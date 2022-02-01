Class 3A Blog: A look at the final stretch for the boys side of the class

No. 4 Cross Creek (15-5, 6-1) is at home against Hephzibah on Tuesday and plays at Morgan County on Friday. The Razorbacks are at home against No. 2 Thomson on Saturday and will close out the pre-region tournament schedule at home against Richmond Academy (Feb. 8) and Burke County (Feb. 12).

No. 5 Windsor Forest (13-4, 6-1) will be at home against Southeast Bulloch (8-10) Wednesday and will travel to Groves (9-4) Friday. The Knights will host Beach (8-5, 4-3) Tuesday, then travel to No. 10 Johnson-Savannah (11-6, 5-2) Feb. 10. and will be at home against Savannah (8-9) on Feb. 11 before the region tournament.

Sixth-ranked Sumter County (20-2, 10-1) will travel to Pike County (1-18) Tuesday and Mary Persons (12-11) Friday before closing its regular season against Crisp County (9-11) at home Saturday.

No. 7 LaFayette (20-0, 13-0) is coming off a 75-65 victory against Adairsville (11-9) and will travel to Coahulla Creek (12-8) Feb. 8 before closing the regular season against No. 9 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (19-1, 12-1) on Feb. 11 at home.

No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5, 5-4) will travel to Carver-Atlanta (9-7) Tuesday and Cedar Grove on Friday. The Spartans will host Carver-Atlanta (9-7) Saturday and Westminster on Feb. 8. GAC will host Class 4A No. 9 Marist (14-7) on Feb. 9 before finishing its pre-region tournament schedule against Douglass (5-12) Feb. 11 at home.

No. 9 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (19-1, 12-1) beat Rockmart (14-8) 73-54 Monday and will host Coahulla Creek on Friday. The Warriors will close out the regular season on the road at Adairsville (Feb. 8) and No. 7 LaFayette (Feb. 11).

No. 10-ranked Johnson-Savannah (11-6, 5-2) plays at home against Beach (8-5) Tuesday and then travels to A Private Calvary Day on Thursday for non-region game. The Atomsmashers will be at home against Savannah (Feb. 8) and No. 5 Windsor Forest on Feb. 10 before traveling to Southeast Bulloch on Feb. 11.

Here are the boys and girls playoff brackets. The current region standings are at the bottom of this post. See the region standings and the boys and girls top 10 below.

[Note: During region tournament week, this blog will cover the schedules and scores from all region tournament games.]

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek (18-3)

2. Thomson (12-2)

3. Salem (16-4)

4. Cross Creek (15-5)

5. Windsor Forest (13-4)

6. Sumter County (20-2)

7. LaFayette (20-0)

8. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5)

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)

10. Johnson-Savannah (11-6)

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County (21-1)

2. Cross Creek (16-1)

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (20-1)

4. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5)

5. East Jackson (18-2)

6. Sumter County (16-6)

7. Murray County (16-4)

8. Oconee County (14-5)

9. Ringgold (17-5)

10. Tattnall County (13-6)

Boys region standings

School Region Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.

1-AAA

Tattnall County 5-0-0 1.000 15-5-0 0.750

Brantley County 4-2-0 0.667 11-10-0 0.524

Long County 2-3-0 0.400 10-9-0 0.526

Pierce County 1-4-0 0.200 6-15-0 0.286

Appling County 1-4-0 0.200 3-11-0 0.214

2-AAA

Sumter County 10-1-0 0.909 20-2-0 0.909

Peach County 10-2-0 0.833 13-8-0 0.619

Upson-Lee 7-5-0 0.583 12-9-0 0.571

Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 9-11-0 0.450

Central, Macon 6-6-0 0.500 12-11-0 0.522

Mary Persons 5-7-0 0.417 12-11-0 0.522

Jackson 2-10-0 0.167 4-14-0 0.222

Pike County 1-11-0 0.083 1-18-0 0.053

3-AAA

Windsor Forest 6-1-0 0.857 13-4-0 0.765

Johnson, Savannah 5-2-0 0.714 11-6-0 0.647

Groves 4-2-0 0.667 9-4-0 0.692

Beach 4-3-0 0.571 8-5-0 0.615

Liberty County 3-4-0 0.429 7-6-0 0.538

Savannah 1-6-0 0.143 8-9-0 0.471

Southeast Bulloch 1-6-0 0.143 8-10-0 0.444

4-AAA

Thomson 5-0-0 1.000 12-2-0 0.857

Cross Creek 6-1-0 0.857 15-5-0 0.750

Burke County 4-2-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688

Hephzibah 4-3-0 0.571 7-8-0 0.467

Morgan County 2-3-0 0.400 6-9-0 0.400

Richmond Academy 2-8-0 0.200 7-14-0 0.333

Harlem 1-6-0 0.143 1-13-0 0.071

5-AAA

Sandy Creek 10-0-0 1.000 18-3-0 0.857

Salem 8-2-0 0.800 16-4-0 0.800

Greater Atlanta Christian 5-4-0 0.556 14-5-0 0.737

Carver, Atlanta 5-4-0 0.556 9-7-0 0.562

Redan 5-5-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529

Westminster 3-7-0 0.300 9-9-0 0.500

Douglass, Atlanta 2-8-0 0.200 5-12-0 0.294

Cedar Grove 1-9-0 0.100 2-13-0 0.133

6-AAA

LaFayette 13-0-0 1.000 20-0-0 1.000

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 11-1-0 0.917 18-1-0 0.947

Rockmart 8-5-0 0.615 14-7-0 0.667

Adairsville 7-5-0 0.583 11-9-0 0.550

Coahulla Creek 6-6-0 0.500 12-8-0 0.600

Murray County 5-7-0 0.417 11-9-0 0.550

North Murray 4-9-0 0.308 7-15-0 0.318

Sonoraville 1-11-0 0.083 4-16-0 0.200

Ringgold 1-12-0 0.077 6-16-0 0.273

7-AAA

White County 11-1-0 0.917 15-7-0 0.682

North Hall 10-2-0 0.833 19-4-0 0.826

Gilmer 8-4-0 0.667 17-7-0 0.708

Cherokee Bluff 6-6-0 0.500 12-11-0 0.522

Lumpkin County 4-8-0 0.333 7-15-0 0.318

East Forsyth 3-9-0 0.250 7-16-0 0.304

West Hall 3-9-0 0.250 7-16-0 0.304

Dawson County 3-9-0 0.250 4-19-0 0.174

8-AAA

Hart County 6-0-0 1.000 14-7-0 0.667

Oconee County 4-2-0 0.667 14-5-0 0.737

Franklin County 4-2-0 0.667 10-11-0 0.476

Monroe Area 2-4-0 0.333 7-14-0 0.333

Stephens County 2-4-0 0.333 5-16-0 0.238

East Jackson 0-6-0 0.000 1-18-0 0.053

Girls region standings

School Region Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.

1-AAA

Tattnall County 4-1-0 0.800 13-6-0 0.684

Long County 4-1-0 0.800 7-13-0 0.350

Pierce County 3-2-0 0.600 16-5-0 0.762

Appling County 2-3-0 0.400 2-12-0 0.143

Brantley County 0-6-0 0.000 6-14-0 0.300

2-AAA

Sumter County 11-0-0 1.000 16-6-0 0.727

Central, Macon 10-2-0 0.833 18-4-0 0.818

Peach County 9-3-0 0.750 14-6-0 0.700

Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 10-10-0 0.500

Mary Persons 4-8-0 0.333 12-11-0 0.522

Jackson 4-8-0 0.333 8-10-0 0.444

Upson-Lee 3-9-0 0.250 4-14-0 0.222

Pike County 0-12-0 0.000 0-17-0 0.000

3-AAA

Beach 6-1-0 0.857 10-6-0 0.625

Johnson, Savannah 6-1-0 0.857 7-5-0 0.583

Liberty County 5-3-0 0.625 6-8-0 0.429

Savannah 3-4-0 0.429 7-9-0 0.438

Southeast Bulloch 2-3-0 0.400 3-12-0 0.200

Windsor Forest 0-7-0 0.000 2-12-0 0.143

Groves 0-3-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

4-AAA

Cross Creek 7-0-0 1.000 16-1-0 0.941

Thomson 5-1-0 0.833 10-4-0 0.714

Burke County 5-2-0 0.714 12-4-0 0.750

Morgan County 3-3-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529

Hephzibah 3-4-0 0.429 9-10-0 0.474

Harlem 1-7-0 0.125 3-13-0 0.188

Richmond Academy 1-8-0 0.111 2-18-0 0.100

5-AAA

Greater Atlanta Christian 8-0-0 1.000 13-5-0 0.722

Westminster 8-2-0 0.800 8-9-0 0.471

Redan 7-3-0 0.700 14-6-0 0.700

Cedar Grove 7-3-0 0.700 8-7-0 0.533

Douglass, Atlanta 3-7-0 0.300 4-9-0 0.308

Sandy Creek 3-7-0 0.300 4-15-0 0.211

Carver, Atlanta 2-7-0 0.222 7-10-0 0.412

Salem 0-9-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

6-AAA

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 12-0-0 1.000 20-1-0 0.952

Murray County 10-2-0 0.833 16-4-0 0.800

Ringgold 10-3-0 0.769 17-5-0 0.773

Sonoraville 6-6-0 0.500 9-11-0 0.450

Coahulla Creek 5-7-0 0.417 8-13-0 0.381

Rockmart 5-8-0 0.385 9-12-0 0.429

LaFayette 4-9-0 0.308 8-11-0 0.421

Adairsville 3-9-0 0.250 10-10-0 0.500

North Murray 1-12-0 0.077 5-16-0 0.238

7-AAA

Lumpkin County 12-0-0 1.000 21-1-0 0.955

White County 9-3-0 0.750 13-8-0 0.619

East Forsyth 8-4-0 0.667 16-6-0 0.727

North Hall 7-5-0 0.583 16-7-0 0.696

Dawson County 6-6-0 0.500 13-9-0 0.591

Cherokee Bluff 4-8-0 0.333 9-14-0 0.391

Gilmer 2-10-0 0.167 8-16-0 0.333

West Hall 0-12-0 0.000 0-22-0 0.000

8-AAA

East Jackson 5-1-0 0.833 18-2-0 0.900

Hart County 5-1-0 0.833 13-8-0 0.619

Oconee County 4-2-0 0.667 14-5-0 0.737

Franklin County 3-3-0 0.500 9-11-0 0.450

Monroe Area 1-5-0 0.167 6-15-0 0.286

Stephens County 0-6-0 0.000 1-20-0 0.0480.