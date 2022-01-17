Class 3A blog: Girls and boys teams excelling at three schools

GAC senior Kaleigh Addie leads with 21 points per game, and Jaci Bolden is averaging 16.

Defending champions: Cross Creek has defending champions on the boys and girls side of the class – the first titles for each team. The boys are ranked No. 5 and the girls are ranked No. 2 this season. The boys are 12-4 and 3-0 in Region 4 heading into Tuesday’s game against Richmond Academy (7-8). The girls team is 12-1 and 3-0 in Region 4, its only loss coming to Valdosta (43-32) on Dec. 21.

Winning ways: The boys and girls teams from Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe have lost one game this season. That came after the No. 9-ranked boys (15-1, 8-1) lost to No. 7 LaFayette 82-69 in a Region 6 game Jan. 11. The boys team is led by juniors JaMichael Davis (21 points per game) and Brent Bowman (19 points per game).

The No. 3-ranked girls (17-0, 9-0) are unbeaten and are coming off a 56-50 victory against No. 10 Murray County. Freshamn Christen Collins leads the team with 19 points per game. Junior Angel Simmons averages 18 points, and junior Christina add 14.2. The team will travel to Ringgold for a region game Friday.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Windsor Forest

3. Sumter County

4. Salem

5. Cross Creek

6. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. LaFayette

8. Groves

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

10. Thomson

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County

2. Cross Creek

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. East Jackson

6. Pierce County

7. Oconee County

8. Redan

9. Burke County

10. Murray County