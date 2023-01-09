ajc logo
X

Class 3A Basketball blog: Three programs have ranked teams in girls, boys polls

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
26 minutes ago

Wesleyan, Cross Creek and Monroe have boys and girls teams ranked in the latest AJC Top-10 polls.

All three programs had success through the holiday tournaments while playing quality and ranked competition from in-state and out.

Monroe’s boys and girls are playing to form. The girls have been ranked most of the season, and the boys recently moved into the AJC’s top-10 at No. 4.

The boys are 10-4 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-3A. The girls are 11-3 overall, 1-0 in region play and ranked No. 6. Both programs lost early season games, then pieced together winning streaks through the holidays.

The Monroe boys are riding a seven-game winning streak and coming off a 62-59 overtime victory against Terrell County on Saturday. Monroe opened the season with a 68-60 victory against Westover in overtime, then lost to Meadowcreek 62-56, beat Terrell County 90-49 and lost to Bainbridge 44-35.

Monroe recovered to beat Lee County 48-46, but then lost to Westover (63-48) and Bainbridge (52-45). Since those losses, Monroe defeated Glynn Academy (53-40), Douglas County (63-44), Keys Gate (Fla.) (66-57), Taylor County (66-27), Central (Fla.) (72-57) and Thomasville (54-46).

Junior Justin Burns and senior Andrico Jackson are the leaders. Burns scores 16.3 points per game, with a team-leading 6.5 rebounds and two steals. Jackson adds 13 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and a team-leading three assists.

The Monroe girls are riding an eight-game winning streak since last losing on Dec. 9 to Westover 53-49. The Lady Golden Tornadoes lost to Westover 45-34 in the season-opener and 54-43 to New Manchester, before beating Terrell County (71-39), Bainbridge (48-38) and Lee County (53-45) before the Westover loss.

Monroe has since beaten Bainbridge (61-35), Southwest Georgia Academy (75-54), Deerfield-Windsor (61-58 in overtime), Brooks County (62-39), Lincoln (Fla.) (70-50), Seminole County (89-36), Thomasville (66-32) and Terrell County (65-19).

The boys and girls will play at Crisp County (6-5) on Tuesday.

The Wesleyan boys are 9-5 overall, 1-2 in Region 7 and ranked No. 8. The girls are 11-2, 2-1 in the region and ranked No. 2.

Wesleyan’s girls are riding a three-game winning streak since losing to Brookwood 68-67 on Dec. 29 in the Deep South Classic. The Lady Wolves will play Gilmer (2-12) Tuesday before hosting No. 7 Pickens on Dec. 13.

The boys lost to West Hall 38-32 on Friday before beating Chamblee 57-51 on Saturday. The Wolves will travel to Gilmer on Tuesday before hosting Pickens on Friday.

Cross Creek’s boys are 6-10, 1-0 in Region 4-3A, and ranked No. 10. The Razorbacks are looking to right the ship after losing to Dorman (S.C.) 68-55 Saturday. The team will host Richmond Academy (5-6) Tuesday.

The girls lost to Keenan (S.C.) 82-71 on Jan. 2 before beating Harlem (75-51) Friday. The Lady Razorbacks will host Richmond Academy (4-5) Tuesday.

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek (11-3)

2. Johnson-Savannah (11-3)

3. Cedar Grove (10-3)

4. Monroe (10-4)

5. Beach (11-2)

6. Monroe Area (10-2)

7. Oconee County (11-4)

8. Wesleyan (8-5)

9. Calvary Day (10-3)

10. Cross Creek (6-10)

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian (13-0)

2. Wesleyan (11-2)

3. White County (13-3)

4. Lumpkin County (13-3)

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (14-0)

6. Monroe (11-3)

7. Pickens (13-2)

8. Cross Creek (11-4)

9. Savannah Country Day (10-1)

10. Mary Persons (15-1)

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech needing more from post players2h ago

Georgia players, coaches get reassurance after Damar Hamlin scare
21h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Three questions with the quarterbacks

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

TCU committed to running the ball against Georgia

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

TCU committed to running the ball against Georgia

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sound familiar? Falcons carry high hope into offseason
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 4A Blog: Five boys programs remain unbeaten within classification
1h ago
Girls basketball rankings: Gwinnett teams hold top 5 spots in Class 7A
4h ago
Lee Shaw, former Rabun County coach, takes Metter football job
7h ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top