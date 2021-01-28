Class 3A Blog: Carver-Salem boys highlight weekend schedule

Carver is 4-0 in the league with victories against Douglass, Redan, Westminster and Greater Atlanta Christian. Salem is 4-3 in the region with victories against Westminster, Douglass, Cedar Grove and Redan. The Seminoles lost to Greater Atlanta Christian once and top-ranked Sandy Creek twice.

Both programs defeated Redan in their last games – Salem won 58-45 Saturday, and Carver won 59-54 Tuesday.