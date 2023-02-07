Class 3A Basketball blog: No. 2 Johnson boys defeat No. 6 Beach; rematch in region tourney likely

On the girls side of the class, No. 10 Calvary Day’s Hannah Cail is the Cavaliers’ all-time scoring leader after a 75-54 victory against Long County on Friday.

“It was awesome to set the record at a school that has had so many great players,” Cail told Dennis Knight of the Savannah Morning News. “I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teammates and coaches. And it was nice having Katie (Covington) here. It’s the first time I’ve met her, but I’ve heard a lot about her; she held the record for so long.”

Cail finished with a season-high 34 points in the victory, passing 2009 graduate Covington’s record of 1,828 points. Covington was on hand to watch Cail break the record. She is averaging a team-leading 20 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

Note: Results from next week’s region tournaments can be found here, with updated scores and schedules for the 3A boys and girls.

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek (17-6)

2. Johnson-Savannah (19-4)

3. Cedar Grove (15-6)

4. Monroe Area (20-3)

5. Cross Creek (14-10)

6. Beach (20-3)

7. Dougherty (12-10)

8. Monroe (17-6)

9. Wesleyan (17-6)

10. Hart County (13-10)

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian (23-0)

2. Lumpkin County (20-3)

3. Wesleyan (19-3)

4. Cross Creek (19-4)

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (22-1)

6. Carver-Columbus (14-9)

7. White County (17-6)

8. Monroe (17-5)

9. Pickens (18-5)

10. Calvary Day (19-5)