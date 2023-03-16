Class 3A basketball blog: Hebron, Azar are champions again

Azar famously coached Wesleyan to 13 state championship victories from 2002-2018 before taking over at Hebron four years ago and coaching the Lions to victory over St. Francis 51-46 in the 2021 A Private championship game. St. Francis captured the Class A Division I championship this season.

The path to this year’s championship, which capped an undefeated season at 32-0, really began with the 54-49 loss to Mount Paran in the Class A Private championship game last year. That’d be the last time Hebron would lose for a spell.