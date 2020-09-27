Class 3A Blog: Crisp County controls ELCA in Week 4; Cedar Grove fires up next week

The fourth week of the season is in the books, and Cedar Grove, the top-ranked team in the class, has not played a game. That will all change next week the Saints open against Class 7A Milton.
But for now, let’s look at what happened this weekend:
-- Second-ranked Crisp County defeated Class A Private No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 34-14 on the road. The five-time defending Class A Private state champions were no match for the Middle Georgia powerhouse and state runner-up in 3A last season.
“I’ll tell you what, there is nothing in Class A that will be able to stay with that team,” Crisp coach Brad Harber told the AJC’s S. Thomas Coleman after the game. “They don’t lose often and we have a lot of respect for them. To come up here and get this win says a lot about our team. We have a lot of kids who are going to go play on the next level, but they’re all unselfish. At the end of the day they don’t care about their offers or their stars. They just want to win.”
Just one ranked program – then-No. 7 Sandy Creek – lost on a weekend where three of the top programs rested – by design – and one game – No. 6 GAC and Hart County – was cancelled by COVID-19. Sandy Creek lost 10-7 at Starr’s Mill. The rest of the top programs had success.
Westminster returned to the rankings with a XX-XX victory against Class 2A No. 4 Pace Academy. The Wildcats climbed to No. 8. Westminster scored on a 55-yard screen pass in the second quarter from John Collier to Henry Chartrand. Aside from the one touchdown pass, the Wildcats were content to control the clock by riding workhorse running back Robert Clarke. Holden Staes led the dominant defensive effort and came up with a crucial sack on the Knights' final possession.
Seventh-ranked White County defeated 6A Habersham Central 28-21 on the road to move to 4-0.
Class 3A results from Week 4
1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0): Opens at 7A Milton on Friday.
2. (2) Crisp County (3-0): Beat Class A Private No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 34-14.
3. (3) Oconee County (3-0): Off. Travels to Class 2A No. 6 Thomasville on Friday.
4. (4) Peach County (1-1): Off. Plays at home against Mary Persons on Friday.
5. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0): Was scheduled to play Hart County but the game was cancelled due to COVID. Travels to Burke County on Friday.
6. (6) Pierce County (3-0): Off. Plays at home against Class A Private No. 1 ELCA on Friday.
7. (8) White County (4-0): Beat 6A Habersham Central 28-21 on the road.
8. (NR) Westminster (1-0): Opened season with 7-3 victory at Class 2A No. 4 Pace Academy
9. (9) Rockmart (2-1): Beat Coahulla Creek 42-6 on the road to open 6-3A play.
10. (7) Sandy Creek (1-2): Lost to 5A Starr’s Mill 10-7 on the road.
Region-by-region season results
1-3A 5-10 0.333 0-0 5-10 0.333
2-3A 10-8 0.556 0-0 10-8 0.556
3-3A 3-1 0.750 0-0 3-1 0.750
4-3A 7-11 0.389 0-0 7-11 0.389
5-3A 4-7 0.364 0-0 4-7 0.364
6-3A 7-10 0.412 0-0 7-10 0.412
7-3A 12-12 0.500 0-0 12-12 0.500
8-3A 14-5 0.737 0-0 14-5 0.737
