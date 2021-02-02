X

Class 3A blog: A look at teams on top and teams chasing for tourney seeds

High School Sports Blog | 38 minutes ago
By Seth Ellerbee

Teams around the state are required to complete region basketball tournaments, if it applies, and report each region’s four playoffs seeds by Feb. 20 for the state tournament which begins Feb. 23 and 24.

The current region standings listed by the GHSA provide insight into where programs might land in the tournament brackets. Which region races are close? Which programs have commanding leads?

Let’s walk around the class to see where each region stands for the boys and the girls.

Boys: Appling County (5-0) leads Region 1 ahead of Long County (4-1), Pierce County (3-2) and Brantley County (1-5). Americus-Sumter (9-1) leads Region 2 ahead of Upson-Lee (9-2), Peach County (7-4) and Crisp County (6-6). No. 3 Winsdor Forest (7-1) controls Region 3 and is leading No. 4 Johnson-Savannah (4-2), Southeast Bulloch (3-2) and Groves (3-2). No. 6 Hephzibah (7-0) leads Region 4 ahead of No. 8 Cross Creek (5-1), Thomson (1-1) and Burke County (1-2). No. 1 Sandy Creek (9-0) is the top program in Region 5 and leads No. 7 Carver-Atlanta (6-1), No. 5 Salem (6-3) and Greater Atlanta Christian (5-5). Sonoraville (11-1) and No. 10 LaFayette (10-1) top Region 6 ahead of Murray County (9-3) and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (8-3). No. 9 White County (10-1) controls Region 7 and leads Dawson County (8-2), Cherokee Bluff (8-2) and North Hall (4-7). No. 2 Hart County (6-0) leads Region 8 ahead of Monroe Area (3-2), Oconee County (3-3) and Stephens County (2-2).

See the girls rankings and region standings below.

Boys Class 3A rankings

1. Sandy Creek (16-4)

2. Hart County (15-3)

3. Windsor Forest (8-2)

4. Johnson-Savannah (11-2)

5. Salem (11-4)

6. Hephzibah (9-2)

7. Carver-Atlanta (10-4)

8. Cross Creek (12-4)

9. White County (13-5)

10. LaFayette (13-1)

Boys Class 3A region standings

1-AAA

Team Reg. PCT Overall PCT

Appling County 5-0-0 1.000 9-0-0 1.000

Long County 4-1-0 0.800 8-4-0 0.667

Pierce County 3-2-0 0.600 8-7-0 0.533

Brantley County 1-5-0 0.167 7-9-0 0.438

Tattnall County 0-5-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077

2-AAA

Americus-Sumter 9-1-0 0.900 12-3-0 0.800

Upson-Lee 9-2-0 0.818 14-5-0 0.737

Peach County 7-4-0 0.636 11-5-0 0.688

Crisp County 6-6-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529

Mary Persons 5-6-0 0.455 9-10-0 0.474

Jackson 4-7-0 0.364 4-8-0 0.333

Central, Macon 1-7-0 0.125 1-11-0 0.083

Pike County 0-8-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

3-AAA

Windsor Forest 7-1-0 0.875 8-2-0 0.800

Johnson, Savannah 4-2-0 0.667 11-2-0 0.846

Southeast Bulloch 3-2-0 0.600 6-5-0 0.545

Groves 3-2-0 0.600 5-7-0 0.417

Beach 3-4-0 0.429 7-10-0 0.412

Liberty County 1-3-0 0.250 3-8-0 0.273

Savannah 0-7-0 0.000 1-15-0 0.062

4-AAA

Hephzibah 7-0-0 1.000 9-2-0 0.818

Cross Creek 5-1-0 0.833 12-4-0 0.750

Thomson 1-1-0 0.500 5-3-0 0.625

Burke County 1-2-0 0.333 4-7-0 0.364

Harlem 1-4-0 0.200 2-6-0 0.250

Morgan County 0-3-0 0.000 4-6-0 0.400

Richmond Academy 0-4-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111

5-AAA

Sandy Creek 9-0-0 1.000 16-4-0 0.800

Carver, Atlanta 6-1-0 0.857 10-4-0 0.714

Salem 6-3-0 0.667 11-4-0 0.733

Greater Atlanta Christian 5-5-0 0.500 10-10-0 0.500

Westminster 4-5-0 0.444 5-9-0 0.357

Redan 2-6-0 0.250 3-9-0 0.250

Cedar Grove 2-6-0 0.250 3-10-0 0.231

Douglass, Atlanta 0-8-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

6-AAA

Sonoraville 11-1-0 0.917 17-2-0 0.895

LaFayette 10-1-0 0.909 13-1-0 0.929

Murray County 9-3-0 0.750 13-5-0 0.722

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 8-3-0 0.727 10-4-0 0.714

Coahulla Creek 4-6-0 0.400 8-7-0 0.533

Adairsville 4-7-0 0.364 10-8-0 0.556

Rockmart 3-10-0 0.231 5-13-0 0.278

North Murray 2-9-0 0.182 7-11-0 0.389

Ringgold 1-12-0 0.077 1-17-0 0.056

7-AAA

White County 10-1-0 0.909 13-5-0 0.722

Dawson County 8-2-0 0.800 17-6-0 0.739

Cherokee Bluff 8-2-0 0.800 13-10-0 0.565

North Hall 4-7-0 0.364 9-10-0 0.474

Lumpkin County 3-7-0 0.300 9-11-0 0.450

Gilmer 1-7-0 0.125 3-12-0 0.200

West Hall 0-8-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000

8-AAA

Hart County 6-0-0 1.000 15-3-0 0.833

Monroe Area 3-2-0 0.600 12-8-0 0.600

Oconee County 3-3-0 0.500 14-6-0 0.700

Stephens County 2-2-0 0.500 8-7-0 0.533

Franklin County 2-3-0 0.400 9-8-0 0.529

East Jackson 0-6-0 0.000 3-10-0 0.231

Girls: Pierce County (4-1) and Tattnall County (4-1) are tied atop the Region 1 standings with Long County (1-2) and Brantley County (1-3) trailing. No. 1 Upson-Lee (12-0) controls Region 2 ahead of No. 10 Americus-Sumter (8-3), Pike County (6-5) and Jackson (6-5). No. 8 Beach (6-0) tops the Region 3 standings ahead of No. 6 Johnson-Savannah (5-1), Liberty County (3-1) and Savannah (3-4). No. 3 Cross Creek (6-0) narrowly leads Region 4 ahead of Burke County (5-1), Morgan County (5-2) and Hephzibah (3-4). No. 9 Westminster (7-0) leads Region 5 ahead of No. 7 Greater Atlanta Christian (6-0), Redan (3-2) and Sandy Creek (5-4). No. 4 Sonoraville (12-1) tops Region 6 ahead of No. 5 Coahulla Creek (11-2), Rockmart (10-3) and Ringgold (7-5). White County (10-1) and No. 2 Lumpkin County (8-1) top Region 7 ahead of Gilmer (7-2) and North Hall (5-6). East Jackson (4-1), Stephens County (3-1), and Franklin County (3-1) top Region 8 with Oconee County (1-4) in fourth place.

Girls Class 3A rankings

1. Upson-Lee (17-0)

2. Lumpkin County (17-4)

3. Cross Creek (7-2)

4. Sonoraville (16-2)

5. Coahulla Creek (17-2)

6. Johnson-Savannah (9-2)

7. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-4)

8. Beach (10-3)

9. Westminster (8-1)

10. Americus-Sumter (11-3)

Girls Class 3A region standings

Team Reg. PCT Overall PCT

1-AAA

Pierce County 4-1-0 0.800 12-6-0 0.667

Tattnall County 4-1-0 0.800 10-5-0 0.667

Long County 1-2-0 0.333 3-8-0 0.273

Brantley County 1-3-0 0.250 2-8-0 0.200

Appling County 0-3-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143

2-AAA

Upson-Lee 12-0-0 1.000 17-0-0 1.000

Americus-Sumter 8-3-0 0.727 11-3-0 0.786

Pike County 6-5-0 0.545 9-5-0 0.643

Jackson 6-5-0 0.545 8-6-0 0.571

Peach County 5-6-0 0.455 9-9-0 0.500

Central, Macon 5-6-0 0.455 7-8-0 0.467

Crisp County 3-9-0 0.250 5-11-0 0.312

Mary Persons 0-11-0 0.000 2-15-0 0.118

3-AAA

Beach 6-0-0 1.000 10-3-0 0.769

Johnson, Savannah 5-1-0 0.833 9-2-0 0.818

Liberty County 3-1-0 0.750 6-4-0 0.600

Savannah 3-4-0 0.429 6-8-0 0.429

Windsor Forest 2-5-0 0.286 2-10-0 0.167

Southeast Bulloch 0-4-0 0.000 3-10-0 0.231

Groves 0-4-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000

4-AAA

Cross Creek 6-0-0 1.000 10-2-0 0.833

Burke County 5-1-0 0.833 8-3-0 0.727

Morgan County 5-2-0 0.714 10-6-0 0.625

Hephzibah 3-4-0 0.429 4-7-0 0.364

Thomson 0-4-0 0.000 6-6-0 0.500

Harlem 0-6-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111

Richmond Academy 0-3-0 0.000 0-8-0 0.000

5-AAA

Westminster 7-0-0 1.000 8-1-0 0.889

Greater Atlanta Christian 6-0-0 1.000 7-4-0 0.636

Redan 3-2-0 0.600 8-2-0 0.800

Sandy Creek 5-4-0 0.556 11-9-0 0.550

Douglass, Atlanta 2-2-0 0.500 5-5-0 0.500

Cedar Grove 2-3-0 0.400 6-3-0 0.667

Carver, Atlanta 1-5-0 0.167 3-9-0 0.250

Salem 0-10-0 0.000 1-13-0 0.071

6-AAA

Sonoraville 12-1-0 0.923 16-4-0 0.800

Coahulla Creek 11-2-0 0.846 17-2-0 0.895

Rockmart 10-3-0 0.769 14-6-0 0.700

Ringgold 7-5-0 0.583 13-6-0 0.684

Murray County 6-6-0 0.500 8-6-0 0.571

LaFayette 5-6-0 0.455 8-6-0 0.571

Adairsville 2-10-0 0.167 5-16-0 0.238

North Murray 1-10-0 0.091 5-14-0 0.263

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 0-11-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000

7-AAA

White County 10-1-0 0.909 11-7-0 0.611

Lumpkin County 8-1-0 0.889 17-4-0 0.810

Gilmer 7-2-0 0.778 13-4-0 0.765

North Hall 5-6-0 0.455 7-15-0 0.318

Dawson County 3-7-0 0.300 11-11-0 0.500

Cherokee Bluff 1-8-0 0.111 6-16-0 0.273

West Hall 0-9-0 0.000 1-16-0 0.059

8-AAA

East Jackson 4-1-0 0.800 8-3-0 0.727

Stephens County 3-1-0 0.750 12-5-0 0.706

Franklin County 3-1-0 0.750 9-7-0 0.562

Oconee County 1-4-0 0.200 6-12-0 0.333

Hart County 0-4-0 0.000 8-9-0 0.471

Monroe Area 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200

