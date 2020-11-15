Class 3A Blog: Cedar Grove’s forfeitures shake up potential playoff brackets

-- No. 3 Peach County defeated Upson-Lee 36-7 and leads the 2-3A standings at 6-0, ahead of Crisp County and Central-Macon, both 5-1. Crisp spent its Friday beating Central 24-7.

-- No. 8 Pierce County defeated Tattnall County 50-6 and will play No. 5 Appling County (7-0, 2-0) next week for what should be the region title game. Appling’s game this week against Brantley County was cancelled due to the pandemic.

-- No. 10 Richmond Academy’s 51-6 victory against Cross Creek kept the Musketeers atop the 4-3A standings and gave them the region title. It marks the first region title for Richmond Academy since 1976.

3A Top 10 Results from Week 11

1. Cedar Grove (1-4, 1-3) was scheduled to play Douglass, but the game was canceled due to the pandemic.

2. Oconee County (8-0, 3-0) was scheduled to play Stephens County in an 8-3A game, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

3. Peach County (7-1, 6-0) beat Upson-Lee 36-7 in a 2-3A game.

4. Crisp County (8-1, 5-1) beat Central-Macon 24-7 in a 2-3A game.

5. Appling County (7-0, 2-0) was scheduled to play Brantley County, but the game was canceled due to the pandemic.

6. Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1, 3-1) beat Carver-Atlanta 35-20 in a 5-3A game that turned out to be the region title game after Cedar Grove’s announcement.

7. Rockmart (7-1, 6-0) was scheduled to play LaFayette, but the game was canceled due to the pandemic.

8. Pierce County (7-1, 3-0) beat Tattnall County 50-6 in a 1-3A game.

9. Cherokee Bluff (9-0, 5-0) beat North Hall 41-24 in a 7-3A game for its first region title.

10. Richmond Academy (7-1, 4-0) beat Cross Creek 51-6 in a 4-3A game on Friday.