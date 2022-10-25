Class 3A blog: A look at the eight region standings

There’s only one question to ask as the regular season heads toward its conclusion: How are the Class 3A region races shaping up?
Eight leagues will send four teams each to the state playoffs which begin Nov. 11-12 and end with the state championships Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State.
Here’s the breakdown with two games remaining:
Region 1 – Thomasville moved into the top-10 rankings after defeating No. 4 Dougherty 35-20 last week to secure the Region 1 title and earn the No. 1-seed. Thomasville debuted at No. 6 this week, while Dougherty (3-1) fell to No. 8. No. 10 Carver-Columbus is also 3-1, and Crisp County is 2-2.
Region 2 – No. 5 Peach County is 2-0 in league play, with Jackson and Upson-Lee at 2-1. Mary Persons and Pike County are 0-2. Peach likely will move to 3-0 this week against Pike County and will close its regular season against Jackson on Nov. 4.
Region 3 – No. 2 Calvary Day is 5-0, with Savannah Christian at 4-1 and three teams – Johnson-Savannah, Liberty County and Long County -- tied at 3-2. Calvary Day is the likely region champion and Savannah Christian the No. 2-seed, but then the region tiebreaker likely will help determine the other playoff contenders.
Region 4 – Harlem and Morgan County are tied at the top of the standings at 3-0, with Hephzibah and Richmond Academy each at 1-2. Harlem and Morgan County each will play one other region game before Salem travels to Morgan County on Nov. 4 to close the regular season in what could be the region title game.
Region 5 – No. 1 Cedar Grove is 2-0 and at the top of the four-team league, with No. 3 Sandy Creek and No. 4 Carver-Atlanta at 1-1. Douglass is 0-2. The Saints rest this week before playing Carver-Atlanta. This league relied on a tiebreaker scenario to determine the playoff pecking order last season, and this year could be similar.
Region 6 – Adairsville (5-0) leads the eight-team league, with Coahulla Creek and Ringgold at 4-1. Bremen is 3-2 and alone in fourth place. The Blue Devils could shake up the league standings with a victory against Adairsville on Friday.
Region 7 – Dawson County leads the league at 5-0, with Lumpkin County alone in second place at 3-1. Pickens and Wesleyan are 2-2 and should pick up region victories this week against 1-3 White County (Pickens) and 0-4 West Hall (Wesleyan).
Region 8 – No. 7 Stephens County is 3-0 and alone at the top, with Hebron Christian and No. 10 Oconee County at 2-1. Hart County and Monroe Area are 1-2 and tied for the fourth seed. Franklin County is 0-3.
Class 3A top 10
1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2)
2. (2) Calvary Day (7-0)
3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2)
4. (5) Carver-Atlanta (6-2)
5. (7) Peach County (5-3)
6. (NR) Thomasville (6-3)
7. (6) Stephens County (7-1)
8. (4) Dougherty (8-1)
9. (10) Oconee County (5-3)
10. (NR) Carver-Columbus (6-2)
About the Author