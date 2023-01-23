Class 3A Basketball blog: Cail has Calvary Day girls on top of the Region 3 standings

Senior Hannah Cail has been a large contributor for the ninth-ranked Calvary Day girls, and that’s one reason the team is unbeaten in region play and on a five-game winning streak after Saturday’s 64-24 victory against Savannah Christian.
Cail is averaging 20 points per game with five rebounds, a team-leading four assists and team-leading three steals. In a 49-39 victory against Islands on Jan. 3, Cail scored a season-high 28 points on 10-of-23 shooting.
She has help.
Sophomore Destini Gooddine, who is averaging 13 points, with six rebounds, three assists and two steals, scored a season-high 26 points against Islands in a 75-41 victory on Dec. 7. Sophomore Bre Jones is averaging seven points and five rebounds. Freshman Damaris Shields scores only four points a game, but she adds 5.5 rebounds, second best on the team.
Calvary Day opened the season with a 58-38 victory against Bulloch Academy but lost to Hilton Head Christian (62-42) on Nov. 22 and Class 6A South Effingham (63-53) on Dec. 3. It then beat Islands (75-41), Liberty County (44-35), Johnson-Savannah (69-31), Groves (80-16) and Savannah (46-40).
In the Savannah Holiday Classic, Calvary Day dropped back-to-back games to Statesboro (76-50) and Class A Division I No. 5 Woodville-Tompkins (60-46). The Cavaliers rebounded with a 49-39 region victory against Islands and a 60-41 region victory against Long County before the loss to Hilton Head Christian.
Calvary Day has since beaten St. Vincent’s (76-24), Savannah Country Day (69-45), Savannah Christian (92-18), Beach (68-44) and Savannah Christian (64-24).
At 13-5 overall and 9-0 in Region 3 play, the Cavaliers will play at home Tuesday against region foe Liberty County (11-6, 7-3).
In the region standings, Calvary Day is leading Savannah Country Day (8-1), Liberty County (7-3) and Long County (6-3).
Class 3A Boys Top-10
1. Sandy Creek (15-4)
2. Johnson-Savannah (15-4)
3. Beach (16-2)
4. Cedar Grove (13-5)
5. Monroe Area (16-3)
6. Monroe (14-5)
7. Cross Creek (10-10)
8. Wesleyan (13-6)
9. Hart County (11-8)
10. Calvary Day (13-5)
Class 3A Girls Top-10
1. Hebron Christian (18-0)
2. Lumpkin County (16-3)
3. Wesleyan (15-3)
4. White County (15-4)
5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)
6. Cross Creek (15-4)
7. Carver-Columbus (10-9)
8. Monroe (14-5)
9. Calvary Day (13-5)
10. Pickens (15-4)
