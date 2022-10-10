Class 3A blog: Another turbulent week shakes up top-10 rankings

What’d we learn in Week 8? The classification is deep, talented, and its turbulent nature is causing large shuffles in the top-10 rankings eight weeks into the season.
In Week 7, unranked Hebron Christian (6-1, 1-1) upended then-No. 5 Oconee County 35-28 in a Region 8 game that allowed the Lions to debut at No. 5 in the 3A top-10. In Week 8, Hebron was a victim of the upset when unranked Monroe Area (3-4, 1-1) beat the Lions 41-7. The victory moved Monroe Area into the No. 8 spot in this week’s rankings and sent Hebron to No. 9.
Aside from Hebron’s loss, all ranked and active teams won.
Top-ranked Cedar Grove (4-2) traveled to St. John’s in Washington D.C. and defeated the Cadets 35-13. The Saints will return to Region 5 play against Douglass on Friday. Another Region 5 team, No. 2-ranked Carver-Atlanta (5-1), defeated Mundy’s Mill 20-6 and will enter region play Friday against Sandy Creek (6-1).
Junior quarterback Jake Merklinger was 8-of-9 passing for 112 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 3-ranked Calvary Day (5-0, 3-0) to a 5-0 record after beating Groves on the road. Sophomore Edward Coleman caught two touchdown passes, and juniors Caden Arnold and A.J. Butts each caught one pass. Senior Sean Stoddard and junior Trevor Strowbridge each scored on touchdown runs.
Dougherty is ranked No. 5 this week after its 25-9 victory against Crisp County. The victory moved the Trojans to 7-0 and 2-0 in Region 1 play.
Stephens County is ranked No. 6 this week and leads the Region 8 standings at 2-0 after beating Franklin County 63-0 Friday. Another Region 8 team, Oconee County (4-3, 1-1), earned a key 31-14 region victory against Hart County.
Class 3A top-10 results
1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-2) defeated St. John’s (D.C.) 35-13.
2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (5-1) defeated Mundy’s Mill 20-6.
3. (3) Calvary Day (5-0) defeated Groves 49-8.
4. (4) Sandy Creek (6-1) did not play.
5. (6) Dougherty (7-0) defeated Crisp County 25-9.
6. (7) Stephens County (6-1) defeated Franklin County 63-0.
7. (8) Peach County (3-3) did not play.
8. (NR) Monroe Area (3-4) defeated No. 9 (then No. 5) Hebron Christian.
9. (5) Hebron Christian (6-1) lost to then-unranked Monroe Area 41-7.
10. (9) Oconee County (4-3) defeated Hart County 31-14.
