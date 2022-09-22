BreakingNews
Beltline chooses developer for Murphy Crossing project
ajc logo
X

Class 3A Blog: Cedar Grove continues its high-class adventure at Colquitt

Crisp County lines up against Cedar Grove, right, during the AAA state title football game on Saturday Dec.14, 2019. John Amis / Special

Combined ShapeCaption
Crisp County lines up against Cedar Grove, right, during the AAA state title football game on Saturday Dec.14, 2019. John Amis / Special

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
30 minutes ago

Top-ranked Cedar Grove will attempt to right the ship after losing to Class 7A No. 4 Mill Creek 52-36 last week.

The only problem for Cedar Grove? The defending 3A champions will have to endure a 3-hour and nearly 200-mile trip to Class 7A No. 3 Colquitt County to do it.

Norman Park, here they come.

Let’s run it.

Cedar Grove is 3-1 with victories against 4A No. 7 Bainbridge (30-14), 7A No.9 Westlake (30-20) and 7A No. 5 Collins Hill (40-6) before losing to Mill Creek. Colquitt County is 4-0 with victories against Deerfield Beach (Fla.) (37-0), Stockbridge (29-0), Tift County (41-13) and Class 6A No. 2 Lee County (48-27) Sept. 9.

Cedar Grove and Colquitt played for the first time last season when the Saints topped the Class 3A rankings and the Packers were ranked No. 6 in Class 7A.

Colquitt won 28-19.

This season, Cedar Grove’s offense is run by sophomore quarterback Elliott Colson, who is 39-of-57 passing for 580 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Barry Jackson, the leading receiver, has 11 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. DeMarcus Smith has 25 carries for 214 yards and one touchdown to lead the run game. Boden Walker has 24 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Niko Fann leads a Colquitt offense that averages 159 passing yards and 239 rushing yards per game. Fann is 49-of-76 passing for 636 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Senior A’Marius Pace has 42 carries for 453 yards and four touchdowns; Landen Thomas has two rushing touchdowns and Jack Luttrell has one. Kaylin Lee, an AJC Super 11 cornerback committed to Ohio State, anchors the Saints defense.

Four Colquitt receivers – Thomas (three touchdown receptions), Za’Mari WIlliams (3), Landon Griffin (1) and Jaden Fowler (1) are Fann’s favorite targets.

Next week, Cedar Grove will endure its fifth consecutive road trip when it heads to St. Johns in Washington D.C., on Sept. 30 before returning for Region 5-3A play against Douglass on Oct. 13.

Four of the top teams in 3A will have off dates.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-1); Friday at Class 7A No. 3 Colquitt County

2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (3-1); Off.

3. (3) Calvary Day (3-0); Friday vs. Savannah Christian

4. (5) Sandy Creek (4-1); Friday at Jackson.

5. (7) Crisp County (3-1); Friday at Northside-Warner Robins

6. (4) Oconee County (3-2); Off.

7. (6) Peach County (2-2); Friday vs. Hardaway

8. (8) Dougherty (5-0); Off.

9. (9) Stephens County (4-1); Off.

10. (10) Mary Persons (3-1); Friday vs. Columbus

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury 18h ago
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña (13) celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A terrific Braves team has a clunker of a day. It happens
16h ago
Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley is brought down by Georgia Tech's defensive line during the second half Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech defense trying to prepare for Central Florida’s tempo
Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington runs after a catch against Ducks defensive back Bryan Addison during their game Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘Let’s go 110%:’ TE Darnell Washington on prioritizing blocking
2h ago
Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington runs after a catch against Ducks defensive back Bryan Addison during their game Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘Let’s go 110%:’ TE Darnell Washington on prioritizing blocking
2h ago
Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom fields a grounder by Nationals catcher Tres Barrera in the third inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sloppy late in loss to Nationals
17h ago
The Latest
December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Fog fills the sky as officials hold GHSA markers on the sideline during the first half of the game between Buford and Langston Hughes in the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Class A blog: Rabun-Whitefield highlight top-10 weekend
31m ago
Class 5A blog: This week’s six-pack of games to watch
1h ago
Maxwell Week 6 projections
1h ago
Featured
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Should the Atlanta race riots of 1906 be called the Atlanta Race Massacre?
17h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
18h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top