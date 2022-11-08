Class 3A blog: And if you are looking for a surprise team …

On Thursday we will preview the first round in its entirety, but for now there’s one important question worth asking, and answering.

Q. If there is one unranked dark horse in the 3A bracket, who is it?

A. I would say Savannah Christian. The two-seed from Region 3 has one loss (34-28 to No. 2 Calvary Day), but its strength of schedule kept the Raiders out of the top 10 all season. If it wins its first-round meeting against Hephzibah, it likely will face Region 2 No. 1 Peach County (vs. Crisp County) in the second round and then perhaps Sandy Creek or Stephens County in the quarterfinals.

Class 3A first-round schedule

All games Saturday

R5 #3 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #2 Ringgold

R8 #4 Monroe Area at R7 #1 Dawson County

R3 #3 Liberty County at R4 #2 Morgan County

R2 #4 Jackson at R1 #1 Thomasville

R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R5 #2 Sandy Creek

R7 #4 Wesleyan at R8 #1 Stephens County

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R3 #2 Savannah Christian

R1 #4 Crisp County at R2 #1 Peach County

R1 #3 Dougherty at R2 #2 Mary Persons

R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R7 #3 Pickens at R8 #2 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Bremen at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

R2 #3 Upson-Lee at R1 #2 Carver-Columbus

R3 #4 Long County at R4 #1 Harlem

R8 #3 Oconee County at R7 #2 Lumpkin County

R5 #4 Douglass at R6 #1 Adairsville