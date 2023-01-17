ajc logo
Class 3A basketball blog: Cedar Grove boys head into key region stretch

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
16 minutes ago

Cedar Grove (11-4, 1-0) lost two of its last three games to higher-class opponents, but the No. 3-ranked Saints feature several players scoring in double-figures, and that could play large during a key region stretch.

Before Christmas, the Saints defeated Creekside Christian (56-51) and Division I No. 7 St. Francis (69-53) in the St. Francis Holiday Showcase. It then entered the New Year Classic at Grayson and lost 62-52 to Class 7A South Gwinnett on Jan. 7. Cedar Grove defeated Carver-Atlanta 104-49 to move to 1-0 in Region 5-3A play on Jan. 10 but lost to Class 6A No. 5 Etowah (77-72) in the Georgia Interstate Hoops Classic at Cedar Shoals on Saturday.

Emmanuel Green, a 6-foot-5 freshman shooting guard, is averaging 16 points. Jaylen Aside, a 5-9 senior guard, adds 15 points a game. Darius Reynolds, a 6-6 senior power forward, averages 14.

Sophomore E.J. Colson, who quarterbacked the Saints to the state championship football game against Sandy Creek in December, scored 19 points in the big victory against Carver-Atlanta and added 20 points in the loss to Etowah.

Cedar Grove plays Monday in the Dream Challenge at Campbell before hosting Douglass on Tuesday in a Region 5 game. The Saints will travel to Douglas County on Saturday and then play No. 1 Sandy Creek on Jan. 24 in a region game.

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek (14-3)

2. Johnson-Savannah (13-4)

3. Cedar Grove (11-4)

4. Beach (13-2)

5. Monroe Area (13-2)

6. Monroe (11-5)

7. Cross Creek (8-10)

8. Oconee County (12-5)

9. Wesleyan (11-6)

10. Calvary Day (12-4)

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian (15-0)

2. Wesleyan (14-2)

3. White County (15-3)

4. Lumpkin County (14-3)

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-0)

6. Cross Creek (13-4)

7. Monroe (12-4)

8. Mary Persons (16-1)

9. Calvary Day (11-5)

10. Pickens (13-4)

