Class 3A blog: A few region titles could be determined in Week 11

Two games could decide region titles – Region 3 will be decided when No. 2 Calvary Day (7-0, 5-0) plays at home against Long County (5-3, 3-2). In Region 7, Dawson County (7-2, 5-0) will be at home against Lumpkin County (7-1, 3-1) for the region title, assuming Dawson beats a 1-7 West Hall team next week.

Region 1-3A was decided when then-unranked Thomasville defeated then-No. 5 Dougherty 35-20 last week. The Bulldogs will be at home against Crisp County (5-4, 2-2) this week.