Class 3A basketball blog: Breaking down girls standings as season inches toward playoffs

It’s past mid-January, and without warning, region tournaments and the state playoffs are inching closer.
The region standings are becoming important now. Here’s how things stand for the Class 3A girls:
Region 1: Carver-Columbus is ranked No. 7 and leads the Region 1 standings at 5-0, ahead of Dougherty (4-1), No. 8 Monroe (3-2) and Crisp County/Thomasville (1-3).
Region 2: Peach County is 4-0 and at the top of the Region 2 standings, ahead of Mary Persons, Jackson and Upson-Lee, each at 2-2.
Region 3: No. 9 Calvary Day has a 10-0 record and leads Savannah Country Day (10-1), Long Couny (7-3) and Liberty County (7-4).
Region 4: Cross Creek is ranked No. 6 and leads the standings, ahead of Morgan County (5-1), Hephzibah (4-2) and Salem (2-4).
Region 5: In the four-team league, Sandy Creek (3-0) leads Carver-Atlanta (1-1), Douglass-Atlanta (0-1) and Cedar Grove (0-2).
Region 6: No. 5 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is leading Coahulla Creek (7-3), Bremen and Adairsville (6-4).
Region 7: No. 2 Lumpkin County tops the standings with a 7-1 record and leads No. 3 Wesleyan (6-2), No. 4 White County (5-2) and No. 10 Pickens (5-3).
Region 8: Top-ranked an undefeated Hebron Christian leads the Region 8 standings with a 5-0 record, ahead of Hart County (4-1), Monroe Area (3-2) and Oconee County (2-3).
Team Reg. Rec -- Overall
Region 1-AAA
Carver, Col. 5-0-0 11-9-0
Dougherty 4-1-0 11-8-0
Monroe 3-2-0 15-5-0
Crisp County 1-3-0 10-8-0
Thomasville 1-3-0 8-9-0
Columbus 0-5-0 5-15-0
2-AAA
Peach County 4-0-0 14-5-0
Mary Persons 2-2-0 17-3-0
Jackson 2-2-0 9-9-0
Upson-Lee 2-2-0 6-12-0
Pike County 0-4-0 3-14-0
3-AAA
Cav. Day School 10-0-0 14-5-0
Sav. Ctry Day 10-1-0 15-2-0
Long County 7-3-0 12-6-0
Liberty County 7-4-0 11-7-0
Beach 4-5-0 8-10-0
St. Vinc. Aca. 4-7-0 8-8-0
Johnson, Sav. 4-7-0 5-15-0
Sav. Christian 1-9-0 1-15-0
Groves 0-11-0 0-19-0
4-AAA
Cross Creek 6-0-0 16-4-0
Morgan County 5-1-0 16-4-0
Hephzibah 4-2-0 13-5-0
Salem 2-4-0 3-12-0
Harlem 0-5-0 6-12-0
Richmond Aca. 0-5-0 4-10-0
5-AAA
Sandy Creek 3-0-0 12-9-0
Carver, Atlanta 1-1-0 11-8-0
Douglass, Atl. 0-1-0 3-9-0
Cedar Grove 0-2-0 3-10-0
6-AAA
L-Fort Ogle. 10-0-0 19-1-0
Coahulla Creek 7-3-0 11-9-0
Bremen 6-4-0 12-7-0
Adairsville 6-4-0 11-9-0
Ringgold 5-5-0 7-12-0
Ridgeland 3-7-0 8-12-0
LaFayette 3-7-0 6-10-0
Gordon Lee 0-10-0 3-14-0
7-AAA
Lumpkin Co. 7-1-0 17-3-0
Wesleyan 6-2-0 16-3-0
White County 5-2-0 15-5-0
Pickens 5-3-0 16-4-0
Dawson County 4-5-0 12-10-0
Gilmer 1-7-0 3-16-0
West Hall 0-8-0 2-18-0
8-AAA
Hebron 5-0-0 19-0-0
Hart County 4-1-0 14-6-0
Monroe Area 3-2-0 10-10-0
Oconee County 2-3-0 6-13-0
Stephens Co. 1-4-0 3-16-0
Franklin Co. 0-5-0 6-14-0
About the Author