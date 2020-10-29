X

Class 3A Blog: GAC-Sandy Creek highlights limited top-10 weekend

2020-10-29
By Seth Ellerbee

Four Class 3A programs remain unbeaten – No. 1 Cedar Grove (3-0), No. 2 Oconee County (7-0), No. 5 Appling County (6-0) and No. 10 Cherokee Bluff (6-0), and two of those – Cedar Grove and Oconee County -- are off this week. Peach County (5-1, 4-0) and No. 8 Pierce County (5-1, 1-0) also will take a break.

But there are some a few interesting matchups worth monitoring.

There is one game between ranked programs -- No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1) travels to No. 9 Sandy Creek (4-2). Sandy Creek is coming off a 12-2 victory against Douglass last week, and GAC is looking to right the ship after a 33-6 loss to Cedar Grove. GAC averages 184 passing and 116 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Deymon Fleming Jr. is 73-of-128 passing for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Spartans offense.

-- No. 10 Cherokee Bluff (6-0, 2-0), the surprise team of the season, has been flawless through six games and will go against Lumpkin County on Friday. The Bears began playing football in 2018 and went 0-10. Last year, Cherokee Bluff finished 3-7. Bluff is tied with Dawson County at 2-0, behind North Hall (3-0) in Region 7-3A.

-- No. 4 Crisp County (5-1, 2-1) hosts Jackson after its 14-13 loss to No. 3 Peach County last week at home. Crisp unsuccessfully tried to go for the victory in the Peach game after scoring a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

-- No. 5 Appling County (6-0, 1-0) hosts Tattnall County and hopes to move to 2-0 in 6-3A.

-- No. 7 Rockmart (5-1, 4-0) will play host to Murray County as it looks to move to 5-0 in 6-3A. The Yellow Jackets lead Adairsville (3-1), North Murray (3-1) and LaFayette (3-1).

Class 3A Top 10 Schedule for Week 9

1. Cedar Grove (4-0, 3-0) is off this week.

2. Oconee County (7-0, 2-0) is off this week.

3. Peach County (5-1, 4-0) is off this week.

4. Crisp County (5-1, 2-1) hosts Jackson in a 2-3A game.

5. Appling County (6-0, 1-0) hosts Tattnall County in a 1-3A game.

6. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1, 2-1) travels to No. 10 Sandy Creek in a 5-3A game.

7. Rockmart (5-1, 4-0) hosts Murray County in a 6-3A game.

8. Pierce County (5-1, 1-0) is off this week.

9. Sandy Creek (2-2, 1-0) hosts No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian in a 5-3A game.

10. Cherokee Bluff (6-0, 2-0) hosts Lumpkin County.

Region Leaders*: Peach County/Central-Macon (4-0, 2-3A), Windsor Forest (2-0, 3-3A), Richmond Academy (3-0, 4-3A), Cedar Grove (3-0, 5-3A), No. 7 Rockmart (4-0, 6-3A), North Hall (3-0, 7-3A)

*other programs in the region might not have a loss, however these programs are currently in the lead for number of wins within the region.

Region records

Region  Reg. Season       Pct.

1-3A       9-19                       0.321

2-3A       9-9                          0.500

3-3A       6-12                       0.333

4-3A       10-14                     0.417

5-3A       8-8                          0.500

6-3A       7-10                       0.412

7-3A       14-13                     0.519

8-3A       20-8                       0.714

