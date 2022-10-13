Class 3A blog: Cedar Grove rolls, Carver vs. Sandy Creek highlights Week 9

Senior quarterback Geimere Latimer and his younger brother, freshman Amari Latimer, are two of Sandy Creek’s top players. The elder Latimer is 75-of-136 passing for 1,202 yards and 15 touchdowns and has rushed for 326 yards and seven touchdowns. Amari Latimer has 69 carries for a team-leading 355 yards and six touchdowns. Geimere has passed to six receivers for touchdowns, with Cameron Watts and Kaleb Cost leading with four touchdown receptions each.

Carver will play Douglass next Friday and will close its regular season against Cedar Grove on Nov. 4. The Saints will travel to Sandy Creek next Friday.

In Region 2, No. 7 Peach County (3-3, 0-0) plays at home against Mary Persons (4-3, 0-1) on Friday. The Trojans are 11-7 all-time against Mary Persons in a series dating to 1972.

Four ranked teams – No. 6 Stephens County, No. 8 Monroe Area, No. 9 Hebron Christian and No. 10 Oconee County – will have off dates.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-2) defeated Douglass 42-0 Wednesday.

2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (5-1) plays at No. 4 Sandy Creek (6-1).

3. (3) Calvary Day (5-0) plays at home against Johnson-Savannah.

4. (4) Sandy Creek (6-1) travels to No. 2 Carver-Atlanta.

5. (6) Dougherty (7-0) plays at home against Monroe.

6. (7) Stephens County (6-1) is off.

7. (8) Peach County (3-3) plays at home against Mary Persons.

8. (NR) Monroe Area (3-4) is off.

9. (5) Hebron Christian (6-1) is off.

10. (9) Oconee County (4-3) is off.