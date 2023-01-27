Class 3A basketball blog: Breaking down girls standings as season inches toward playoffs

Region 4: Cross Creek is ranked No. 6 and leads the standings, ahead of Morgan County (5-1), Hephzibah (4-2) and Salem (2-4).

Region 5: In the four-team league, Sandy Creek (3-0) leads Carver-Atlanta (1-1), Douglass-Atlanta (0-1) and Cedar Grove (0-2).

Region 6: No. 5 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is leading Coahulla Creek (7-3), Bremen and Adairsville (6-4).

Region 7: No. 2 Lumpkin County tops the standings with a 7-1 record and leads No. 3 Wesleyan (6-2), No. 4 White County (5-2) and No. 10 Pickens (5-3).

Region 8: Top-ranked an undefeated Hebron Christian leads the Region 8 standings with a 5-0 record, ahead of Hart County (4-1), Monroe Area (3-2) and Oconee County (2-3).

Team Reg. Rec -- Overall

Region 1-AAA

Carver, Col. 5-0-0 11-9-0

Dougherty 4-1-0 11-8-0

Monroe 3-2-0 15-5-0

Crisp County 1-3-0 10-8-0

Thomasville 1-3-0 8-9-0

Columbus 0-5-0 5-15-0

2-AAA

Peach County 4-0-0 14-5-0

Mary Persons 2-2-0 17-3-0

Jackson 2-2-0 9-9-0

Upson-Lee 2-2-0 6-12-0

Pike County 0-4-0 3-14-0

3-AAA

Cav. Day School 10-0-0 14-5-0

Sav. Ctry Day 10-1-0 15-2-0

Long County 7-3-0 12-6-0

Liberty County 7-4-0 11-7-0

Beach 4-5-0 8-10-0

St. Vinc. Aca. 4-7-0 8-8-0

Johnson, Sav. 4-7-0 5-15-0

Sav. Christian 1-9-0 1-15-0

Groves 0-11-0 0-19-0

4-AAA

Cross Creek 6-0-0 16-4-0

Morgan County 5-1-0 16-4-0

Hephzibah 4-2-0 13-5-0

Salem 2-4-0 3-12-0

Harlem 0-5-0 6-12-0

Richmond Aca. 0-5-0 4-10-0

5-AAA

Sandy Creek 3-0-0 12-9-0

Carver, Atlanta 1-1-0 11-8-0

Douglass, Atl. 0-1-0 3-9-0

Cedar Grove 0-2-0 3-10-0

6-AAA

L-Fort Ogle. 10-0-0 19-1-0

Coahulla Creek 7-3-0 11-9-0

Bremen 6-4-0 12-7-0

Adairsville 6-4-0 11-9-0

Ringgold 5-5-0 7-12-0

Ridgeland 3-7-0 8-12-0

LaFayette 3-7-0 6-10-0

Gordon Lee 0-10-0 3-14-0

7-AAA

Lumpkin Co. 7-1-0 17-3-0

Wesleyan 6-2-0 16-3-0

White County 5-2-0 15-5-0

Pickens 5-3-0 16-4-0

Dawson County 4-5-0 12-10-0

Gilmer 1-7-0 3-16-0

West Hall 0-8-0 2-18-0

8-AAA

Hebron 5-0-0 19-0-0

Hart County 4-1-0 14-6-0

Monroe Area 3-2-0 10-10-0

Oconee County 2-3-0 6-13-0

Stephens Co. 1-4-0 3-16-0

Franklin Co. 0-5-0 6-14-0