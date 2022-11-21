Class 3A blog: Cedar Grove-Calvary Day highlights 8-team charge to the title game

In the top-right quadrant, Calvary Day, ranked No. 2, defeated Dougherty 54-41 and will travel to top-ranked Cedar Grove for a state championship-like matchup. … and arguably the best 3A game of the season. The game will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV (WPCH) Friday at 8 p.m.

In the bottom-right quadrant, Carver-Columbus moved past Harlem 40-7 and will play Oconee County after Oconee’s 45-20 victory against Adairsville.

Thomasville’s 13-6 victory against Liberty County set up a meeting with Carver-Atlanta on the top-left side of the bracket.

In the bottom-left quadrant, Sandy Creek will play Savannah Christian after the Raiders defeated Peach County 23-7.

Class 3A quarterfinals schedule

R5 #3 Carver-Atlanta at R1 #1 Thomasville

R5 #2 Sandy Creek at R3 #2 Savannah Christian

R3 #1 Calvary Day at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

R8 #3 Oconee Co. at R1 #2 Carver-Columbus