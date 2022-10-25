Class 3A blog: A look at the eight region standings

Region 3 – No. 2 Calvary Day is 5-0, with Savannah Christian at 4-1 and three teams – Johnson-Savannah, Liberty County and Long County -- tied at 3-2. Calvary Day is the likely region champion and Savannah Christian the No. 2-seed, but then the region tiebreaker likely will help determine the other playoff contenders.

Region 4 – Harlem and Morgan County are tied at the top of the standings at 3-0, with Hephzibah and Richmond Academy each at 1-2. Harlem and Morgan County each will play one other region game before Salem travels to Morgan County on Nov. 4 to close the regular season in what could be the region title game.

Region 5 – No. 1 Cedar Grove is 2-0 and at the top of the four-team league, with No. 3 Sandy Creek and No. 4 Carver-Atlanta at 1-1. Douglass is 0-2. The Saints rest this week before playing Carver-Atlanta. This league relied on a tiebreaker scenario to determine the playoff pecking order last season, and this year could be similar.

Region 6 – Adairsville (5-0) leads the eight-team league, with Coahulla Creek and Ringgold at 4-1. Bremen is 3-2 and alone in fourth place. The Blue Devils could shake up the league standings with a victory against Adairsville on Friday.

Region 7 – Dawson County leads the league at 5-0, with Lumpkin County alone in second place at 3-1. Pickens and Wesleyan are 2-2 and should pick up region victories this week against 1-3 White County (Pickens) and 0-4 West Hall (Wesleyan).

Region 8 – No. 7 Stephens County is 3-0 and alone at the top, with Hebron Christian and No. 10 Oconee County at 2-1. Hart County and Monroe Area are 1-2 and tied for the fourth seed. Franklin County is 0-3.

Class 3A top 10

1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2)

2. (2) Calvary Day (7-0)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2)

4. (5) Carver-Atlanta (6-2)

5. (7) Peach County (5-3)

6. (NR) Thomasville (6-3)

7. (6) Stephens County (7-1)

8. (4) Dougherty (8-1)

9. (10) Oconee County (5-3)

10. (NR) Carver-Columbus (6-2)