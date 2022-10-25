BreakingNews
Georgia crosses 1 million voters, shattering midterm turnout records
ajc logo
X

Class 3A blog: A look at the eight region standings

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
26 minutes ago

There’s only one question to ask as the regular season heads toward its conclusion: How are the Class 3A region races shaping up?

Eight leagues will send four teams each to the state playoffs which begin Nov. 11-12 and end with the state championships Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State.

Here’s the breakdown with two games remaining:

Region 1 – Thomasville moved into the top-10 rankings after defeating No. 4 Dougherty 35-20 last week to secure the Region 1 title and earn the No. 1-seed. Thomasville debuted at No. 6 this week, while Dougherty (3-1) fell to No. 8. No. 10 Carver-Columbus is also 3-1, and Crisp County is 2-2.

Region 2 – No. 5 Peach County is 2-0 in league play, with Jackson and Upson-Lee at 2-1. Mary Persons and Pike County are 0-2. Peach likely will move to 3-0 this week against Pike County and will close its regular season against Jackson on Nov. 4.

Region 3 – No. 2 Calvary Day is 5-0, with Savannah Christian at 4-1 and three teams – Johnson-Savannah, Liberty County and Long County -- tied at 3-2. Calvary Day is the likely region champion and Savannah Christian the No. 2-seed, but then the region tiebreaker likely will help determine the other playoff contenders.

Region 4 – Harlem and Morgan County are tied at the top of the standings at 3-0, with Hephzibah and Richmond Academy each at 1-2. Harlem and Morgan County each will play one other region game before Salem travels to Morgan County on Nov. 4 to close the regular season in what could be the region title game.

Region 5 – No. 1 Cedar Grove is 2-0 and at the top of the four-team league, with No. 3 Sandy Creek and No. 4 Carver-Atlanta at 1-1. Douglass is 0-2. The Saints rest this week before playing Carver-Atlanta. This league relied on a tiebreaker scenario to determine the playoff pecking order last season, and this year could be similar.

Region 6 – Adairsville (5-0) leads the eight-team league, with Coahulla Creek and Ringgold at 4-1. Bremen is 3-2 and alone in fourth place. The Blue Devils could shake up the league standings with a victory against Adairsville on Friday.

Region 7 – Dawson County leads the league at 5-0, with Lumpkin County alone in second place at 3-1. Pickens and Wesleyan are 2-2 and should pick up region victories this week against 1-3 White County (Pickens) and 0-4 West Hall (Wesleyan).

Region 8 – No. 7 Stephens County is 3-0 and alone at the top, with Hebron Christian and No. 10 Oconee County at 2-1. Hart County and Monroe Area are 1-2 and tied for the fourth seed. Franklin County is 0-3.

Class 3A top 10

1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2)

2. (2) Calvary Day (7-0)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2)

4. (5) Carver-Atlanta (6-2)

5. (7) Peach County (5-3)

6. (NR) Thomasville (6-3)

7. (6) Stephens County (7-1)

8. (4) Dougherty (8-1)

9. (10) Oconee County (5-3)

10. (NR) Carver-Columbus (6-2)

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia could really use Jalen Carter against Gators5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
5h ago

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Colts bench former Falcons QB Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger
19h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

No. 1 Georgia overwhelming opponents with tight ends
23h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

No. 1 Georgia overwhelming opponents with tight ends
23h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech’s defensive numbers markedly better
The Latest

Class A blog: A quick look at Division I/II region races
23m ago
Class 2A blog: Appling County nearing full speed after early season setbacks
5h ago
Top performances of Week 10: Healthy Brown ‘showed up big’ in key region game
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Two decades after misfire, Savannah celebrates its new auto plant
9h ago
Georgia voters to consider four statewide ballot measures
Early surge of flu, viruses in children this fall overwhelms hospitals
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top