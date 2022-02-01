Hamburger icon
Class 3A Blog: A look at the final stretch for the boys side of the class

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, it’s worth looking at what’s left on the schedule for the top boys teams in the class.

We’ll look at the girls teams in Thursday’s post.

Top-ranked Sandy Creek (18-3, 10-0) is at home against Douglass (5-12) Tuesday and Westminster (9-9) Friday before traveling to Redan (9-8) and Carver-Atlanta (9-7) next week.

No. 2-ranked Thomson (12-2, 5-0) will travel to Burke County (12-5) Tuesday, will play at home against Harlem (1-15) Friday and travel to No. 4 Cross Creek (15-5) Saturday. The Bulldogs will travel to Hephzibah (7-8) Feb. 11 before entering the Region 4 tournament.

No. 3-ranked Salem (16-4, 8-2) travels to Westminster on Tuesday and Douglass on Friday and will close out its pre-region tournament schedule at home against Carver (Feb. 8) and Cedar Grove (Feb. 11).

No. 4 Cross Creek (15-5, 6-1) is at home against Hephzibah on Tuesday and plays at Morgan County on Friday. The Razorbacks are at home against No. 2 Thomson on Saturday and will close out the pre-region tournament schedule at home against Richmond Academy (Feb. 8) and Burke County (Feb. 12).

No. 5 Windsor Forest (13-4, 6-1) will be at home against Southeast Bulloch (8-10) Wednesday and will travel to Groves (9-4) Friday. The Knights will host Beach (8-5, 4-3) Tuesday, then travel to No. 10 Johnson-Savannah (11-6, 5-2) Feb. 10. and will be at home against Savannah (8-9) on Feb. 11 before the region tournament.

Sixth-ranked Sumter County (20-2, 10-1) will travel to Pike County (1-18) Tuesday and Mary Persons (12-11) Friday before closing its regular season against Crisp County (9-11) at home Saturday.

No. 7 LaFayette (20-0, 13-0) is coming off a 75-65 victory against Adairsville (11-9) and will travel to Coahulla Creek (12-8) Feb. 8 before closing the regular season against No. 9 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (19-1, 12-1) on Feb. 11 at home.

No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5, 5-4) will travel to Carver-Atlanta (9-7) Tuesday and Cedar Grove on Friday. The Spartans will host Carver-Atlanta (9-7) Saturday and Westminster on Feb. 8. GAC will host Class 4A No. 9 Marist (14-7) on Feb. 9 before finishing its pre-region tournament schedule against Douglass (5-12) Feb. 11 at home.

No. 9 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (19-1, 12-1) beat Rockmart (14-8) 73-54 Monday and will host Coahulla Creek on Friday. The Warriors will close out the regular season on the road at Adairsville (Feb. 8) and No. 7 LaFayette (Feb. 11).

No. 10-ranked Johnson-Savannah (11-6, 5-2) plays at home against Beach (8-5) Tuesday and then travels to A Private Calvary Day on Thursday for non-region game. The Atomsmashers will be at home against Savannah (Feb. 8) and No. 5 Windsor Forest on Feb. 10 before traveling to Southeast Bulloch on Feb. 11.

Here are the boys and girls playoff brackets. The current region standings are at the bottom of this post. See the region standings and the boys and girls top 10 below.

[Note: During region tournament week, this blog will cover the schedules and scores from all region tournament games.]

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek (18-3)

2. Thomson (12-2)

3. Salem (16-4)

4. Cross Creek (15-5)

5. Windsor Forest (13-4)

6. Sumter County (20-2)

7. LaFayette (20-0)

8. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5)

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)

10. Johnson-Savannah (11-6)

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County (21-1)

2. Cross Creek (16-1)

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (20-1)

4. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5)

5. East Jackson (18-2)

6. Sumter County (16-6)

7. Murray County (16-4)

8. Oconee County (14-5)

9. Ringgold (17-5)

10. Tattnall County (13-6)

Boys region standings

School  Region Rec.        Reg. Pct.              Overall Rec.        Overall Pct.

1-AAA

Tattnall County 5-0-0      1.000     15-5-0   0.750

Brantley County               4-2-0      0.667     11-10-0 0.524

Long County       2-3-0      0.400     10-9-0   0.526

Pierce County    1-4-0      0.200     6-15-0   0.286

Appling County 1-4-0      0.200     3-11-0   0.214

2-AAA

Sumter County  10-1-0   0.909     20-2-0   0.909

Peach County    10-2-0   0.833     13-8-0   0.619

Upson-Lee          7-5-0      0.583     12-9-0   0.571

Crisp County      6-5-0      0.545     9-11-0   0.450

Central, Macon 6-6-0      0.500     12-11-0 0.522

Mary Persons    5-7-0      0.417     12-11-0 0.522

Jackson 2-10-0   0.167     4-14-0   0.222

Pike County        1-11-0   0.083     1-18-0   0.053

3-AAA

Windsor Forest 6-1-0      0.857     13-4-0   0.765

Johnson, Savannah         5-2-0      0.714     11-6-0   0.647

Groves 4-2-0      0.667     9-4-0      0.692

Beach    4-3-0      0.571     8-5-0      0.615

Liberty County  3-4-0      0.429     7-6-0      0.538

Savannah            1-6-0      0.143     8-9-0      0.471

Southeast Bulloch            1-6-0      0.143     8-10-0   0.444

4-AAA

Thomson             5-0-0      1.000     12-2-0   0.857

Cross Creek        6-1-0      0.857     15-5-0   0.750

Burke County     4-2-0      0.667     11-5-0   0.688

Hephzibah          4-3-0      0.571     7-8-0      0.467

Morgan County 2-3-0      0.400     6-9-0      0.400

Richmond Academy        2-8-0      0.200     7-14-0   0.333

Harlem 1-6-0      0.143     1-13-0   0.071

5-AAA

Sandy Creek       10-0-0   1.000     18-3-0   0.857

Salem    8-2-0      0.800     16-4-0   0.800

Greater Atlanta Christian              5-4-0      0.556     14-5-0   0.737

Carver, Atlanta  5-4-0      0.556     9-7-0      0.562

Redan   5-5-0      0.500     9-8-0      0.529

Westminster      3-7-0      0.300     9-9-0      0.500

Douglass, Atlanta             2-8-0      0.200     5-12-0   0.294

Cedar Grove       1-9-0      0.100     2-13-0   0.133

6-AAA

LaFayette            13-0-0   1.000     20-0-0   1.000

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe              11-1-0   0.917     18-1-0   0.947

Rockmart             8-5-0      0.615     14-7-0   0.667

Adairsville           7-5-0      0.583     11-9-0   0.550

Coahulla Creek  6-6-0      0.500     12-8-0   0.600

Murray County 5-7-0      0.417     11-9-0   0.550

North Murray    4-9-0      0.308     7-15-0   0.318

Sonoraville          1-11-0   0.083     4-16-0   0.200

Ringgold               1-12-0   0.077     6-16-0   0.273

7-AAA

White County    11-1-0   0.917     15-7-0   0.682

North Hall            10-2-0   0.833     19-4-0   0.826

Gilmer  8-4-0      0.667     17-7-0   0.708

Cherokee Bluff  6-6-0      0.500     12-11-0 0.522

Lumpkin County               4-8-0      0.333     7-15-0   0.318

East Forsyth       3-9-0      0.250     7-16-0   0.304

West Hall             3-9-0      0.250     7-16-0   0.304

Dawson County 3-9-0      0.250     4-19-0   0.174

8-AAA

Hart County       6-0-0      1.000     14-7-0   0.667

Oconee County 4-2-0      0.667     14-5-0   0.737

Franklin County 4-2-0      0.667     10-11-0 0.476

Monroe Area     2-4-0      0.333     7-14-0   0.333

Stephens County             2-4-0      0.333     5-16-0   0.238

East Jackson       0-6-0      0.000     1-18-0   0.053

Girls region standings

School  Region Rec.        Reg. Pct.              Overall Rec.        Overall Pct.

1-AAA

Tattnall County 4-1-0      0.800     13-6-0   0.684

Long County       4-1-0      0.800     7-13-0   0.350

Pierce County    3-2-0      0.600     16-5-0   0.762

Appling County 2-3-0      0.400     2-12-0   0.143

Brantley County               0-6-0      0.000     6-14-0   0.300

2-AAA

Sumter County  11-0-0   1.000     16-6-0   0.727

Central, Macon 10-2-0   0.833     18-4-0   0.818

Peach County    9-3-0      0.750     14-6-0   0.700

Crisp County      6-5-0      0.545     10-10-0 0.500

Mary Persons    4-8-0      0.333     12-11-0 0.522

Jackson 4-8-0      0.333     8-10-0   0.444

Upson-Lee          3-9-0      0.250     4-14-0   0.222

Pike County        0-12-0   0.000     0-17-0   0.000

3-AAA

Beach    6-1-0      0.857     10-6-0   0.625

Johnson, Savannah         6-1-0      0.857     7-5-0      0.583

Liberty County  5-3-0      0.625     6-8-0      0.429

Savannah            3-4-0      0.429     7-9-0      0.438

Southeast Bulloch            2-3-0      0.400     3-12-0   0.200

Windsor Forest 0-7-0      0.000     2-12-0   0.143

Groves 0-3-0      0.000     0-11-0   0.000

4-AAA

Cross Creek        7-0-0      1.000     16-1-0   0.941

Thomson             5-1-0      0.833     10-4-0   0.714

Burke County     5-2-0      0.714     12-4-0   0.750

Morgan County 3-3-0      0.500     9-8-0      0.529

Hephzibah          3-4-0      0.429     9-10-0   0.474

Harlem 1-7-0      0.125     3-13-0   0.188

Richmond Academy        1-8-0      0.111     2-18-0   0.100

5-AAA

Greater Atlanta Christian              8-0-0      1.000     13-5-0   0.722

Westminster      8-2-0      0.800     8-9-0      0.471

Redan   7-3-0      0.700     14-6-0   0.700

Cedar Grove       7-3-0      0.700     8-7-0      0.533

Douglass, Atlanta             3-7-0      0.300     4-9-0      0.308

Sandy Creek       3-7-0      0.300     4-15-0   0.211

Carver, Atlanta  2-7-0      0.222     7-10-0   0.412

Salem    0-9-0      0.000     0-11-0   0.000

6-AAA

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe              12-0-0   1.000     20-1-0   0.952

Murray County 10-2-0   0.833     16-4-0   0.800

Ringgold               10-3-0   0.769     17-5-0   0.773

Sonoraville          6-6-0      0.500     9-11-0   0.450

Coahulla Creek  5-7-0      0.417     8-13-0   0.381

Rockmart             5-8-0      0.385     9-12-0   0.429

LaFayette            4-9-0      0.308     8-11-0   0.421

Adairsville           3-9-0      0.250     10-10-0 0.500

North Murray    1-12-0   0.077     5-16-0   0.238

7-AAA

Lumpkin County               12-0-0   1.000     21-1-0   0.955

White County    9-3-0      0.750     13-8-0   0.619

East Forsyth       8-4-0      0.667     16-6-0   0.727

North Hall            7-5-0      0.583     16-7-0   0.696

Dawson County 6-6-0      0.500     13-9-0   0.591

Cherokee Bluff  4-8-0      0.333     9-14-0   0.391

Gilmer  2-10-0   0.167     8-16-0   0.333

West Hall             0-12-0   0.000     0-22-0   0.000

8-AAA

East Jackson       5-1-0      0.833     18-2-0   0.900

Hart County       5-1-0      0.833     13-8-0   0.619

Oconee County 4-2-0      0.667     14-5-0   0.737

Franklin County 3-3-0      0.500     9-11-0   0.450

Monroe Area     1-5-0      0.167     6-15-0   0.286

Stephens County             0-6-0      0.000     1-20-0   0.0480.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class A Public Blog: What's left for the boys side of the class before region...
GHSA Swim and Dive Championship Preview
Class 2A blog: Butler's boys building expectations as season goes
