Class 3A basketball blog: Playoff road gets tougher in Round 2 with ranked vs. ranked matchups

Best boys second-round matchups: There are three games between ranked teams: No. 5 Cedar Grove at No. 3 Monroe Area, No. 9 Wesleyan at No. 1 Sandy Creek and No. 7 Monroe Area at No. 4 Cross Creek.

Best girls second-round matchups: There are two games between ranked teams: No. 10 Monroe at No. 3 Cross Creek and No. 4 Lumpkin County at No. 5 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

Top-10 boys first-round losses: No. 7 Beach lost on a buzzer-beating lay-up from Harlem junior point guard Lemon Edmond. Trailing 56-55, Harlem worked the ball to Edmond, who finished with a left-handed shot around two Beach defenders. Beach attempted an unsuccessful cross-court shot at the buzzer.

Top-10 girls first-round losses: No. 7 White County lost to top-ranked Hebron Christian 68-53.

Second-round pairings

(Games played Friday and Saturday)

Boys

R8 #4 Hebron Christian at R5 #3 Douglass

R4 #2 Harlem at R1 #1 No. 6 Dougherty

R5 #2 No. 5 Cedar Grove at R8 #1 No. 3 Monroe Area

R3 #2 Long County at R2 #1 No. 10 Upson-Lee

R1 #3 Crisp County at R3 #1 No. 2 Johnson-Savannah

R7 #3 No. 9 Wesleyan at R5 #1 No. 1 Sandy Creek

R1 #2 No. 7 Monroe at R4 #1 No. 4 Cross Creek

R8 #3 Hart County at R6 #1 Adairsville

Girls

R6 #2 Coahulla Creek at R7 #1 No. 2 Wesleyan

R4 #2 Morgan County at R1 #1 No. 6 Carver-Columbus

R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 No. 1 Hebron Christian

R3 #2 Liberty County at R2 #1 No. 9 Mary Persons

R2 #2 Peach County at R3 #1 No. 8 Calvary Day

R6 #4 Adairsville at R7 #3 Dawson County

R1 #2 No. 10 Monroe at R4 #1 No. 3 Cross Creek

R7 #2 No. 4 Lumpkin County at R6 #1 No. 5 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe