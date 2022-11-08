BreakingNews
How to attend rapper Takeoff's funeral
ajc logo
X

Class 3A blog: And if you are looking for a surprise team …

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

Eight region champions have been crowned; the first-round playoff schedule is set, and Class 3A is ready for a postseason that will end with the state championship game at noon Dec. 10 at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.

And yes, we have a potential unranked dark horse.

The region champions are Thomasville (Region 1), Peach County (2), Calvary Day (3), Harlem (4), Cedar Grove (5), Adairsville (6), Dawson County (7) and Stephens County (8).

In Region 1, Carver-Columbus (2), Dougherty (3) and Crisp County (4) advanced to the playoffs. In Region 2, Mary Persons (2), Upson-Lee (3) and Jackson (4) earned playoff berths. In Region 3, Savannah Christian (2), Liberty County (3) and Long County (4) advanced. In Region 4, Morgan County (2), Hephzibah (3) and Salem (4) extended their seasons. In Region 5, Sandy Creek (2), Carver-Atlanta (3) and Douglass-Atlanta (4) earned playoff berths.

In Region 6, Ringgold (2), Coahulla Creek (3) and Bremen (4) entered the playoffs. In Region 7, Lumpkin County (2), Pickens (3) and Wesleyan (4) are still alive. In Region 8, Hebron Christian (2), Oconee County (3) and Monroe Area (4) advanced.

On Thursday we will preview the first round in its entirety, but for now there’s one important question worth asking, and answering.

Q. If there is one unranked dark horse in the 3A bracket, who is it?

A. I would say Savannah Christian. The two-seed from Region 3 has one loss (34-28 to No. 2 Calvary Day), but its strength of schedule kept the Raiders out of the top 10 all season. If it wins its first-round meeting against Hephzibah, it likely will face Region 2 No. 1 Peach County (vs. Crisp County) in the second round and then perhaps Sandy Creek or Stephens County in the quarterfinals.

Class 3A first-round schedule

All games Saturday

R5 #3 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #2 Ringgold

R8 #4 Monroe Area at R7 #1 Dawson County

R3 #3 Liberty County at R4 #2 Morgan County

R2 #4 Jackson at R1 #1 Thomasville

R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R5 #2 Sandy Creek

R7 #4 Wesleyan at R8 #1 Stephens County

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R3 #2 Savannah Christian

R1 #4 Crisp County at R2 #1 Peach County

R1 #3 Dougherty at R2 #2 Mary Persons

R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R7 #3 Pickens at R8 #2 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Bremen at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

R2 #3 Upson-Lee at R1 #2 Carver-Columbus

R3 #4 Long County at R4 #1 Harlem

R8 #3 Oconee County at R7 #2 Lumpkin County

R5 #4 Douglass at R6 #1 Adairsville

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Andrew Ivins

CB Jarvis Lee commits to Georgia Tech3h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

News is good on Georgia’s latest injury setback
19h ago

Credit: Tim Cowie/GWUPhotos.com

Lance Terry boosts Georgia Tech on opening night
5h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech

Rodney Howard powers Tech to season-opening victory
14h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech

Rodney Howard powers Tech to season-opening victory
14h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Which Braves rookie will win NL Rookie of the Year?
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Class A blog: Breaking down seeds for the state playoffs
26m ago
Top performances of Week 12: Mitchell makes plays that lead Brunswick to title
5h ago
4 Questions with Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady
5h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC Voter Guide: Georgia Elections 2022
How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
23h ago
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top