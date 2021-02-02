Class 3A blog: A look at teams on top and teams chasing for tourney seeds

Teams around the state are required to complete region basketball tournaments, if it applies, and report each region’s four playoffs seeds by Feb. 20 for the state tournament which begins Feb. 23 and 24.
The current region standings listed by the GHSA provide insight into where programs might land in the tournament brackets. Which region races are close? Which programs have commanding leads?
Let’s walk around the class to see where each region stands for the boys and the girls.
Boys: Appling County (5-0) leads Region 1 ahead of Long County (4-1), Pierce County (3-2) and Brantley County (1-5). Americus-Sumter (9-1) leads Region 2 ahead of Upson-Lee (9-2), Peach County (7-4) and Crisp County (6-6). No. 3 Winsdor Forest (7-1) controls Region 3 and is leading No. 4 Johnson-Savannah (4-2), Southeast Bulloch (3-2) and Groves (3-2). No. 6 Hephzibah (7-0) leads Region 4 ahead of No. 8 Cross Creek (5-1), Thomson (1-1) and Burke County (1-2). No. 1 Sandy Creek (9-0) is the top program in Region 5 and leads No. 7 Carver-Atlanta (6-1), No. 5 Salem (6-3) and Greater Atlanta Christian (5-5). Sonoraville (11-1) and No. 10 LaFayette (10-1) top Region 6 ahead of Murray County (9-3) and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (8-3). No. 9 White County (10-1) controls Region 7 and leads Dawson County (8-2), Cherokee Bluff (8-2) and North Hall (4-7). No. 2 Hart County (6-0) leads Region 8 ahead of Monroe Area (3-2), Oconee County (3-3) and Stephens County (2-2).
See the girls rankings and region standings below.
Boys Class 3A rankings
1. Sandy Creek (16-4)
2. Hart County (15-3)
3. Windsor Forest (8-2)
4. Johnson-Savannah (11-2)
5. Salem (11-4)
6. Hephzibah (9-2)
7. Carver-Atlanta (10-4)
8. Cross Creek (12-4)
9. White County (13-5)
10. LaFayette (13-1)
Boys Class 3A region standings
1-AAA
Team Reg. PCT Overall PCT
Appling County 5-0-0 1.000 9-0-0 1.000
Long County 4-1-0 0.800 8-4-0 0.667
Pierce County 3-2-0 0.600 8-7-0 0.533
Brantley County 1-5-0 0.167 7-9-0 0.438
Tattnall County 0-5-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077
2-AAA
Americus-Sumter 9-1-0 0.900 12-3-0 0.800
Upson-Lee 9-2-0 0.818 14-5-0 0.737
Peach County 7-4-0 0.636 11-5-0 0.688
Crisp County 6-6-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529
Mary Persons 5-6-0 0.455 9-10-0 0.474
Jackson 4-7-0 0.364 4-8-0 0.333
Central, Macon 1-7-0 0.125 1-11-0 0.083
Pike County 0-8-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
3-AAA
Windsor Forest 7-1-0 0.875 8-2-0 0.800
Johnson, Savannah 4-2-0 0.667 11-2-0 0.846
Southeast Bulloch 3-2-0 0.600 6-5-0 0.545
Groves 3-2-0 0.600 5-7-0 0.417
Beach 3-4-0 0.429 7-10-0 0.412
Liberty County 1-3-0 0.250 3-8-0 0.273
Savannah 0-7-0 0.000 1-15-0 0.062
4-AAA
Hephzibah 7-0-0 1.000 9-2-0 0.818
Cross Creek 5-1-0 0.833 12-4-0 0.750
Thomson 1-1-0 0.500 5-3-0 0.625
Burke County 1-2-0 0.333 4-7-0 0.364
Harlem 1-4-0 0.200 2-6-0 0.250
Morgan County 0-3-0 0.000 4-6-0 0.400
Richmond Academy 0-4-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111
5-AAA
Sandy Creek 9-0-0 1.000 16-4-0 0.800
Carver, Atlanta 6-1-0 0.857 10-4-0 0.714
Salem 6-3-0 0.667 11-4-0 0.733
Greater Atlanta Christian 5-5-0 0.500 10-10-0 0.500
Westminster 4-5-0 0.444 5-9-0 0.357
Redan 2-6-0 0.250 3-9-0 0.250
Cedar Grove 2-6-0 0.250 3-10-0 0.231
Douglass, Atlanta 0-8-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
6-AAA
Sonoraville 11-1-0 0.917 17-2-0 0.895
LaFayette 10-1-0 0.909 13-1-0 0.929
Murray County 9-3-0 0.750 13-5-0 0.722
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 8-3-0 0.727 10-4-0 0.714
Coahulla Creek 4-6-0 0.400 8-7-0 0.533
Adairsville 4-7-0 0.364 10-8-0 0.556
Rockmart 3-10-0 0.231 5-13-0 0.278
North Murray 2-9-0 0.182 7-11-0 0.389
Ringgold 1-12-0 0.077 1-17-0 0.056
7-AAA
White County 10-1-0 0.909 13-5-0 0.722
Dawson County 8-2-0 0.800 17-6-0 0.739
Cherokee Bluff 8-2-0 0.800 13-10-0 0.565
North Hall 4-7-0 0.364 9-10-0 0.474
Lumpkin County 3-7-0 0.300 9-11-0 0.450
Gilmer 1-7-0 0.125 3-12-0 0.200
West Hall 0-8-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000
8-AAA
Hart County 6-0-0 1.000 15-3-0 0.833
Monroe Area 3-2-0 0.600 12-8-0 0.600
Oconee County 3-3-0 0.500 14-6-0 0.700
Stephens County 2-2-0 0.500 8-7-0 0.533
Franklin County 2-3-0 0.400 9-8-0 0.529
East Jackson 0-6-0 0.000 3-10-0 0.231
Girls: Pierce County (4-1) and Tattnall County (4-1) are tied atop the Region 1 standings with Long County (1-2) and Brantley County (1-3) trailing. No. 1 Upson-Lee (12-0) controls Region 2 ahead of No. 10 Americus-Sumter (8-3), Pike County (6-5) and Jackson (6-5). No. 8 Beach (6-0) tops the Region 3 standings ahead of No. 6 Johnson-Savannah (5-1), Liberty County (3-1) and Savannah (3-4). No. 3 Cross Creek (6-0) narrowly leads Region 4 ahead of Burke County (5-1), Morgan County (5-2) and Hephzibah (3-4). No. 9 Westminster (7-0) leads Region 5 ahead of No. 7 Greater Atlanta Christian (6-0), Redan (3-2) and Sandy Creek (5-4). No. 4 Sonoraville (12-1) tops Region 6 ahead of No. 5 Coahulla Creek (11-2), Rockmart (10-3) and Ringgold (7-5). White County (10-1) and No. 2 Lumpkin County (8-1) top Region 7 ahead of Gilmer (7-2) and North Hall (5-6). East Jackson (4-1), Stephens County (3-1), and Franklin County (3-1) top Region 8 with Oconee County (1-4) in fourth place.
Girls Class 3A rankings
1. Upson-Lee (17-0)
2. Lumpkin County (17-4)
3. Cross Creek (7-2)
4. Sonoraville (16-2)
5. Coahulla Creek (17-2)
6. Johnson-Savannah (9-2)
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-4)
8. Beach (10-3)
9. Westminster (8-1)
10. Americus-Sumter (11-3)
Girls Class 3A region standings
Team Reg. PCT Overall PCT
1-AAA
Pierce County 4-1-0 0.800 12-6-0 0.667
Tattnall County 4-1-0 0.800 10-5-0 0.667
Long County 1-2-0 0.333 3-8-0 0.273
Brantley County 1-3-0 0.250 2-8-0 0.200
Appling County 0-3-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143
2-AAA
Upson-Lee 12-0-0 1.000 17-0-0 1.000
Americus-Sumter 8-3-0 0.727 11-3-0 0.786
Pike County 6-5-0 0.545 9-5-0 0.643
Jackson 6-5-0 0.545 8-6-0 0.571
Peach County 5-6-0 0.455 9-9-0 0.500
Central, Macon 5-6-0 0.455 7-8-0 0.467
Crisp County 3-9-0 0.250 5-11-0 0.312
Mary Persons 0-11-0 0.000 2-15-0 0.118
3-AAA
Beach 6-0-0 1.000 10-3-0 0.769
Johnson, Savannah 5-1-0 0.833 9-2-0 0.818
Liberty County 3-1-0 0.750 6-4-0 0.600
Savannah 3-4-0 0.429 6-8-0 0.429
Windsor Forest 2-5-0 0.286 2-10-0 0.167
Southeast Bulloch 0-4-0 0.000 3-10-0 0.231
Groves 0-4-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000
4-AAA
Cross Creek 6-0-0 1.000 10-2-0 0.833
Burke County 5-1-0 0.833 8-3-0 0.727
Morgan County 5-2-0 0.714 10-6-0 0.625
Hephzibah 3-4-0 0.429 4-7-0 0.364
Thomson 0-4-0 0.000 6-6-0 0.500
Harlem 0-6-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111
Richmond Academy 0-3-0 0.000 0-8-0 0.000
5-AAA
Westminster 7-0-0 1.000 8-1-0 0.889
Greater Atlanta Christian 6-0-0 1.000 7-4-0 0.636
Redan 3-2-0 0.600 8-2-0 0.800
Sandy Creek 5-4-0 0.556 11-9-0 0.550
Douglass, Atlanta 2-2-0 0.500 5-5-0 0.500
Cedar Grove 2-3-0 0.400 6-3-0 0.667
Carver, Atlanta 1-5-0 0.167 3-9-0 0.250
Salem 0-10-0 0.000 1-13-0 0.071
6-AAA
Sonoraville 12-1-0 0.923 16-4-0 0.800
Coahulla Creek 11-2-0 0.846 17-2-0 0.895
Rockmart 10-3-0 0.769 14-6-0 0.700
Ringgold 7-5-0 0.583 13-6-0 0.684
Murray County 6-6-0 0.500 8-6-0 0.571
LaFayette 5-6-0 0.455 8-6-0 0.571
Adairsville 2-10-0 0.167 5-16-0 0.238
North Murray 1-10-0 0.091 5-14-0 0.263
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 0-11-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000
7-AAA
White County 10-1-0 0.909 11-7-0 0.611
Lumpkin County 8-1-0 0.889 17-4-0 0.810
Gilmer 7-2-0 0.778 13-4-0 0.765
North Hall 5-6-0 0.455 7-15-0 0.318
Dawson County 3-7-0 0.300 11-11-0 0.500
Cherokee Bluff 1-8-0 0.111 6-16-0 0.273
West Hall 0-9-0 0.000 1-16-0 0.059
8-AAA
East Jackson 4-1-0 0.800 8-3-0 0.727
Stephens County 3-1-0 0.750 12-5-0 0.706
Franklin County 3-1-0 0.750 9-7-0 0.562
Oconee County 1-4-0 0.200 6-12-0 0.333
Hart County 0-4-0 0.000 8-9-0 0.471
Monroe Area 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200
