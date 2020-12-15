Class 3A Blog: A look at the quarterbacks leading teams into the semifinals

Top-tier quarterbacks will lead their respective teams this weekend into the semifinals of the Class 3A playoffs, and each player brings a unique approach to the game. Their stats reveal how they handle business on the field and could provide insight in what to expect Friday.
We’ll preview the matchups in Thursday’s blog, but today is for the quarterbacks, each in large part responsible for getting their teams this deep into the playoffs:
No. 2 Oconee County at No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian
-- Jacob Wright, Oconee: Wright leads a balanced Warriors offense averaging 170 rushing and 144 passing yards per game. The 6-foot, 170-pound junior is 76-of-135 passing for 1,401 yards and 20 touchdowns. Wright has 49 carries for 278 yards and three of Oconee’s 20 rushing touchdowns.
– Deymon Fleming Jr., GAC: Fleming Jr. leads a Spartans offense that averaged 139 rushing and 162 passing yards per game. The 6-2, 195-pound senior is 132-of-224 passing for 1,750 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has rushed 79 times for 424 yards and six touchdowns.
No. 4 Crisp County at No. 6 Pierce County
-- A.J. Brown/A.J. Lofton, Crisp County: Crisp favors sophomore A.J. Brown at the quarterback spot, but Lofton factors on certain plays. The pair help lead a Crisp County offense that averages 206 rushing and 109 passing yards per game. Brown, a 6-0, 192-pound sophomore, is 61-of-127 passing for 966 yards and eight touchdowns and has rushed for 580 yards and three touchdowns. Lofton, a 5-0, 160-pound senior, is 16-of-37 for 308 yards and six touchdowns and has rushed for 676 yards and seven touchdowns.
-- Jermaine Brewton, Pierce County: Brewton leads a Pierce offense that averages 145 rushing and 105 passing yards per game. The 6-1, 195-pound senior is 108-of-154 passing for 1,673 yards and 24 touchdowns and has rushed for 604 yards and 14 touchdowns.
About the Author