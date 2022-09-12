Class 3A Blog: Cedar Grove continues to dominate higher class elites

Cedar Grove has beaten Bainbridge (30-14), Class 7A No. 10 Westlake (30-20) and then-No. 5 Collins Hill last week, a loss that sent the Eagles tumbling from the Class 7A top-10. The Saints have scored 100 points and held three opponents to 40. Their offense and defense are balanced and -- long story short – the program has talent all over the field.

The Cedar Grove defense is anchored by two of the best players in the state, holding Collins Hill to 46 rushing and 46 passing yards. And that allowed the Saints’ offense to score 40 unanswered points.

Smothering.

Four-star cornerback Kaylin Lee, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound ball-hawk, is an AJC Super 11 selection committed to Ohio State. Senior edge Adonijah Green is a three-star recruit, listed at 6-5, 203 pounds and committed to Louisville. Defensive back Jakyre Horton is tied (3) for the lead in DeKalb County for interceptions.

Cedar Grove’s offensive performance against Collins Hill paints a picture of how the season has progressed: 209 passing, 197 rushing yards. Quarterback Elliott Colson was 14-of-21 passing for 209 yards with a touchdown pass to Devin Carter. Colson rushed for two touchdowns. Backs Demarcus Smith (2) and Boden Walker (1) rushed for touchdowns.

Can this magic carpet ride continue? The Saints will play up in class again this week when they play Class 7A No. 4 Mill Creek (3-0), then Class 7A No. 3 Colquitt County (4-0) on Sept. 23 before facing Washington D.C. program St. John’s on Oct. 1, all on the road.

Other notable results: Then-No. 7 Oconee County defeated then-No. 9 Jefferson on an overtime field goal by senior kicker Bo Gaines, who scored each of the Warriors’ nine points. Oconee climbed to No. 4 this week. … One big top-10 loss occurred when then-No. 2 Carver-Columbus lost to Northeast-Macon 26-8, which sent Carver to unranked. … Sandy Creek stayed at No. 5 despite a 23-20 loss to Class 7A East Coweta in overtime. … Newly ranked Mary Persons entered the top-10 at No. 10 after beating Haralson County 38-17.

Class 3A top-10 results

1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-0) defeated 7A then-No. 5 Collins Hill 40-6

2. (3) Carver-Atlanta (3-0) defeated Stephenson 32-27

3. (4) Calvary Day (2-0) vs. Game against Frederica Academy cancelled due to weather

4. (7) Oconee County (3-1) defeated Class 5A No. 9 Jefferson 9-7

5. (5) Sandy Creek (3-1) lost to Class 7A East Coweta 23-20 in overtime

6. (8) Peach County (2-1) defeated Class 5A No. 10 Jones County 35-3

7. (6) Crisp County (3-1) defeated Sumter County 19-0

8. (9) Dougherty (4-0) defeated Hapeville Charter 19-18

9. (10) Stephens County (3-1) defeated Dawson County 38-10

10. (NR) Mary Persons (3-1) defeated Haralson County 38-17