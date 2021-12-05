Class 3A Blog: A story of steady growth for Myles, Carver-Atlanta

In the semifinals, Pierce County held the Panthers scoreless in the second half, but the Bears could not overcome the 19-3 Carver-Atlanta halftime lead. Quintavious Lockett scored all three of Carver’s touchdowns on runs of 5, 2 and 1 yard.

Carver will face Region 5 rival Cedar Grove and will try for its first victory against the Saints in nine tries. (Carver was awarded a forfeit victory against Cedar Grove last season but has never outscored them.)

In the semis, Cedar Grove sophomore quarterback Jamar Graham passed to Trevon Ferrell (23 and 35 yards) and Janiran Bonner (40) for touchdowns, and Rashad Dubinion scored on a 5-yard run to move past Appling.

“Jamar Graham is really talented,” Cedar Grove coach John Adams told Najeh Wilkins, who covered the game for the AJC. “He has a really big arm. It’s really impressive because he hadn’t been starting. Just to come in the fourth round of the playoffs and do what he did tonight was excellent.”

Momentum played a large role in the Saints’ semifinal victory, and it shifted early in the second quarter when Appling County, leading 3-0, fumbled on the goal line, which resulted in a touchback after Dawson Griffis reached for the pylon and lost control of the ball.

“I told them when it happened it was an opportunity that we didn’t plan for, but we are going to make the best of it,” Adams said. “I think that is what we did.”

Cedar Grove won 3A titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Since the 2015 season, it has been to at least the semifinals each year, other than a quarterfinal exit last season.

That history would seem to give Cedar Grove an edge.

We’ll find out Saturday at noon at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.