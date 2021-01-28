X

Class 3A Blog: Carver-Salem boys highlight weekend schedule

By Seth Ellerbee

The fifth-ranked Salem boys will play host to No. 7 Carver-Atlanta on Thursday with a chance to hand Carver its first Region 5-3A loss of the season.

Carver is 4-0 in the league with victories against Douglass, Redan, Westminster and Greater Atlanta Christian. Salem is 4-3 in the region with victories against Westminster, Douglass, Cedar Grove and Redan. The Seminoles lost to Greater Atlanta Christian once and top-ranked Sandy Creek twice.

Both programs defeated Redan in their last games – Salem won 58-45 Saturday, and Carver won 59-54 Tuesday.

In other key games:

-- No. 2 Hart County will travel to Monroe Area (12-7) Friday for an 8-3A game. Hart is undefeated (5-0) in the region; Monroe Area is 3-1 and second place. Hart defeated Monroe Area 88-50 Jan. 8

-- No. 3 Windsor Forest will host Liberty County in a Region 3-3A game. The Knights lead the region standings at 6-1, ahead of Southeast Bulloch (3-1), Johnson-Savannah (4-2) and Groves (3-2). Windsor will play host to New Hampstead in a non-region game Saturday.

The Top-10 weekend schedules and the region standings for boys and girls are listed below.

Boys Top-10 schedule

1. Sandy Creek (14-4) – Friday at Cedar Grove, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Douglass, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 5 at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.

2. Hart County (14-3) – Friday at Monroe Area, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. East Jackson, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 5 at Stephens County, 8:30 p.m.

3. Windsor Forest (7-2) – Friday vs. Liberty County, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. New Hampstead, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 5 at Groves, 7:30 p.m.

4. Johnson-Savannah (11-2) – Friday vs. Groves, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Islands, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at Beach, 7:30 p.m.

5. Salem (9-4) – Today vs. Carver-Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.; Friday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Westminster, 7:30 p.m.

6. Cross Creek (9-4) – Friday vs. Thomson, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Harlem, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Hephzibah, 7:30 p.m.

7. Carver-Atlanta (8-3) – Today at Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Friday at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Cedar Grove, 7:30 p.m.

8. Sonoraville (16-2) – Today vs. Murray County, 7:30 p.m.; Friday vs. North Murray, 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Murray County, 7:30 p.m.

9. LaFayette (13-1) – Tuesday vs. Coahulla Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 5 at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 8:30 p.m.; Feb. 9 vs. Adairsville, 7:30 p.m.

10. Hephzibah (7-2) – Today vs. Morgan County, 7 p.m.; Friday at Richmond Academy, 7 p.m.; Monday vs. Thomson, 7 p.m.

Girls Top-10 Schedule

1. Upson-Lee (15-0) – Today at Mary Persons, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Mary Persons, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Peach County, 6 p.m.

2. Cross Creek (8-2) – Friday vs. Thomson, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Harlem, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at Hephzibah, 6 p.m.

3. Johnson-Savannah (9-2) – Friday vs. Groves, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Islands, 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Beach, 6 p.m.

4. Lumpkin County (16-4) – Today at Cherokee Bluff, 6 p.m.; Monday at Gilmer, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. West Hall, 6 p.m.

5. Sonoraville (14-4) – Today vs. Murray County, 6 p.m.; Friday vs. North Murray, 7 p.m.; Tuesday at Murray County, 6 p.m.

6. Coahulla Creek (16-2) – Friday vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m.; Tuesday at LaFayette, 6 p.m.; Feb. 5 at Murray County, 7 p.m.

7. Greater Atlanta Christian (6-4) – Friday at Salem, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Carver-Atlanta, 6 p.m.; Wednesday vs. Westminster, 6 p.m.

8. Beach (8-3) – Friday at Southeast Bulloch, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Calvary Day, 1 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Johnson-Savannah, 6 p.m.

9. Westminster (6-1) – Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Redan, 5 p.m.; Tuesday at Salem, 6 p.m.

10. Americus-Sumter (10-3) – Friday at Crisp County, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Pike County, 6 p.m.; Feb. 5 vs. Mary Persons, 6 p.m.

Boys region standings

1-AAA

Team Reg PCT Overall PCT

Appling County 4-0-0 1.000 7-0-0 1.000

Long County 3-1-0 0.750 7-4-0 0.636

Pierce County 2-2-0 0.500 7-6-0 0.538

Brantley County 1-3-0 0.250 7-7-0 0.500

Tattnall County 0-4-0 0.000 1-11-0 0.083

2-AAA

Americus-Sumter 7-1-0 0.875 10-3-0 0.769

Upson-Lee 7-2-0 0.778 12-5-0 0.706

Crisp County 6-4-0 0.600 9-6-0 0.600

Peach County 5-4-0 0.556 9-5-0 0.643

Mary Persons 4-4-0 0.500 8-8-0 0.500

Jackson 4-5-0 0.444 4-6-0 0.400

Central, Macon 1-7-0 0.125 1-11-0 0.083

Pike County 0-7-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000

3-AAA

Windsor Forest 5-1-0 0.833 6-2-0 0.750

Johnson, Savannah 4-1-0 0.800 11-1-0 0.917

Groves 2-2-0 0.500 4-7-0 0.364

Southeast Bulloch 1-1-0 0.500 4-4-0 0.500

Liberty County 1-1-0 0.500 3-6-0 0.333

Beach 2-3-0 0.400 6-8-0 0.429

Savannah 0-6-0 0.000 1-14-0 0.067

4-AAA

Hephzibah 5-0-0 1.000 7-2-0 0.778

Cross Creek 2-1-0 0.667 9-4-0 0.692

Burke County 1-2-0 0.333 4-7-0 0.364

Harlem 1-2-0 0.333 2-4-0 0.333

Thomson 0-0-0 0.000 4-2-0 0.667

Morgan County 0-2-0 0.000 4-5-0 0.444

Richmond Academy 0-2-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143

5-AAA

Sandy Creek 7-0-0 1.000 14-4-0 0.778

Carver, Atlanta 4-0-0 1.000 8-3-0 0.727

Greater Atlanta Christian 5-3-0 0.625 10-8-0 0.556

Salem 3-3-0 0.500 8-4-0 0.667

Westminster 3-4-0 0.429 4-8-0 0.333

Cedar Grove 2-3-0 0.400 3-7-0 0.300

Redan 2-5-0 0.286 3-7-0 0.300

Douglass, Atlanta 0-8-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

6-AAA

Sonoraville 10-0-0 1.000 16-1-0 0.941

LaFayette 9-1-0 0.900 12-1-0 0.923

Murray County 7-2-0 0.778 11-4-0 0.733

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 7-3-0 0.700 9-4-0 0.692

Adairsville 4-6-0 0.400 9-7-0 0.562

Coahulla Creek 4-6-0 0.400 8-7-0 0.533

North Murray 2-9-0 0.182 6-11-0 0.353

Rockmart 2-9-0 0.182 4-12-0 0.250

Ringgold 1-10-0 0.091 1-15-0 0.062

7-AAA

White County 8-1-0 0.889 11-5-0 0.688

Cherokee Bluff 6-1-0 0.857 11-8-0 0.579

Dawson County 6-2-0 0.750 15-6-0 0.714

Lumpkin County 3-5-0 0.375 9-9-0 0.500

North Hall 3-6-0 0.333 8-9-0 0.471

Gilmer 1-6-0 0.143 3-10-0 0.231

West Hall 0-6-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

8-AAA

Hart County 4-0-0 1.000 13-3-0 0.812

Monroe Area 2-1-0 0.667 11-7-0 0.611

Oconee County 2-2-0 0.500 13-5-0 0.722

Franklin County 2-2-0 0.500 9-7-0 0.562

Stephens County 1-2-0 0.333 7-7-0 0.500

East Jackson 0-4-0 0.000 3-8-0 0.273

Girls region standings

Team Reg PCT Overall PCT

1-AAA

Tattnall County 4-0-0 1.000 10-4-0 0.714

Pierce County 2-1-0 0.667 9-6-0 0.600

Long County 0-1-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222

Appling County 0-2-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200

Brantley County 0-2-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143

2-AAA

Upson-Lee 9-0-0 1.000 14-0-0 1.000

Americus-Sumter 6-3-0 0.667 9-3-0 0.750

Jackson 6-3-0 0.667 8-4-0 0.667

Pike County 5-4-0 0.556 8-4-0 0.667

Central, Macon 4-5-0 0.444 6-7-0 0.462

Peach County 3-6-0 0.333 7-9-0 0.438

Crisp County 3-7-0 0.300 5-9-0 0.357

Mary Persons 0-8-0 0.000 2-12-0 0.143

3-AAA

Beach 4-0-0 1.000 7-3-0 0.700

Johnson, Savannah 4-1-0 0.800 8-2-0 0.800

Savannah 3-3-0 0.500 6-7-0 0.462

Liberty County 1-1-0 0.500 4-4-0 0.500

Windsor Forest 2-3-0 0.400 2-8-0 0.200

Southeast Bulloch 0-2-0 0.000 3-8-0 0.273

Groves 0-4-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000

4-AAA

Cross Creek 3-0-0 1.000 7-2-0 0.778

Burke County 3-1-0 0.750 6-3-0 0.667

Morgan County 3-2-0 0.600 8-6-0 0.571

Hephzibah 1-3-0 0.250 2-6-0 0.250

Thomson 0-1-0 0.000 6-3-0 0.667

Harlem 0-2-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200

Richmond Academy 0-2-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000

5-AAA

Westminster 4-0-0 1.000 5-1-0 0.833

Greater Atlanta Christian 4-0-0 1.000 5-4-0 0.556

Redan 2-1-0 0.667 7-1-0 0.875

Sandy Creek 4-3-0 0.571 10-8-0 0.556

Douglass, Atlanta 2-2-0 0.500 5-5-0 0.500

Cedar Grove 1-1-0 0.500 5-1-0 0.833

Carver, Atlanta 0-3-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222

Salem 0-7-0 0.000 1-10-0 0.091

6-AAA

Sonoraville 9-1-0 0.900 13-4-0 0.765

Coahulla Creek 9-2-0 0.818 15-2-0 0.882

Rockmart 8-3-0 0.727 12-6-0 0.667

Ringgold 6-4-0 0.600 12-5-0 0.706

LaFayette 5-5-0 0.500 8-5-0 0.615

Murray County 4-4-0 0.500 6-4-0 0.600

Adairsville 2-8-0 0.200 5-13-0 0.278

North Murray 1-8-0 0.111 5-11-0 0.312

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 0-9-0 0.000 0-12-0 0.000

7-AAA

White County 8-1-0 0.889 9-7-0 0.562

Lumpkin County 6-1-0 0.857 15-4-0 0.789

Gilmer 5-2-0 0.714 10-4-0 0.714

North Hall 4-4-0 0.500 6-12-0 0.333

Dawson County 1-6-0 0.143 9-9-0 0.500

Cherokee Bluff 1-6-0 0.143 6-14-0 0.300

West Hall 0-5-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077

8-AAA

East Jackson 3-0-0 1.000 7-2-0 0.778

Stephens County 2-1-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688

Franklin County 2-1-0 0.667 8-7-0 0.533

Oconee County 1-3-0 0.250 6-10-0 0.375

Hart County 0-3-0 0.000 8-8-0 0.500

Monroe Area 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200

