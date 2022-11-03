ajc logo
X

Class 3A blog: Four regions battle for top playoff seeds on final weekend

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

There’s a good bit to anticipate during the last week of the regular season. Four classes have determined the top playoff seeds. Four haven’t.

Regions 1, 3, 7 and 8 have crowned Thomasville, Calvary Day, Dawson County and Stephens County, respectively, and champions in Regions 2, 4, 5 and 6 will come down to Friday’s play.

  • The biggest matchup is No. 4 Carver-Atlanta (6-2, 1-1) against top-ranked Cedar Grove (6-2, 2-0). The two programs, located about 8 miles from each other, played for the state championship in 2021, with Cedar Grove winning the title. If Cedar Grove wins Friday, it’s the Region 5 champion. If Carver wins, there will be a tiebreaker scenario with Sandy Creek. Elliott Colson, leader of the Cedar Grove offense, has passed for 1,837 yards and 20 touchdowns. Carver’s Bryce Bowens, DeAndre Buchannon and Zykeek Mender are key players for the Panthers.
  • In Region 2: Peach County (6-3, 3-0) has dominated region play through the years and wants another after missing out on the league’s championship last season, the first time since 2015. Familiar-foe Jackson awaits. The Red Devils (5-4, 2-1) are playing for the program’s first title since 2015, when it beat Peach County 3-2 to gain the No. 1 seed.
  • In Region 4: Harlem is 8-1 and eyeing its first region title since 1974 under head coach Carl Brooks. Mark Boiter took over the program in 2020 and went 2-8 in his first season, 5-6 last year. Morgan County (7-2, 4-0) is eyeing its 11th region title, but first since 2017, and first under head coach Clint Jenkins.
  • In Region 6: Adairsville will host Coahulla Creek for the title. Adairsville last captured a region title in 2001. That was before Calhoun’s run of North Georgia dominance, led by head coach Hal Lamb, in whic the Yellow Jackets won 18 region titles in a row. Coahulla Creek began playing football in 2011 and has never won its region.

Class 3A top-10 Schedule for Week 11

1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2) vs. Carver-Atlanta.

2. (2) Calvary Day (8-0) vs. Beach.

3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2) vs. Douglass.

4. (4) Carver-Atlanta (6-2) vs. Cedar Grove.

5. (5) Peach County (6-3) vs. Jackson.

6. (6) Thomasville (7-3) regular season complete.

7. (7) Stephens County (8-1) vs. Hebron Christian.

8. (10) Carver-Columbus (7-2) regular season complete.

9. (9) Oconee County (5-4) vs. Franklin County.

10. (NR) Adairsville (8-1) vs. Coahulla Creek.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens7h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
4h ago

Credit: Tony Dejak

Thomson’s Ray Guy, first Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72
7h ago

Credit: David Richard

Chargers coach Brandon Staley on the Falcons: ‘They play really hard’
3h ago

Credit: David Richard

Chargers coach Brandon Staley on the Falcons: ‘They play really hard’
3h ago

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Walk-on Joe Fusile takes advantage of opportunities to make lineup
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Programs look to continue cross country dominance as GHSA season ends in Carrollton
3h ago
Class 4A Blog: Season finales and what to watch for
4h ago
Final Softball Rankings
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
12h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
11h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top