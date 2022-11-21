Exclusive
Dangerous Dwellings: Governments outmatched by landlords of blighted apartment complexes
ajc logo
X

Class 3A blog: Cedar Grove-Calvary Day highlights 8-team charge to the title game

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
10 minutes ago

The Class 3A high school football season has come down to four games and eight storied teams searching for postseason glory that will allow them to bring home a first, or yet another state championship.

Welcome to the quarterfinals.

Teams looking to add another title to their trophy cases include Thomasville (four titles coming in 1958, 1973-74, 1988), Sandy Creek (three in 2009-10, 2012), Savannah Christian (one in 2011), Cedar Grove (four in 2016, 2018-19, 2021), Oconee County (one in 1999) and Carver-Columbus (one in 2007).

Carver-Atlanta and Calvary Day have never won championships.

The much-heralded Region 5 was pinned as the favorite entering the playoffs, and the league has lived up to the hype. Three of its four teams – Cedar Grove, Sandy Creek and Carver-Atlanta – are still alive. In second-round play, Cedar Grove defeated Hebron Christian 70-33; Sandy Creek beat Stephens County 20-7, and Carver moved past Monroe Area 30-18.

In the top-right quadrant, Calvary Day, ranked No. 2, defeated Dougherty 54-41 and will travel to top-ranked Cedar Grove for a state championship-like matchup. … and arguably the best 3A game of the season. The game will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV (WPCH) Friday at 8 p.m.

In the bottom-right quadrant, Carver-Columbus moved past Harlem 40-7 and will play Oconee County after Oconee’s 45-20 victory against Adairsville.

Thomasville’s 13-6 victory against Liberty County set up a meeting with Carver-Atlanta on the top-left side of the bracket.

In the bottom-left quadrant, Sandy Creek will play Savannah Christian after the Raiders defeated Peach County 23-7.

Class 3A quarterfinals schedule

R5 #3 Carver-Atlanta at R1 #1 Thomasville

R5 #2 Sandy Creek at R3 #2 Savannah Christian

R3 #1 Calvary Day at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

R8 #3 Oconee Co. at R1 #2 Carver-Columbus

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Cordarrelle Patterson, NFL’s kickoff return king, saves the Falcons 20h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons hold on to beat Bears, 27-24
23h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over No. 13 North Carolina

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Georgia’s defense leads in win over Georgia Tech
19h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Georgia’s defense leads in win over Georgia Tech
19h ago

Credit: Morry Gash

Hawks continue to lean on Clint Capela as defensive anchor
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Class 5A blog: Eight ranked teams move on to quarterfinal round
42m ago
Maxwell summary after Second Round
8h ago
4 Questions with Savannah Christian head coach Baker Woodward
8h ago
Featured

Credit: David Zalubowski

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
38m ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top