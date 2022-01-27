Class 3A Blog: A shot-clock look at top weekend games, region standings

The Class 3A boys and girls basketball region standings paint a picture of where programs stand and what can be expected when region tournaments begin in two weeks. This weekend, critical region games are spread across the state, so let’s look at what big games are out there:
Boys
-- No. 3 Salem (15-4, 7-2) at No. 7 Greater Atlanta Christian (13-4, 5-3)
After a 66-64 loss to top-ranked Sandy Creek on Tuesday, GAC needs a victory at home. The Spartans lost at Salem 50-45 Jan. 4. Salem lost to Sandy Creek 66-56 Jan. 21 but the Seminoles rebounded against Redan (55-32) Tuesday.
-- No. 5 Cross Creek (14-4, 5-0) at No. 8 Thomson (10-2, 3-0)
The two remaining unbeatens from Region 4 are tied at the top of the standings and will meet Friday for the first of at least two games between the front-runners in the coming weeks. Cross Creek will travel to Thomson on Friday and will host Thomson on Feb. 5. The Razorbacks are coming off a 54-48 victory against Burke County, and Thomson beat Richmond Academy 72-41 Tuesday.
-- 7A Tift County (9-9) at No. 4 Sumter County (19-2, 10-1)
Before closing out its region schedule with road trips to Pike and Mary Persons before playing Crisp County at home, Americus-Sumter will take on 7A’s Tift County at home. Senior Kyric Davis leads scorers with 13.1 points per game. Junior Brandon Pope is scoring 12 points per game, and junior Cameron Evans adds 10 points per game.
Girls
-- No. 5 East Jackson (16-2, 4-1) at No. 6 Oconee County (14-4, 4-1)
The Region 8 standings are tight at the top with East Jackson, Oconee County and Hart County tied at 4-1. Oconee County beat Hart on Jan. 24 (56-29), and Hart County defeated East Jackson 68-65 Jan. 14. Since that loss, East Jackson defeated Monroe Area (58-56, OT), Franklin County (71-42) and Stephens County (54-44). Oconee County is coming off a 44-34 victory against Monroe Area.
-- Tattnall County (12-6, 3-1) at No. 7 Pierce County (15-4, 3-1)
Pierce County lost to Tattnall County 45-41 Jan. 11 and wants revenge. Tattnall wants to beat another ranked team. Pierce lost a 63-49 game to Class 7A Lowndes on Tuesday, and Tattnall County beat Brantley County 53-21.
Below are the full region standings for the boys and girls:
Boys region standings
1-AAA Region PCT Overall PCT
Tattnall County 4-0-0 1.000 14-5-0 0.737
Brantley County 4-1-0 0.800 11-9-0 0.550
Long County 1-3-0 0.250 8-9-0 0.471
Pierce County 1-3-0 0.250 6-13-0 0.316
Appling County 1-4-0 0.200 3-10-0 0.231
2-AAA
Sumter County 10-1-0 0.909 19-2-0 0.905
Peach County 9-2-0 0.818 12-8-0 0.600
Upson-Lee 6-5-0 0.545 11-9-0 0.550
Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 9-10-0 0.474
Mary Persons 5-6-0 0.455 12-10-0 0.545
Central, Macon 5-6-0 0.455 11-11-0 0.500
Jackson 2-9-0 0.182 4-13-0 0.235
Pike County 1-10-0 0.091 1-17-0 0.056
3-AAA
Windsor Forest 5-0-0 1.000 12-3-0 0.800
Groves 3-1-0 0.750 8-3-0 0.727
Johnson, Sav. 4-2-0 0.667 10-6-0 0.625
Beach 3-2-0 0.600 7-4-0 0.636
Liberty County 2-3-0 0.400 6-5-0 0.545
SE Bulloch 1-4-0 0.200 8-8-0 0.500
Savannah 0-6-0 0.000 6-9-0 0.400
4-AAA
Cross Creek 5-0-0 1.000 14-4-0 0.778
Thomson 3-0-0 1.000 10-2-0 0.833
Burke County 4-2-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688
Hephzibah 3-3-0 0.500 6-8-0 0.429
Morgan County 2-3-0 0.400 6-9-0 0.400
Richmond Aca. 2-6-0 0.250 7-12-0 0.368
Harlem 1-5-0 0.167 1-12-0 0.077
5-AAA
Sandy Creek 9-0-0 1.000 17-3-0 0.850
Salem 7-2-0 0.778 15-4-0 0.789
GAC 5-3-0 0.625 13-4-0 0.765
Carver, Atl. 5-3-0 0.625 9-6-0 0.600
Redan 4-5-0 0.444 8-8-0 0.500
Westminster 2-7-0 0.222 8-9-0 0.471
Douglass, Atl. 2-7-0 0.222 5-11-0 0.312
Cedar Grove 1-8-0 0.111 2-12-0 0.143
6-AAA
LaFayette 12-0-0 1.000 19-0-0 1.000
LFO 10-1-0 0.909 17-1-0 0.944
Adairsville 7-4-0 0.636 11-8-0 0.579
Rockmart 7-5-0 0.583 13-7-0 0.650
Coahulla Creek 6-6-0 0.500 11-8-0 0.579
Murray Co. 5-6-0 0.455 11-8-0 0.579
North Murray 3-9-0 0.250 6-15-0 0.286
Sonoraville 1-10-0 0.091 4-15-0 0.211
Ringgold 1-11-0 0.083 5-15-0 0.250
7-AAA
White Co. 10-1-0 0.909 14-7-0 0.667
North Hall 9-2-0 0.818 18-4-0 0.818
Gilmer 7-4-0 0.636 16-7-0 0.696
Cherokee Bluff 5-6-0 0.455 10-11-0 0.476
Lumpkin Co. 4-7-0 0.364 7-14-0 0.333
West Hall 3-8-0 0.273 7-15-0 0.318
Dawson Co. 3-8-0 0.273 4-18-0 0.182
8-AAA
Hart County 5-0-0 1.000 13-7-0 0.650
Oconee Co. 3-2-0 0.600 13-5-0 0.722
Franklin Co. 3-2-0 0.600 9-11-0 0.450
Monroe Area 2-3-0 0.400 7-13-0 0.350
Stephens Co. 2-3-0 0.400 5-15-0 0.250
East Jackson 0-5-0 0.000 1-16-0 0.059
Girls region standings
1-AAA Region PCT Overall PCT
Pierce Co. 3-1-0 0.750 15-4-0 0.789
Tattnall Co. 3-1-0 0.750 12-6-0 0.667
Long County 3-1-0 0.750 6-12-0 0.333
Appling Co. 2-3-0 0.400 2-11-0 0.154
Brantley Co. 0-5-0 0.000 6-13-0 0.316
2-AAA
Sumter Co 11-0-0 1.000 15-6-0 0.714
Central, Macon 9-2-0 0.818 17-4-0 0.810
Peach Co. 8-3-0 0.727 13-6-0 0.684
Crisp Co. 6-5-0 0.545 10-9-0 0.526
Mary Persons 4-7-0 0.364 12-10-0 0.545
Jackson 4-7-0 0.364 8-9-0 0.471
Upson-Lee 2-9-0 0.182 3-14-0 0.176
Pike Co. 0-11-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000
3-AAA
Johnson, Sav. 5-1-0 0.833 6-5-0 0.545
Beach 3-1-0 0.750 7-6-0 0.538
Liberty Co. 4-3-0 0.571 5-8-0 0.385
SE Bulloch 2-2-0 0.500 3-10-0 0.231
Savannah 3-4-0 0.429 7-9-0 0.438
Windsor Forest 0-5-0 0.000 2-10-0 0.167
Groves 0-1-0 0.000 0-9-0 0.000
4-AAA
Cross Creek 6-0-0 1.000 15-1-0 0.938
Thomson 4-0-0 1.000 9-3-0 0.750
Burke Co. 4-2-0 0.667 11-4-0 0.733
Morgan Co. 2-3-0 0.400 8-8-0 0.500
Hephzibah 2-3-0 0.400 8-9-0 0.471
Richmond Aca. 1-5-0 0.167 2-15-0 0.118
Harlem 0-6-0 0.000 2-12-0 0.143
5-AAA
GAC 8-0-0 1.000 13-5-0 0.722
Westminster 7-2-0 0.778 7-9-0 0.438
Redan 6-3-0 0.667 13-6-0 0.684
Cedar Grove 5-3-0 0.625 6-7-0 0.462
Douglass, Atl. 3-6-0 0.333 4-8-0 0.333
Sandy Creek 3-6-0 0.333 4-14-0 0.222
Carver, Atl. 2-5-0 0.286 7-8-0 0.467
Salem 0-9-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
6-AAA
LFO 11-0-0 1.000 19-1-0 0.950
Murray Co. 9-2-0 0.818 15-4-0 0.789
Ringgold 9-3-0 0.750 15-5-0 0.750
Sonoraville 6-5-0 0.545 9-10-0 0.474
Rockmart 5-7-0 0.417 9-11-0 0.450
Coahulla Creek 5-7-0 0.417 8-12-0 0.400
Adairsville 3-8-0 0.273 10-9-0 0.526
LaFayette 3-9-0 0.250 7-11-0 0.389
North Murray 1-11-0 0.083 5-15-0 0.250
7-AAA
Lumpkin Co. 11-0-0 1.000 20-1-0 0.952
White Co. 8-3-0 0.727 12-8-0 0.600
North Hall 6-5-0 0.545 15-7-0 0.682
Dawson Co. 6-5-0 0.545 13-8-0 0.619
Cherokee Bluff 4-7-0 0.364 9-13-0 0.409
Gilmer 2-9-0 0.182 8-15-0 0.348
West Hall 0-11-0 0.000 0-21-0 0.000
8-AAA
East Jackson 4-1-0 0.800 16-2-0 0.889
Oconee Co. 4-1-0 0.800 14-4-0 0.778
Hart Co. 4-1-0 0.800 12-8-0 0.600
Franklin Co. 2-3-0 0.400 8-11-0 0.421
Monroe Area 1-4-0 0.200 6-14-0 0.300
Stephens Co. 0-5-0 0.000 1-19-0 0.050
Class 3A boys top-10
1. Sandy Creek
2. Windsor Forest
3. Salem
4. Sumter County
5. Cross Creek
6. LaFayette
7. Greater Atlanta Christian
8. Thomson
9. Groves
10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Class 3A girls top-10
1. Lumpkin County
2. Cross Creek
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. East Jackson
6. Oconee County
7. Pierce County
8. Murray County
9. Sumter County
10. Ringgold
