Class 3A Basketball blog: Cross Creek girls hoping for another big run

Three players have carried a large portion of the offensive production for the Razorbacks, with Michaela Bogans leading the way. Bogans, a junior guard, is averaging 18 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Sophomore Brayla Harris is averaging 14 points with seven rebounds and two assists, and junior Tahjae Hawes adds 14 points with 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists per game.