Class 3A Basketball blog: Three programs have ranked teams in girls, boys polls

Monroe recovered to beat Lee County 48-46, but then lost to Westover (63-48) and Bainbridge (52-45). Since those losses, Monroe defeated Glynn Academy (53-40), Douglas County (63-44), Keys Gate (Fla.) (66-57), Taylor County (66-27), Central (Fla.) (72-57) and Thomasville (54-46).

Junior Justin Burns and senior Andrico Jackson are the leaders. Burns scores 16.3 points per game, with a team-leading 6.5 rebounds and two steals. Jackson adds 13 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and a team-leading three assists.

The Monroe girls are riding an eight-game winning streak since last losing on Dec. 9 to Westover 53-49. The Lady Golden Tornadoes lost to Westover 45-34 in the season-opener and 54-43 to New Manchester, before beating Terrell County (71-39), Bainbridge (48-38) and Lee County (53-45) before the Westover loss.

Monroe has since beaten Bainbridge (61-35), Southwest Georgia Academy (75-54), Deerfield-Windsor (61-58 in overtime), Brooks County (62-39), Lincoln (Fla.) (70-50), Seminole County (89-36), Thomasville (66-32) and Terrell County (65-19).

The boys and girls will play at Crisp County (6-5) on Tuesday.

The Wesleyan boys are 9-5 overall, 1-2 in Region 7 and ranked No. 8. The girls are 11-2, 2-1 in the region and ranked No. 2.

Wesleyan’s girls are riding a three-game winning streak since losing to Brookwood 68-67 on Dec. 29 in the Deep South Classic. The Lady Wolves will play Gilmer (2-12) Tuesday before hosting No. 7 Pickens on Dec. 13.

The boys lost to West Hall 38-32 on Friday before beating Chamblee 57-51 on Saturday. The Wolves will travel to Gilmer on Tuesday before hosting Pickens on Friday.

Cross Creek’s boys are 6-10, 1-0 in Region 4-3A, and ranked No. 10. The Razorbacks are looking to right the ship after losing to Dorman (S.C.) 68-55 Saturday. The team will host Richmond Academy (5-6) Tuesday.

The girls lost to Keenan (S.C.) 82-71 on Jan. 2 before beating Harlem (75-51) Friday. The Lady Razorbacks will host Richmond Academy (4-5) Tuesday.

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek (11-3)

2. Johnson-Savannah (11-3)

3. Cedar Grove (10-3)

4. Monroe (10-4)

5. Beach (11-2)

6. Monroe Area (10-2)

7. Oconee County (11-4)

8. Wesleyan (8-5)

9. Calvary Day (10-3)

10. Cross Creek (6-10)

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian (13-0)

2. Wesleyan (11-2)

3. White County (13-3)

4. Lumpkin County (13-3)

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (14-0)

6. Monroe (11-3)

7. Pickens (13-2)

8. Cross Creek (11-4)

9. Savannah Country Day (10-1)

10. Mary Persons (15-1)