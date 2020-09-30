Class 3A Blog: A breakdown of the Maxwell Playoff Projections

Cedar Grove, ranked at the top of the 3A poll since the preseason, will open its season at Class 7A No. 7 Milton (2-0) on Friday after COVID-19 delayed the start of football in DeKalb County until October. The Saints are coming off their second consecutive state championship and will have this one pre-region game before entering 5-3A play against Carver-Atlanta next week.

Even without playing a game yet in 2020, Cedar Grove is favorite in the latest Maxwell Playoff Projections to win the state championship nearly half the time (446,638 times) out of 1 million simulations of the season. The Projections have Cedar Grove beating Crisp County in the semifinals and then Peach County in the finals of the most-possible bracket scenario.