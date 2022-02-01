Class 3A Blog: A look at the final stretch for the boys side of the class

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, it’s worth looking at what’s left on the schedule for the top boys teams in the class.
We’ll look at the girls teams in Thursday’s post.
Top-ranked Sandy Creek (18-3, 10-0) is at home against Douglass (5-12) Tuesday and Westminster (9-9) Friday before traveling to Redan (9-8) and Carver-Atlanta (9-7) next week.
No. 2-ranked Thomson (12-2, 5-0) will travel to Burke County (12-5) Tuesday, will play at home against Harlem (1-15) Friday and travel to No. 4 Cross Creek (15-5) Saturday. The Bulldogs will travel to Hephzibah (7-8) Feb. 11 before entering the Region 4 tournament.
No. 3-ranked Salem (16-4, 8-2) travels to Westminster on Tuesday and Douglass on Friday and will close out its pre-region tournament schedule at home against Carver (Feb. 8) and Cedar Grove (Feb. 11).
No. 4 Cross Creek (15-5, 6-1) is at home against Hephzibah on Tuesday and plays at Morgan County on Friday. The Razorbacks are at home against No. 2 Thomson on Saturday and will close out the pre-region tournament schedule at home against Richmond Academy (Feb. 8) and Burke County (Feb. 12).
No. 5 Windsor Forest (13-4, 6-1) will be at home against Southeast Bulloch (8-10) Wednesday and will travel to Groves (9-4) Friday. The Knights will host Beach (8-5, 4-3) Tuesday, then travel to No. 10 Johnson-Savannah (11-6, 5-2) Feb. 10. and will be at home against Savannah (8-9) on Feb. 11 before the region tournament.
Sixth-ranked Sumter County (20-2, 10-1) will travel to Pike County (1-18) Tuesday and Mary Persons (12-11) Friday before closing its regular season against Crisp County (9-11) at home Saturday.
No. 7 LaFayette (20-0, 13-0) is coming off a 75-65 victory against Adairsville (11-9) and will travel to Coahulla Creek (12-8) Feb. 8 before closing the regular season against No. 9 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (19-1, 12-1) on Feb. 11 at home.
No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5, 5-4) will travel to Carver-Atlanta (9-7) Tuesday and Cedar Grove on Friday. The Spartans will host Carver-Atlanta (9-7) Saturday and Westminster on Feb. 8. GAC will host Class 4A No. 9 Marist (14-7) on Feb. 9 before finishing its pre-region tournament schedule against Douglass (5-12) Feb. 11 at home.
No. 9 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (19-1, 12-1) beat Rockmart (14-8) 73-54 Monday and will host Coahulla Creek on Friday. The Warriors will close out the regular season on the road at Adairsville (Feb. 8) and No. 7 LaFayette (Feb. 11).
No. 10-ranked Johnson-Savannah (11-6, 5-2) plays at home against Beach (8-5) Tuesday and then travels to A Private Calvary Day on Thursday for non-region game. The Atomsmashers will be at home against Savannah (Feb. 8) and No. 5 Windsor Forest on Feb. 10 before traveling to Southeast Bulloch on Feb. 11.
Here are the boys and girls playoff brackets. The current region standings are at the bottom of this post. See the region standings and the boys and girls top 10 below.
[Note: During region tournament week, this blog will cover the schedules and scores from all region tournament games.]
Class 3A boys top-10
1. Sandy Creek (18-3)
2. Thomson (12-2)
3. Salem (16-4)
4. Cross Creek (15-5)
5. Windsor Forest (13-4)
6. Sumter County (20-2)
7. LaFayette (20-0)
8. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5)
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)
10. Johnson-Savannah (11-6)
Class 3A girls top-10
1. Lumpkin County (21-1)
2. Cross Creek (16-1)
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (20-1)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5)
5. East Jackson (18-2)
6. Sumter County (16-6)
7. Murray County (16-4)
8. Oconee County (14-5)
9. Ringgold (17-5)
10. Tattnall County (13-6)
Boys region standings
School Region Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.
1-AAA
Tattnall County 5-0-0 1.000 15-5-0 0.750
Brantley County 4-2-0 0.667 11-10-0 0.524
Long County 2-3-0 0.400 10-9-0 0.526
Pierce County 1-4-0 0.200 6-15-0 0.286
Appling County 1-4-0 0.200 3-11-0 0.214
2-AAA
Sumter County 10-1-0 0.909 20-2-0 0.909
Peach County 10-2-0 0.833 13-8-0 0.619
Upson-Lee 7-5-0 0.583 12-9-0 0.571
Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 9-11-0 0.450
Central, Macon 6-6-0 0.500 12-11-0 0.522
Mary Persons 5-7-0 0.417 12-11-0 0.522
Jackson 2-10-0 0.167 4-14-0 0.222
Pike County 1-11-0 0.083 1-18-0 0.053
3-AAA
Windsor Forest 6-1-0 0.857 13-4-0 0.765
Johnson, Savannah 5-2-0 0.714 11-6-0 0.647
Groves 4-2-0 0.667 9-4-0 0.692
Beach 4-3-0 0.571 8-5-0 0.615
Liberty County 3-4-0 0.429 7-6-0 0.538
Savannah 1-6-0 0.143 8-9-0 0.471
Southeast Bulloch 1-6-0 0.143 8-10-0 0.444
4-AAA
Thomson 5-0-0 1.000 12-2-0 0.857
Cross Creek 6-1-0 0.857 15-5-0 0.750
Burke County 4-2-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688
Hephzibah 4-3-0 0.571 7-8-0 0.467
Morgan County 2-3-0 0.400 6-9-0 0.400
Richmond Academy 2-8-0 0.200 7-14-0 0.333
Harlem 1-6-0 0.143 1-13-0 0.071
5-AAA
Sandy Creek 10-0-0 1.000 18-3-0 0.857
Salem 8-2-0 0.800 16-4-0 0.800
Greater Atlanta Christian 5-4-0 0.556 14-5-0 0.737
Carver, Atlanta 5-4-0 0.556 9-7-0 0.562
Redan 5-5-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529
Westminster 3-7-0 0.300 9-9-0 0.500
Douglass, Atlanta 2-8-0 0.200 5-12-0 0.294
Cedar Grove 1-9-0 0.100 2-13-0 0.133
6-AAA
LaFayette 13-0-0 1.000 20-0-0 1.000
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 11-1-0 0.917 18-1-0 0.947
Rockmart 8-5-0 0.615 14-7-0 0.667
Adairsville 7-5-0 0.583 11-9-0 0.550
Coahulla Creek 6-6-0 0.500 12-8-0 0.600
Murray County 5-7-0 0.417 11-9-0 0.550
North Murray 4-9-0 0.308 7-15-0 0.318
Sonoraville 1-11-0 0.083 4-16-0 0.200
Ringgold 1-12-0 0.077 6-16-0 0.273
7-AAA
White County 11-1-0 0.917 15-7-0 0.682
North Hall 10-2-0 0.833 19-4-0 0.826
Gilmer 8-4-0 0.667 17-7-0 0.708
Cherokee Bluff 6-6-0 0.500 12-11-0 0.522
Lumpkin County 4-8-0 0.333 7-15-0 0.318
East Forsyth 3-9-0 0.250 7-16-0 0.304
West Hall 3-9-0 0.250 7-16-0 0.304
Dawson County 3-9-0 0.250 4-19-0 0.174
8-AAA
Hart County 6-0-0 1.000 14-7-0 0.667
Oconee County 4-2-0 0.667 14-5-0 0.737
Franklin County 4-2-0 0.667 10-11-0 0.476
Monroe Area 2-4-0 0.333 7-14-0 0.333
Stephens County 2-4-0 0.333 5-16-0 0.238
East Jackson 0-6-0 0.000 1-18-0 0.053
Girls region standings
School Region Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.
1-AAA
Tattnall County 4-1-0 0.800 13-6-0 0.684
Long County 4-1-0 0.800 7-13-0 0.350
Pierce County 3-2-0 0.600 16-5-0 0.762
Appling County 2-3-0 0.400 2-12-0 0.143
Brantley County 0-6-0 0.000 6-14-0 0.300
2-AAA
Sumter County 11-0-0 1.000 16-6-0 0.727
Central, Macon 10-2-0 0.833 18-4-0 0.818
Peach County 9-3-0 0.750 14-6-0 0.700
Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 10-10-0 0.500
Mary Persons 4-8-0 0.333 12-11-0 0.522
Jackson 4-8-0 0.333 8-10-0 0.444
Upson-Lee 3-9-0 0.250 4-14-0 0.222
Pike County 0-12-0 0.000 0-17-0 0.000
3-AAA
Beach 6-1-0 0.857 10-6-0 0.625
Johnson, Savannah 6-1-0 0.857 7-5-0 0.583
Liberty County 5-3-0 0.625 6-8-0 0.429
Savannah 3-4-0 0.429 7-9-0 0.438
Southeast Bulloch 2-3-0 0.400 3-12-0 0.200
Windsor Forest 0-7-0 0.000 2-12-0 0.143
Groves 0-3-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
4-AAA
Cross Creek 7-0-0 1.000 16-1-0 0.941
Thomson 5-1-0 0.833 10-4-0 0.714
Burke County 5-2-0 0.714 12-4-0 0.750
Morgan County 3-3-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529
Hephzibah 3-4-0 0.429 9-10-0 0.474
Harlem 1-7-0 0.125 3-13-0 0.188
Richmond Academy 1-8-0 0.111 2-18-0 0.100
5-AAA
Greater Atlanta Christian 8-0-0 1.000 13-5-0 0.722
Westminster 8-2-0 0.800 8-9-0 0.471
Redan 7-3-0 0.700 14-6-0 0.700
Cedar Grove 7-3-0 0.700 8-7-0 0.533
Douglass, Atlanta 3-7-0 0.300 4-9-0 0.308
Sandy Creek 3-7-0 0.300 4-15-0 0.211
Carver, Atlanta 2-7-0 0.222 7-10-0 0.412
Salem 0-9-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
6-AAA
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 12-0-0 1.000 20-1-0 0.952
Murray County 10-2-0 0.833 16-4-0 0.800
Ringgold 10-3-0 0.769 17-5-0 0.773
Sonoraville 6-6-0 0.500 9-11-0 0.450
Coahulla Creek 5-7-0 0.417 8-13-0 0.381
Rockmart 5-8-0 0.385 9-12-0 0.429
LaFayette 4-9-0 0.308 8-11-0 0.421
Adairsville 3-9-0 0.250 10-10-0 0.500
North Murray 1-12-0 0.077 5-16-0 0.238
7-AAA
Lumpkin County 12-0-0 1.000 21-1-0 0.955
White County 9-3-0 0.750 13-8-0 0.619
East Forsyth 8-4-0 0.667 16-6-0 0.727
North Hall 7-5-0 0.583 16-7-0 0.696
Dawson County 6-6-0 0.500 13-9-0 0.591
Cherokee Bluff 4-8-0 0.333 9-14-0 0.391
Gilmer 2-10-0 0.167 8-16-0 0.333
West Hall 0-12-0 0.000 0-22-0 0.000
8-AAA
East Jackson 5-1-0 0.833 18-2-0 0.900
Hart County 5-1-0 0.833 13-8-0 0.619
Oconee County 4-2-0 0.667 14-5-0 0.737
Franklin County 3-3-0 0.500 9-11-0 0.450
Monroe Area 1-5-0 0.167 6-15-0 0.286
Stephens County 0-6-0 0.000 1-20-0 0.0480.
About the Author