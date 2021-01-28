Class 3A Blog: Carver-Salem boys highlight weekend schedule

The fifth-ranked Salem boys will play host to No. 7 Carver-Atlanta on Thursday with a chance to hand Carver its first Region 5-3A loss of the season.
Carver is 4-0 in the league with victories against Douglass, Redan, Westminster and Greater Atlanta Christian. Salem is 4-3 in the region with victories against Westminster, Douglass, Cedar Grove and Redan. The Seminoles lost to Greater Atlanta Christian once and top-ranked Sandy Creek twice.
Both programs defeated Redan in their last games – Salem won 58-45 Saturday, and Carver won 59-54 Tuesday.
In other key games:
-- No. 2 Hart County will travel to Monroe Area (12-7) Friday for an 8-3A game. Hart is undefeated (5-0) in the region; Monroe Area is 3-1 and second place. Hart defeated Monroe Area 88-50 Jan. 8
-- No. 3 Windsor Forest will host Liberty County in a Region 3-3A game. The Knights lead the region standings at 6-1, ahead of Southeast Bulloch (3-1), Johnson-Savannah (4-2) and Groves (3-2). Windsor will play host to New Hampstead in a non-region game Saturday.
The Top-10 weekend schedules and the region standings for boys and girls are listed below.
Boys Top-10 schedule
1. Sandy Creek (14-4) – Friday at Cedar Grove, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Douglass, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 5 at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.
2. Hart County (14-3) – Friday at Monroe Area, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. East Jackson, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 5 at Stephens County, 8:30 p.m.
3. Windsor Forest (7-2) – Friday vs. Liberty County, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. New Hampstead, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 5 at Groves, 7:30 p.m.
4. Johnson-Savannah (11-2) – Friday vs. Groves, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Islands, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at Beach, 7:30 p.m.
5. Salem (9-4) – Today vs. Carver-Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.; Friday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Westminster, 7:30 p.m.
6. Cross Creek (9-4) – Friday vs. Thomson, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Harlem, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Hephzibah, 7:30 p.m.
7. Carver-Atlanta (8-3) – Today at Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Friday at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Cedar Grove, 7:30 p.m.
8. Sonoraville (16-2) – Today vs. Murray County, 7:30 p.m.; Friday vs. North Murray, 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Murray County, 7:30 p.m.
9. LaFayette (13-1) – Tuesday vs. Coahulla Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 5 at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 8:30 p.m.; Feb. 9 vs. Adairsville, 7:30 p.m.
10. Hephzibah (7-2) – Today vs. Morgan County, 7 p.m.; Friday at Richmond Academy, 7 p.m.; Monday vs. Thomson, 7 p.m.
Girls Top-10 Schedule
1. Upson-Lee (15-0) – Today at Mary Persons, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Mary Persons, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Peach County, 6 p.m.
2. Cross Creek (8-2) – Friday vs. Thomson, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Harlem, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at Hephzibah, 6 p.m.
3. Johnson-Savannah (9-2) – Friday vs. Groves, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Islands, 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Beach, 6 p.m.
4. Lumpkin County (16-4) – Today at Cherokee Bluff, 6 p.m.; Monday at Gilmer, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. West Hall, 6 p.m.
5. Sonoraville (14-4) – Today vs. Murray County, 6 p.m.; Friday vs. North Murray, 7 p.m.; Tuesday at Murray County, 6 p.m.
6. Coahulla Creek (16-2) – Friday vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m.; Tuesday at LaFayette, 6 p.m.; Feb. 5 at Murray County, 7 p.m.
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (6-4) – Friday at Salem, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Carver-Atlanta, 6 p.m.; Wednesday vs. Westminster, 6 p.m.
8. Beach (8-3) – Friday at Southeast Bulloch, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Calvary Day, 1 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Johnson-Savannah, 6 p.m.
9. Westminster (6-1) – Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Redan, 5 p.m.; Tuesday at Salem, 6 p.m.
10. Americus-Sumter (10-3) – Friday at Crisp County, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Pike County, 6 p.m.; Feb. 5 vs. Mary Persons, 6 p.m.
Boys region standings
1-AAA
Team Reg PCT Overall PCT
Appling County 4-0-0 1.000 7-0-0 1.000
Long County 3-1-0 0.750 7-4-0 0.636
Pierce County 2-2-0 0.500 7-6-0 0.538
Brantley County 1-3-0 0.250 7-7-0 0.500
Tattnall County 0-4-0 0.000 1-11-0 0.083
2-AAA
Americus-Sumter 7-1-0 0.875 10-3-0 0.769
Upson-Lee 7-2-0 0.778 12-5-0 0.706
Crisp County 6-4-0 0.600 9-6-0 0.600
Peach County 5-4-0 0.556 9-5-0 0.643
Mary Persons 4-4-0 0.500 8-8-0 0.500
Jackson 4-5-0 0.444 4-6-0 0.400
Central, Macon 1-7-0 0.125 1-11-0 0.083
Pike County 0-7-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000
3-AAA
Windsor Forest 5-1-0 0.833 6-2-0 0.750
Johnson, Savannah 4-1-0 0.800 11-1-0 0.917
Groves 2-2-0 0.500 4-7-0 0.364
Southeast Bulloch 1-1-0 0.500 4-4-0 0.500
Liberty County 1-1-0 0.500 3-6-0 0.333
Beach 2-3-0 0.400 6-8-0 0.429
Savannah 0-6-0 0.000 1-14-0 0.067
4-AAA
Hephzibah 5-0-0 1.000 7-2-0 0.778
Cross Creek 2-1-0 0.667 9-4-0 0.692
Burke County 1-2-0 0.333 4-7-0 0.364
Harlem 1-2-0 0.333 2-4-0 0.333
Thomson 0-0-0 0.000 4-2-0 0.667
Morgan County 0-2-0 0.000 4-5-0 0.444
Richmond Academy 0-2-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143
5-AAA
Sandy Creek 7-0-0 1.000 14-4-0 0.778
Carver, Atlanta 4-0-0 1.000 8-3-0 0.727
Greater Atlanta Christian 5-3-0 0.625 10-8-0 0.556
Salem 3-3-0 0.500 8-4-0 0.667
Westminster 3-4-0 0.429 4-8-0 0.333
Cedar Grove 2-3-0 0.400 3-7-0 0.300
Redan 2-5-0 0.286 3-7-0 0.300
Douglass, Atlanta 0-8-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
6-AAA
Sonoraville 10-0-0 1.000 16-1-0 0.941
LaFayette 9-1-0 0.900 12-1-0 0.923
Murray County 7-2-0 0.778 11-4-0 0.733
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 7-3-0 0.700 9-4-0 0.692
Adairsville 4-6-0 0.400 9-7-0 0.562
Coahulla Creek 4-6-0 0.400 8-7-0 0.533
North Murray 2-9-0 0.182 6-11-0 0.353
Rockmart 2-9-0 0.182 4-12-0 0.250
Ringgold 1-10-0 0.091 1-15-0 0.062
7-AAA
White County 8-1-0 0.889 11-5-0 0.688
Cherokee Bluff 6-1-0 0.857 11-8-0 0.579
Dawson County 6-2-0 0.750 15-6-0 0.714
Lumpkin County 3-5-0 0.375 9-9-0 0.500
North Hall 3-6-0 0.333 8-9-0 0.471
Gilmer 1-6-0 0.143 3-10-0 0.231
West Hall 0-6-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
8-AAA
Hart County 4-0-0 1.000 13-3-0 0.812
Monroe Area 2-1-0 0.667 11-7-0 0.611
Oconee County 2-2-0 0.500 13-5-0 0.722
Franklin County 2-2-0 0.500 9-7-0 0.562
Stephens County 1-2-0 0.333 7-7-0 0.500
East Jackson 0-4-0 0.000 3-8-0 0.273
Girls region standings
Team Reg PCT Overall PCT
1-AAA
Tattnall County 4-0-0 1.000 10-4-0 0.714
Pierce County 2-1-0 0.667 9-6-0 0.600
Long County 0-1-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222
Appling County 0-2-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200
Brantley County 0-2-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143
2-AAA
Upson-Lee 9-0-0 1.000 14-0-0 1.000
Americus-Sumter 6-3-0 0.667 9-3-0 0.750
Jackson 6-3-0 0.667 8-4-0 0.667
Pike County 5-4-0 0.556 8-4-0 0.667
Central, Macon 4-5-0 0.444 6-7-0 0.462
Peach County 3-6-0 0.333 7-9-0 0.438
Crisp County 3-7-0 0.300 5-9-0 0.357
Mary Persons 0-8-0 0.000 2-12-0 0.143
3-AAA
Beach 4-0-0 1.000 7-3-0 0.700
Johnson, Savannah 4-1-0 0.800 8-2-0 0.800
Savannah 3-3-0 0.500 6-7-0 0.462
Liberty County 1-1-0 0.500 4-4-0 0.500
Windsor Forest 2-3-0 0.400 2-8-0 0.200
Southeast Bulloch 0-2-0 0.000 3-8-0 0.273
Groves 0-4-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000
4-AAA
Cross Creek 3-0-0 1.000 7-2-0 0.778
Burke County 3-1-0 0.750 6-3-0 0.667
Morgan County 3-2-0 0.600 8-6-0 0.571
Hephzibah 1-3-0 0.250 2-6-0 0.250
Thomson 0-1-0 0.000 6-3-0 0.667
Harlem 0-2-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200
Richmond Academy 0-2-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000
5-AAA
Westminster 4-0-0 1.000 5-1-0 0.833
Greater Atlanta Christian 4-0-0 1.000 5-4-0 0.556
Redan 2-1-0 0.667 7-1-0 0.875
Sandy Creek 4-3-0 0.571 10-8-0 0.556
Douglass, Atlanta 2-2-0 0.500 5-5-0 0.500
Cedar Grove 1-1-0 0.500 5-1-0 0.833
Carver, Atlanta 0-3-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222
Salem 0-7-0 0.000 1-10-0 0.091
6-AAA
Sonoraville 9-1-0 0.900 13-4-0 0.765
Coahulla Creek 9-2-0 0.818 15-2-0 0.882
Rockmart 8-3-0 0.727 12-6-0 0.667
Ringgold 6-4-0 0.600 12-5-0 0.706
LaFayette 5-5-0 0.500 8-5-0 0.615
Murray County 4-4-0 0.500 6-4-0 0.600
Adairsville 2-8-0 0.200 5-13-0 0.278
North Murray 1-8-0 0.111 5-11-0 0.312
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 0-9-0 0.000 0-12-0 0.000
7-AAA
White County 8-1-0 0.889 9-7-0 0.562
Lumpkin County 6-1-0 0.857 15-4-0 0.789
Gilmer 5-2-0 0.714 10-4-0 0.714
North Hall 4-4-0 0.500 6-12-0 0.333
Dawson County 1-6-0 0.143 9-9-0 0.500
Cherokee Bluff 1-6-0 0.143 6-14-0 0.300
West Hall 0-5-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077
8-AAA
East Jackson 3-0-0 1.000 7-2-0 0.778
Stephens County 2-1-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688
Franklin County 2-1-0 0.667 8-7-0 0.533
Oconee County 1-3-0 0.250 6-10-0 0.375
Hart County 0-3-0 0.000 8-8-0 0.500
Monroe Area 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200
About the Author