Class 3A basketball blog: Hebron, Azar are champions again

Hebron Christian head coach Jan Azar knows how to win championships and it seems that after the team’s 68-36 victory over defending-champion Lumpkin County in the 3A title game, another Azar dynasty is in the making.
Azar famously coached Wesleyan to 13 state championship victories from 2002-2018 before taking over at Hebron four years ago and coaching the Lions to victory over St. Francis 51-46 in the 2021 A Private championship game. St. Francis captured the Class A Division I championship this season.
The path to this year’s championship, which capped an undefeated season at 32-0, really began with the 54-49 loss to Mount Paran in the Class A Private championship game last year. That’d be the last time Hebron would lose for a spell.
The reclassification cycle moved Hebron up to 3A this season while Mount Paran moved to Class 2A, where repeated as champion.
Through the bracket, Hebron beat White County 68-53, Carver-Atlanta 75-23, Mary Persons 98-25 and Wesleyan 65-58 in the semifinals at Fort Valley State. Lumpkin County was trying for the program’s second championship after finally breaking through last season.
Wesleyan finished No. 3 in the final standings ahead of two-time champion Carver-Columbus and 2021 3A champion Cross Creek.
Class 3A Final Girls Rankings
1. Hebron Christian (32-0)
2. Lumpkin County (26-5)
3. Wesleyan (27-4)
4. Carver-Columbus (20-10)
5. Cross Creek (24-5)
6. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (26-2)
7. White County (19-10)
8. Calvary Day (24-7)
9. Dawson County (16-15)
10. Monroe (21-8)
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC