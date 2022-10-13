Class 3A blog: Cedar Grove rolls, Carver vs. Sandy Creek highlights Week 9

After running the gauntlet of Class 7A’s best teams, Cedar Grove returned to its own personal 5-AAA playground Wednesday with a 42-0 victory against unranked Douglass.
But the feature game of Week 9 will take place Friday, when No. 2 Carver-Atlanta travels to No. 4 Sandy Creek.
It will be the first of the premier matchups to come from Region 5, where three of the four teams – No. 1 Cedar Grove, No. 2 Carver and No. 4 Sandy Creek – are ranked.
State runner-up Carver is coming off a 20-6 victory against Mundy’s Mill. The Panthers’ only blemish was to 7A No. 1 Buford (44-16) on Sept. 16. Sandy Creek lost to East Coweta 23-20 in overtime Sept. 9, but has beaten 7A Collins Hill 33-17, Jackson 29-7 and 5A Harris County 33-3 since.
Carver senior quarterback Bryce Bowens is 79-of-134 passing for 1,153 yards and nine touchdowns. He has rushed for three touchdowns. Senior receiver Zy’reek Mender has 19 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Deandre Buchannon has 31 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Shoun Bilal has 48 carries for 284 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Geimere Latimer and his younger brother, freshman Amari Latimer, are two of Sandy Creek’s top players. The elder Latimer is 75-of-136 passing for 1,202 yards and 15 touchdowns and has rushed for 326 yards and seven touchdowns. Amari Latimer has 69 carries for a team-leading 355 yards and six touchdowns. Geimere has passed to six receivers for touchdowns, with Cameron Watts and Kaleb Cost leading with four touchdown receptions each.
Carver will play Douglass next Friday and will close its regular season against Cedar Grove on Nov. 4. The Saints will travel to Sandy Creek next Friday.
In Region 2, No. 7 Peach County (3-3, 0-0) plays at home against Mary Persons (4-3, 0-1) on Friday. The Trojans are 11-7 all-time against Mary Persons in a series dating to 1972.
Four ranked teams – No. 6 Stephens County, No. 8 Monroe Area, No. 9 Hebron Christian and No. 10 Oconee County – will have off dates.
Class 3A top-10 schedule
1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-2) defeated Douglass 42-0 Wednesday.
2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (5-1) plays at No. 4 Sandy Creek (6-1).
3. (3) Calvary Day (5-0) plays at home against Johnson-Savannah.
4. (4) Sandy Creek (6-1) travels to No. 2 Carver-Atlanta.
5. (6) Dougherty (7-0) plays at home against Monroe.
6. (7) Stephens County (6-1) is off.
7. (8) Peach County (3-3) plays at home against Mary Persons.
8. (NR) Monroe Area (3-4) is off.
9. (5) Hebron Christian (6-1) is off.
10. (9) Oconee County (4-3) is off.
About the Author