Class 3A Blog: A shot-clock look at top weekend games, region standings

The two remaining unbeatens from Region 4 are tied at the top of the standings and will meet Friday for the first of at least two games between the front-runners in the coming weeks. Cross Creek will travel to Thomson on Friday and will host Thomson on Feb. 5. The Razorbacks are coming off a 54-48 victory against Burke County, and Thomson beat Richmond Academy 72-41 Tuesday.

-- 7A Tift County (9-9) at No. 4 Sumter County (19-2, 10-1)

Before closing out its region schedule with road trips to Pike and Mary Persons before playing Crisp County at home, Americus-Sumter will take on 7A’s Tift County at home. Senior Kyric Davis leads scorers with 13.1 points per game. Junior Brandon Pope is scoring 12 points per game, and junior Cameron Evans adds 10 points per game.

Girls

-- No. 5 East Jackson (16-2, 4-1) at No. 6 Oconee County (14-4, 4-1)

The Region 8 standings are tight at the top with East Jackson, Oconee County and Hart County tied at 4-1. Oconee County beat Hart on Jan. 24 (56-29), and Hart County defeated East Jackson 68-65 Jan. 14. Since that loss, East Jackson defeated Monroe Area (58-56, OT), Franklin County (71-42) and Stephens County (54-44). Oconee County is coming off a 44-34 victory against Monroe Area.

-- Tattnall County (12-6, 3-1) at No. 7 Pierce County (15-4, 3-1)

Pierce County lost to Tattnall County 45-41 Jan. 11 and wants revenge. Tattnall wants to beat another ranked team. Pierce lost a 63-49 game to Class 7A Lowndes on Tuesday, and Tattnall County beat Brantley County 53-21.

Below are the full region standings for the boys and girls:

Boys region standings

1-AAA Region PCT Overall PCT

Tattnall County 4-0-0 1.000 14-5-0 0.737

Brantley County 4-1-0 0.800 11-9-0 0.550

Long County 1-3-0 0.250 8-9-0 0.471

Pierce County 1-3-0 0.250 6-13-0 0.316

Appling County 1-4-0 0.200 3-10-0 0.231

2-AAA

Sumter County 10-1-0 0.909 19-2-0 0.905

Peach County 9-2-0 0.818 12-8-0 0.600

Upson-Lee 6-5-0 0.545 11-9-0 0.550

Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 9-10-0 0.474

Mary Persons 5-6-0 0.455 12-10-0 0.545

Central, Macon 5-6-0 0.455 11-11-0 0.500

Jackson 2-9-0 0.182 4-13-0 0.235

Pike County 1-10-0 0.091 1-17-0 0.056

3-AAA

Windsor Forest 5-0-0 1.000 12-3-0 0.800

Groves 3-1-0 0.750 8-3-0 0.727

Johnson, Sav. 4-2-0 0.667 10-6-0 0.625

Beach 3-2-0 0.600 7-4-0 0.636

Liberty County 2-3-0 0.400 6-5-0 0.545

SE Bulloch 1-4-0 0.200 8-8-0 0.500

Savannah 0-6-0 0.000 6-9-0 0.400

4-AAA

Cross Creek 5-0-0 1.000 14-4-0 0.778

Thomson 3-0-0 1.000 10-2-0 0.833

Burke County 4-2-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688

Hephzibah 3-3-0 0.500 6-8-0 0.429

Morgan County 2-3-0 0.400 6-9-0 0.400

Richmond Aca. 2-6-0 0.250 7-12-0 0.368

Harlem 1-5-0 0.167 1-12-0 0.077

5-AAA

Sandy Creek 9-0-0 1.000 17-3-0 0.850

Salem 7-2-0 0.778 15-4-0 0.789

GAC 5-3-0 0.625 13-4-0 0.765

Carver, Atl. 5-3-0 0.625 9-6-0 0.600

Redan 4-5-0 0.444 8-8-0 0.500

Westminster 2-7-0 0.222 8-9-0 0.471

Douglass, Atl. 2-7-0 0.222 5-11-0 0.312

Cedar Grove 1-8-0 0.111 2-12-0 0.143

6-AAA

LaFayette 12-0-0 1.000 19-0-0 1.000

LFO 10-1-0 0.909 17-1-0 0.944

Adairsville 7-4-0 0.636 11-8-0 0.579

Rockmart 7-5-0 0.583 13-7-0 0.650

Coahulla Creek 6-6-0 0.500 11-8-0 0.579

Murray Co. 5-6-0 0.455 11-8-0 0.579

North Murray 3-9-0 0.250 6-15-0 0.286

Sonoraville 1-10-0 0.091 4-15-0 0.211

Ringgold 1-11-0 0.083 5-15-0 0.250

7-AAA

White Co. 10-1-0 0.909 14-7-0 0.667

North Hall 9-2-0 0.818 18-4-0 0.818

Gilmer 7-4-0 0.636 16-7-0 0.696

Cherokee Bluff 5-6-0 0.455 10-11-0 0.476

Lumpkin Co. 4-7-0 0.364 7-14-0 0.333

West Hall 3-8-0 0.273 7-15-0 0.318

Dawson Co. 3-8-0 0.273 4-18-0 0.182

8-AAA

Hart County 5-0-0 1.000 13-7-0 0.650

Oconee Co. 3-2-0 0.600 13-5-0 0.722

Franklin Co. 3-2-0 0.600 9-11-0 0.450

Monroe Area 2-3-0 0.400 7-13-0 0.350

Stephens Co. 2-3-0 0.400 5-15-0 0.250

East Jackson 0-5-0 0.000 1-16-0 0.059

Girls region standings

1-AAA Region PCT Overall PCT

Pierce Co. 3-1-0 0.750 15-4-0 0.789

Tattnall Co. 3-1-0 0.750 12-6-0 0.667

Long County 3-1-0 0.750 6-12-0 0.333

Appling Co. 2-3-0 0.400 2-11-0 0.154

Brantley Co. 0-5-0 0.000 6-13-0 0.316

2-AAA

Sumter Co 11-0-0 1.000 15-6-0 0.714

Central, Macon 9-2-0 0.818 17-4-0 0.810

Peach Co. 8-3-0 0.727 13-6-0 0.684

Crisp Co. 6-5-0 0.545 10-9-0 0.526

Mary Persons 4-7-0 0.364 12-10-0 0.545

Jackson 4-7-0 0.364 8-9-0 0.471

Upson-Lee 2-9-0 0.182 3-14-0 0.176

Pike Co. 0-11-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000

3-AAA

Johnson, Sav. 5-1-0 0.833 6-5-0 0.545

Beach 3-1-0 0.750 7-6-0 0.538

Liberty Co. 4-3-0 0.571 5-8-0 0.385

SE Bulloch 2-2-0 0.500 3-10-0 0.231

Savannah 3-4-0 0.429 7-9-0 0.438

Windsor Forest 0-5-0 0.000 2-10-0 0.167

Groves 0-1-0 0.000 0-9-0 0.000

4-AAA

Cross Creek 6-0-0 1.000 15-1-0 0.938

Thomson 4-0-0 1.000 9-3-0 0.750

Burke Co. 4-2-0 0.667 11-4-0 0.733

Morgan Co. 2-3-0 0.400 8-8-0 0.500

Hephzibah 2-3-0 0.400 8-9-0 0.471

Richmond Aca. 1-5-0 0.167 2-15-0 0.118

Harlem 0-6-0 0.000 2-12-0 0.143

5-AAA

GAC 8-0-0 1.000 13-5-0 0.722

Westminster 7-2-0 0.778 7-9-0 0.438

Redan 6-3-0 0.667 13-6-0 0.684

Cedar Grove 5-3-0 0.625 6-7-0 0.462

Douglass, Atl. 3-6-0 0.333 4-8-0 0.333

Sandy Creek 3-6-0 0.333 4-14-0 0.222

Carver, Atl. 2-5-0 0.286 7-8-0 0.467

Salem 0-9-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

6-AAA

LFO 11-0-0 1.000 19-1-0 0.950

Murray Co. 9-2-0 0.818 15-4-0 0.789

Ringgold 9-3-0 0.750 15-5-0 0.750

Sonoraville 6-5-0 0.545 9-10-0 0.474

Rockmart 5-7-0 0.417 9-11-0 0.450

Coahulla Creek 5-7-0 0.417 8-12-0 0.400

Adairsville 3-8-0 0.273 10-9-0 0.526

LaFayette 3-9-0 0.250 7-11-0 0.389

North Murray 1-11-0 0.083 5-15-0 0.250

7-AAA

Lumpkin Co. 11-0-0 1.000 20-1-0 0.952

White Co. 8-3-0 0.727 12-8-0 0.600

North Hall 6-5-0 0.545 15-7-0 0.682

Dawson Co. 6-5-0 0.545 13-8-0 0.619

Cherokee Bluff 4-7-0 0.364 9-13-0 0.409

Gilmer 2-9-0 0.182 8-15-0 0.348

West Hall 0-11-0 0.000 0-21-0 0.000

8-AAA

East Jackson 4-1-0 0.800 16-2-0 0.889

Oconee Co. 4-1-0 0.800 14-4-0 0.778

Hart Co. 4-1-0 0.800 12-8-0 0.600

Franklin Co. 2-3-0 0.400 8-11-0 0.421

Monroe Area 1-4-0 0.200 6-14-0 0.300

Stephens Co. 0-5-0 0.000 1-19-0 0.050

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Windsor Forest

3. Salem

4. Sumter County

5. Cross Creek

6. LaFayette

7. Greater Atlanta Christian

8. Thomson

9. Groves

10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County

2. Cross Creek

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. East Jackson

6. Oconee County

7. Pierce County

8. Murray County

9. Sumter County

10. Ringgold