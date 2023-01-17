Class 3A basketball blog: Cedar Grove boys head into key region stretch

Sophomore E.J. Colson, who quarterbacked the Saints to the state championship football game against Sandy Creek in December, scored 19 points in the big victory against Carver-Atlanta and added 20 points in the loss to Etowah.

Cedar Grove plays Monday in the Dream Challenge at Campbell before hosting Douglass on Tuesday in a Region 5 game. The Saints will travel to Douglas County on Saturday and then play No. 1 Sandy Creek on Jan. 24 in a region game.