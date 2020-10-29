Class 3A Blog: GAC-Sandy Creek highlights limited top-10 weekend

-- No. 10 Cherokee Bluff (6-0, 2-0), the surprise team of the season, has been flawless through six games and will go against Lumpkin County on Friday. The Bears began playing football in 2018 and went 0-10. Last year, Cherokee Bluff finished 3-7. Bluff is tied with Dawson County at 2-0, behind North Hall (3-0) in Region 7-3A.

-- No. 4 Crisp County (5-1, 2-1) hosts Jackson after its 14-13 loss to No. 3 Peach County last week at home. Crisp unsuccessfully tried to go for the victory in the Peach game after scoring a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game.