Class 3A basketball blog: Hebron, Azar are champions again

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
35 minutes ago

Hebron Christian head coach Jan Azar knows how to win championships and it seems that after the team’s 68-36 victory over defending-champion Lumpkin County in the 3A title game, another Azar dynasty is in the making.

Azar famously coached Wesleyan to 13 state championship victories from 2002-2018 before taking over at Hebron four years ago and coaching the Lions to victory over St. Francis 51-46 in the 2021 A Private championship game. St. Francis captured the Class A Division I championship this season.

The path to this year’s championship, which capped an undefeated season at 32-0, really began with the 54-49 loss to Mount Paran in the Class A Private championship game last year. That’d be the last time Hebron would lose for a spell.

The reclassification cycle moved Hebron up to 3A this season while Mount Paran moved to Class 2A, where repeated as champion.

Through the bracket, Hebron beat White County 68-53, Carver-Atlanta 75-23, Mary Persons 98-25 and Wesleyan 65-58 in the semifinals at Fort Valley State. Lumpkin County was trying for the program’s second championship after finally breaking through last season.

Wesleyan finished No. 3 in the final standings ahead of two-time champion Carver-Columbus and 2021 3A champion Cross Creek.

Class 3A Final Girls Rankings

1. Hebron Christian (32-0)

2. Lumpkin County (26-5)

3. Wesleyan (27-4)

4. Carver-Columbus (20-10)

5. Cross Creek (24-5)

6. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (26-2)

7. White County (19-10)

8. Calvary Day (24-7)

9. Dawson County (16-15)

10. Monroe (21-8)

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
