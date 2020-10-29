Class 3A Blog: GAC-Sandy Creek highlights limited top-10 weekend

Four Class 3A programs remain unbeaten – No. 1 Cedar Grove (3-0), No. 2 Oconee County (7-0), No. 5 Appling County (6-0) and No. 10 Cherokee Bluff (6-0), and two of those – Cedar Grove and Oconee County -- are off this week. Peach County (5-1, 4-0) and No. 8 Pierce County (5-1, 1-0) also will take a break.
But there are some a few interesting matchups worth monitoring.
There is one game between ranked programs -- No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1) travels to No. 9 Sandy Creek (4-2). Sandy Creek is coming off a 12-2 victory against Douglass last week, and GAC is looking to right the ship after a 33-6 loss to Cedar Grove. GAC averages 184 passing and 116 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Deymon Fleming Jr. is 73-of-128 passing for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Spartans offense.
-- No. 10 Cherokee Bluff (6-0, 2-0), the surprise team of the season, has been flawless through six games and will go against Lumpkin County on Friday. The Bears began playing football in 2018 and went 0-10. Last year, Cherokee Bluff finished 3-7. Bluff is tied with Dawson County at 2-0, behind North Hall (3-0) in Region 7-3A.
-- No. 4 Crisp County (5-1, 2-1) hosts Jackson after its 14-13 loss to No. 3 Peach County last week at home. Crisp unsuccessfully tried to go for the victory in the Peach game after scoring a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
-- No. 5 Appling County (6-0, 1-0) hosts Tattnall County and hopes to move to 2-0 in 6-3A.
-- No. 7 Rockmart (5-1, 4-0) will play host to Murray County as it looks to move to 5-0 in 6-3A. The Yellow Jackets lead Adairsville (3-1), North Murray (3-1) and LaFayette (3-1).
Class 3A Top 10 Schedule for Week 9
1. Cedar Grove (4-0, 3-0) is off this week.
2. Oconee County (7-0, 2-0) is off this week.
3. Peach County (5-1, 4-0) is off this week.
4. Crisp County (5-1, 2-1) hosts Jackson in a 2-3A game.
5. Appling County (6-0, 1-0) hosts Tattnall County in a 1-3A game.
6. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1, 2-1) travels to No. 10 Sandy Creek in a 5-3A game.
7. Rockmart (5-1, 4-0) hosts Murray County in a 6-3A game.
8. Pierce County (5-1, 1-0) is off this week.
9. Sandy Creek (2-2, 1-0) hosts No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian in a 5-3A game.
10. Cherokee Bluff (6-0, 2-0) hosts Lumpkin County.
Region Leaders*: Peach County/Central-Macon (4-0, 2-3A), Windsor Forest (2-0, 3-3A), Richmond Academy (3-0, 4-3A), Cedar Grove (3-0, 5-3A), No. 7 Rockmart (4-0, 6-3A), North Hall (3-0, 7-3A)
*other programs in the region might not have a loss, however these programs are currently in the lead for number of wins within the region.
Region records
Region Reg. Season Pct.
1-3A 9-19 0.321
2-3A 9-9 0.500
3-3A 6-12 0.333
4-3A 10-14 0.417
5-3A 8-8 0.500
6-3A 7-10 0.412
7-3A 14-13 0.519
8-3A 20-8 0.714
