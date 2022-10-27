ajc logo
Class 3A blog: A few region titles could be determined in Week 11

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

Top-ranked Cedar Grove, No. 3 Sandy Creek and No. 4 Carver-Atlanta are off this week before Region 5-3A will decide its playoff pecking order next week, leaving a light schedule at the top of the top-10 rankings.

But key region games will be played in Week 11.

The best region games between ranked opponents include No. 7 Stephens County traveling to No. 9 Oconee County for a Region 8 matchup and No. 10 Carver-Columbus at No. 8 Dougherty in Region 1.

Two games could decide region titles – Region 3 will be decided when No. 2 Calvary Day (7-0, 5-0) plays at home against Long County (5-3, 3-2). In Region 7, Dawson County (7-2, 5-0) will be at home against Lumpkin County (7-1, 3-1) for the region title, assuming Dawson beats a 1-7 West Hall team next week.

Region 1-3A was decided when then-unranked Thomasville defeated then-No. 5 Dougherty 35-20 last week. The Bulldogs will be at home against Crisp County (5-4, 2-2) this week.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2, 2-0) is off.

2. (2) Calvary Day (7-0, 5-0) is at home against Long County (5-3, 3-2) for the Region 3 championship.

3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2, 1-1) is off.

4. (5) Carver-Atlanta (6-2, 1-1) is off.

5. (7) Peach County (5-3, 2-0) is at home against Pike County (2-6, 0-2)

6. (NR) Thomasville (6-3, 4-0) is at home against Crisp County (5-4, 2-2)

7. (6) Stephens County (7-1, 3-0) travels to No. 9 Oconee County (5-3, 2-1)

8. (4) Dougherty (8-1, 3-1) is at home against No. 10 Carver-Columbus (6-2, 3-1)

9. (10) Oconee County (5-3, 2-1) travels to No. 7 Stephens County

10. (NR) Carver-Columbus (6-2, 3-1) travels to No. 8 Dougherty

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
