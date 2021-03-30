Boys soccer blog: A look at the No. 1 schedules one month from the playoffs

Follow the link to the BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD to follow along with the Tuesday night scores. Go HERE to see the GHSA playoff brackets to speculate about region seedings and possible playoff matchups.

Here are the upcoming schedules for top-ranked teams in each class.

Class 7A No. 1 Alpharetta (14-1, 9-0) – Today at Etowah, 7:55 p.m.; April 16 vs. Forsyth Central, 7:55 p.m.; TBA

Class 6A No. 1 Dalton (12-0-1, 7-0) – April 6 vs. Baylor, TN, 7 p.m.; April 8 vs. East Ridge, TN 7 p.m.; April 13 vs. 3A No. 1 Westminster, 6 p.m.

Class 5A No. 1 McIntosh (16-0, 5-0) – Thursday vs. Class 5A No. 2 Starr’s Mill, 8 p.m.; April 15 vs. Houston County, 7:45 p.m.

Class 4A No. 1 Southeast Whitfield – Friday at Druid Hills, 7:45 p.m.; April 7 vs. Morris Innovative, 7:30 p.m.; April 9 vs. Northwest Whitfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A No. 1 Westminster (7-1-3, 3-0) – Thursday at Class A Private No. 5 Whitfield Academy, 5 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Class 4A No. 3 Marist, 5 p.m.; April 9 at Parkview, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A No. 1 Lovett (9-0-1, 5-0) – Today vs. North Atlanta, 5 p.m.; Thursday vs. Class 5A No. 6 Woodward, 6 p.m.; April 7 at Class 2A No. 9 Pace Academy

Class A Private No. 1 ACE Charter (8-2-1, 3-0) – Today at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.; Friday vs. Georgia Military College, 7:30 p.m.; April 12 vs. Pike County, 6:30 p.m.

Class A Private No. 1 Atlanta International (4-0-1, 2-0) – Today vs. Tucker, 8 p.m.; TBA

Here are this week’s Top 10 rankings for each classification.

Class 7A

1. Alpharetta

2. South Forsyth

3. South Gwinnett

4. Forsyth Central

5. Harrison

6. Brookwood

7. Lambert

8. Discovery

9. Hillgrove

10. Duluth

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Central Gwinnett

4. Rome

5. Lassiter

6. River Ridge

7. Lakeside-Evans

8. Allatoona

9. Lakeside-DeKalb

10. Sprayberry

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Starr’s Mill

3. St. Pius X

4. Clarke Central

5. Johnson-Gainesville

6. Woodward

7. Cross Keys

8. Veterans

9. Eastside

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Northwest Whitfield

3. Marist

4. Flowery Branch

5. East Hall

6. Jefferson

7. Chestatee

8. LaGrange

9. Columbus

10. Druid Hills

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Pike County

3. Oconee County

4. White County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Richmond Academy

7. Morgan County

8. West Hall

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Putnam County

3. Bremen

4. Gordon Central

5. Thomasville

6. Jeff Davis

7. Model

8. Union County

9. Pace Academy

10. Bacon County

Class A Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Towns County

3. Georgia Military

4. Armuchee

5. Dooly County

6. Lake Oconee Academy

7. Social Circle

8. Atkinson County

9. Metter

10. Portal

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. Paideia

4. St. Anne Pacelli

5. Whitefield Academy

6. Heritage-Newnan

7. First Presbyterian Day

8. Savannah Country Day

9. Wesleyan

10. Providence Christian