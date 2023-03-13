Class 3A basketball blog: Sandy Creek’s athletic success continues with boys basketball title

After running the table in Region 5 and winning the No. 1 seed, Sandy Creek (26-6) began the playoffs as the favorite and had few, if any, issues through the championship run. The Patriots defeated Ringgold 100-57, Wesleyan 68-22, No. 2 Johnson-Savannah 56-50 and Cross Creek 54-35 in the semifinals to earn a rematch with Region 5 rival Cedar Grove in the title game.

Sandy Creek’s 66-38 victory marked the fourth time this season the Patriots defeated the Saints – 91-56, 71-48, 76-52. Cedar Grove was making the school’s first championship appearance.