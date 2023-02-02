Class 3A Basketball blog: Beach, Johnson boys face another important rematch

Johnson is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A; and Beach ranked No. 4. Beach, 19-2, 10-0 in Region 3, won the first matchup 64-57 on Jan. 6. Johnson, 17-4, 8-2, has not lost to an in-class opponent since the Beach loss.

Beach is on an eight-game winning streak and coming off a 43-36 victory against Liberty County on Tuesday. Johnson has won four consecutive games since losing to Lithonia 53-47 on Jan. 14 and is coming off a 70-42 victory against Calvary Day on Friday.