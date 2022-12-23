ajc logo
Class 3A Basketball blog: Cross Creek girls hoping for another big run

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

It has been two seasons since Cross Creek won the program’s first girls basketball title, and the Razorbacks are rolling again.

Cross Creek is 8-2, ranked No. 7, and coming off a 58-47 victory against Lee County.

Cross Creek opened its season with a 61-43 loss to Stockbridge and then won five consecutive games before losing its second game against North Augusta (S.C.) 50-42. Cross Creek beat Laney 81-62 and Aiken (S.C.) 73-21 before defeating Lee County in the Danny Black Classic at Greenbrier.

Three players have carried a large portion of the offensive production for the Razorbacks, with Michaela Bogans leading the way. Bogans, a junior guard, is averaging 18 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Sophomore Brayla Harris is averaging 14 points with seven rebounds and two assists, and junior Tahjae Hawes adds 14 points with 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists per game.

The Razorbacks will play in the Chuck Miller Holiday Classic at McDonough on Tuesday against Arabia Mountain. Cross Creek will play North Clayton Wednesday and Dutchtown Thursday.

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Johnson-Savannah

3. Beach

4. Cedar Grove

5. Oconee County

6. Cross Creek

7. Calvary Day

8. Monroe

9. Monroe Area

10. Wesleyan

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Lumpkin County

4. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

5. Pickens

6. White County

7. Cross Creek

8. Carver-Columbus

9. Dawson County

10. Mary Persons

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
