Class 3A blog: And if you are looking for a surprise team …

Eight region champions have been crowned; the first-round playoff schedule is set, and Class 3A is ready for a postseason that will end with the state championship game at noon Dec. 10 at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.
And yes, we have a potential unranked dark horse.
The region champions are Thomasville (Region 1), Peach County (2), Calvary Day (3), Harlem (4), Cedar Grove (5), Adairsville (6), Dawson County (7) and Stephens County (8).
In Region 1, Carver-Columbus (2), Dougherty (3) and Crisp County (4) advanced to the playoffs. In Region 2, Mary Persons (2), Upson-Lee (3) and Jackson (4) earned playoff berths. In Region 3, Savannah Christian (2), Liberty County (3) and Long County (4) advanced. In Region 4, Morgan County (2), Hephzibah (3) and Salem (4) extended their seasons. In Region 5, Sandy Creek (2), Carver-Atlanta (3) and Douglass-Atlanta (4) earned playoff berths.
In Region 6, Ringgold (2), Coahulla Creek (3) and Bremen (4) entered the playoffs. In Region 7, Lumpkin County (2), Pickens (3) and Wesleyan (4) are still alive. In Region 8, Hebron Christian (2), Oconee County (3) and Monroe Area (4) advanced.
On Thursday we will preview the first round in its entirety, but for now there’s one important question worth asking, and answering.
Q. If there is one unranked dark horse in the 3A bracket, who is it?
A. I would say Savannah Christian. The two-seed from Region 3 has one loss (34-28 to No. 2 Calvary Day), but its strength of schedule kept the Raiders out of the top 10 all season. If it wins its first-round meeting against Hephzibah, it likely will face Region 2 No. 1 Peach County (vs. Crisp County) in the second round and then perhaps Sandy Creek or Stephens County in the quarterfinals.
Class 3A first-round schedule
All games Saturday
R5 #3 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #2 Ringgold
R8 #4 Monroe Area at R7 #1 Dawson County
R3 #3 Liberty County at R4 #2 Morgan County
R2 #4 Jackson at R1 #1 Thomasville
R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R5 #2 Sandy Creek
R7 #4 Wesleyan at R8 #1 Stephens County
R4 #3 Hephzibah at R3 #2 Savannah Christian
R1 #4 Crisp County at R2 #1 Peach County
R1 #3 Dougherty at R2 #2 Mary Persons
R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 Calvary Day
R7 #3 Pickens at R8 #2 Hebron Christian
R6 #4 Bremen at R5 #1 Cedar Grove
R2 #3 Upson-Lee at R1 #2 Carver-Columbus
R3 #4 Long County at R4 #1 Harlem
R8 #3 Oconee County at R7 #2 Lumpkin County
R5 #4 Douglass at R6 #1 Adairsville
