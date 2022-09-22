Class 3A Blog: Cedar Grove continues its high-class adventure at Colquitt

Cedar Grove and Colquitt played for the first time last season when the Saints topped the Class 3A rankings and the Packers were ranked No. 6 in Class 7A.

Colquitt won 28-19.

This season, Cedar Grove’s offense is run by sophomore quarterback Elliott Colson, who is 39-of-57 passing for 580 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Barry Jackson, the leading receiver, has 11 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. DeMarcus Smith has 25 carries for 214 yards and one touchdown to lead the run game. Boden Walker has 24 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Niko Fann leads a Colquitt offense that averages 159 passing yards and 239 rushing yards per game. Fann is 49-of-76 passing for 636 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Senior A’Marius Pace has 42 carries for 453 yards and four touchdowns; Landen Thomas has two rushing touchdowns and Jack Luttrell has one. Kaylin Lee, an AJC Super 11 cornerback committed to Ohio State, anchors the Saints defense.

Four Colquitt receivers – Thomas (three touchdown receptions), Za’Mari WIlliams (3), Landon Griffin (1) and Jaden Fowler (1) are Fann’s favorite targets.

Next week, Cedar Grove will endure its fifth consecutive road trip when it heads to St. Johns in Washington D.C., on Sept. 30 before returning for Region 5-3A play against Douglass on Oct. 13.

Four of the top teams in 3A will have off dates.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-1); Friday at Class 7A No. 3 Colquitt County

2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (3-1); Off.

3. (3) Calvary Day (3-0); Friday vs. Savannah Christian

4. (5) Sandy Creek (4-1); Friday at Jackson.

5. (7) Crisp County (3-1); Friday at Northside-Warner Robins

6. (4) Oconee County (3-2); Off.

7. (6) Peach County (2-2); Friday vs. Hardaway

8. (8) Dougherty (5-0); Off.

9. (9) Stephens County (4-1); Off.

10. (10) Mary Persons (3-1); Friday vs. Columbus