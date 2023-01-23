Class 3A Basketball blog: Cail has Calvary Day girls on top of the Region 3 standings

In the Savannah Holiday Classic, Calvary Day dropped back-to-back games to Statesboro (76-50) and Class A Division I No. 5 Woodville-Tompkins (60-46). The Cavaliers rebounded with a 49-39 region victory against Islands and a 60-41 region victory against Long County before the loss to Hilton Head Christian.

Calvary Day has since beaten St. Vincent’s (76-24), Savannah Country Day (69-45), Savannah Christian (92-18), Beach (68-44) and Savannah Christian (64-24).

At 13-5 overall and 9-0 in Region 3 play, the Cavaliers will play at home Tuesday against region foe Liberty County (11-6, 7-3).

In the region standings, Calvary Day is leading Savannah Country Day (8-1), Liberty County (7-3) and Long County (6-3).

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek (15-4)

2. Johnson-Savannah (15-4)

3. Beach (16-2)

4. Cedar Grove (13-5)

5. Monroe Area (16-3)

6. Monroe (14-5)

7. Cross Creek (10-10)

8. Wesleyan (13-6)

9. Hart County (11-8)

10. Calvary Day (13-5)

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian (18-0)

2. Lumpkin County (16-3)

3. Wesleyan (15-3)

4. White County (15-4)

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)

6. Cross Creek (15-4)

7. Carver-Columbus (10-9)

8. Monroe (14-5)

9. Calvary Day (13-5)

10. Pickens (15-4)