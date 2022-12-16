Class 3A basketball blog: A shot-clock look at the streaking girls and boys teams

As usual, Savannah schools Johnson (ranked second) and Beach (ranked third) are playing strong. Johnson is 6-2 after a 65-62 loss to No. 7-ranked Calvary Day on Saturday. Senior Antonio Baker is averaging 22.5 points, and junior Joshua Quarterman is averaging 15.5 points to lead the Atomsmashers.

Beach is undefeated and will play Windsor Forest (5-2) Thursday in the Savannah Holiday Classic. Senior Shamarrie Hugie is averaging 21.4 points, and James Leach is scoring 10.6 points per game.

The 3A girls competition seems to be heavy at the top, with classification new-comer Hebron Christian at No. 1. The Lions are 8-0 after joining 3A this season. The move up in class follows a 54-49 loss to Mount Paran in last season’s title game.

Another classification newcomer is No. 2-ranked Wesleyan, a former A-Private team that has started 6-1, with its loss coming against No. 6 White County (59-51).

Defending-champion Lumpkin County, ranked third, lost 74-68 to Wesleyan on Dec. 6, but rebounded with victories against West Hall, Northview and Gilmer.

No. 4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (9-0) also has started strong. The Warriors are outscoring opponents 603-318 and are coming off a 72-39 victory against Ringgold.

No. 5 Pickens also owns a 9-0 record and is coming off a big 62-46 region victory against No. 9 Dawson County on Tuesday. Pickens goes against Lumpkin County on Friday.

Class 3A Boys Top 10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Johnson-Savannah

3. Beach

4. Cedar Grove

5. Oconee County

6. Cross Creek

7. Calvary Day

8. Monroe

9. Monroe Area

10. Wesleyan

Class 3A Girls Top 10

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Lumpkin County

4. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

5. Pickens

6. White County

7. Cross Creek

8. Carver-Columbus

9. Dawson County

10. Mary Persons