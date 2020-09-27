Class 3A Blog: Crisp County controls ELCA in Week 4; Cedar Grove fires up next week

“I’ll tell you what, there is nothing in Class A that will be able to stay with that team,” Crisp coach Brad Harber told the AJC’s S. Thomas Coleman after the game. “They don’t lose often and we have a lot of respect for them. To come up here and get this win says a lot about our team. We have a lot of kids who are going to go play on the next level, but they’re all unselfish. At the end of the day they don’t care about their offers or their stars. They just want to win.”

Just one ranked program – then-No. 7 Sandy Creek – lost on a weekend where three of the top programs rested – by design – and one game – No. 6 GAC and Hart County – was cancelled by COVID-19. Sandy Creek lost 10-7 at Starr’s Mill. The rest of the top programs had success.