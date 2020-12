Class 3A Blog: A look at the Maxwell Projections for Round 2

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the Maxwell projections for each game in the second round. The Maxwell Projections are explained as such:

“The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

“Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

“The game rating is the rating required to win 50 percent of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

“The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50 percent of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50 percent of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50 percent of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50 percent of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.”

Here are the Maxwell Projections for Round 2:

-- Upson-Lee at No. 8 Appling County: Appling is projected to win 34-7.

-- North Hall at No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian: GAC is projected to win 35-6.

-- Dawson County at No. 2 Oconee County: Oconee County is projected to win 36-0.

-- No. 10 Thomson at No. 3 Peach County: Peach County is projected to win 29-13.

-- Carver-Atlanta at Cherokee Bluff: Carver is projected to win 27-14.

-- Central-Macon at No. 6 Pierce County: Pierce County is projected to win 31-0.

-- No. 4 Crisp County at No. 9 Richmond Academy: Crisp County is projected to win 24-6.

-- No. 1 Cedar Grove at No. 7 Rockmart: Cedar Grove is projected to win 28-12.