 1.000 5-1-0 0.833

Greater Atlanta Christian 4-0-0 1.000 5-4-0 0.556

Redan 2-1-0 0.667 7-1-0 0.875

Sandy Creek 3-3-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529

Douglass, Atlanta 2-2-0 0.500 5-5-0 0.500

Cedar Grove 1-1-0 0.500 4-1-0 0.800

Carver, Atlanta 0-3-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222

Salem 0-6-0 0.000 0-9-0 0.000

6-AAA

Sonoraville 8-1-0 0.889 12-3-0 0.800

Coahulla Creek 9-2-0 0.818 15-2-0 0.882

Rockmart 7-3-0 0.700 10-6-0 0.625

Murray County 4-3-0 0.571 6-3-0 0.667

Ringgold 5-4-0 0.556 10-5-0 0.667

LaFayette 4-5-0 0.444 7-5-0 0.583

Adairsville 2-7-0 0.222 5-12-0 0.294

North Murray 1-7-0 0.125 5-10-0 0.333

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 0-8-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

7-AAA

White County 7-1-0 0.875 8-7-0 0.533

Gilmer 5-1-0 0.833 10-3-0 0.769

Lumpkin County 5-1-0 0.833 13-4-0 0.765

North Hall 4-3-0 0.571 6-11-0 0.353

Dawson County 1-6-0 0.143 8-8-0 0.500

Cherokee Bluff 1-6-0 0.143 5-14-0 0.263

West Hall 0-5-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077

8-AAA

East Jackson 2-0-0 1.000 6-2-0 0.750

Franklin County 2-0-0 1.000 8-6-0 0.571

Stephens County 2-1-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688

Hart County 0-2-0 0.000 8-7-0 0.533

Oconee County 0-3-0 0.000 5-9-0 0.357

Monroe Area 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200