Class 3A blog: Another turbulent week shakes up top-10 rankings

In Week 7, unranked Hebron Christian (6-1, 1-1) upended then-No. 5 Oconee County 35-28 in a Region 8 game that allowed the Lions to debut at No. 5 in the 3A top-10. In Week 8, Hebron was a victim of the upset when unranked Monroe Area (3-4, 1-1) beat the Lions 41-7. The victory moved Monroe Area into the No. 8 spot in this week’s rankings and sent Hebron to No. 9.

Aside from Hebron’s loss, all ranked and active teams won.