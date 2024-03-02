Class 2A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia College

“For me, this is huge,” Chapman said. “The job is not done yet, but this is a big step.”

The Eagles were led by junior KeAsia Henderson (18 points) and sophomore Kerri Fluellen (14), but it was their effort on the defensive end that held the No. 3 Chargers (26-5), champions of Region 2, to their second-lowest point total of the season. The Chargers entered the game averaging 58-6 points.

“We just wanted to slow (Chargers senior Alaya Grane),” said Chapman. “We understood the mission coming in. She was the motor that kind of got that engine going, so if we could try to put a little bit of pressure on her, we could make it a little bit more difficult for them.”

The Eagles started slow, trailing by as much as 17-11 with 3:21 left in the first half, but rallied to tie the game at 17 by halftime. They scored the first four points of the third quarter to take a 21-17 lead they’d never relinquish. Henderson had eight points in the quarter, including two 3-pointers, while the defense held the Chargers to six points for the quarter.

Sophomore Za’miyah Jenkins’ basket to open the fourth quarter’s scoring gave the Eagles their first double-digit lead of the game at 32-23, and that lead would swell to as much as 41-29 with 53.4 seconds remaining, a hole too deep for the Chargers to dig out of.

The Chargers were in the semifinals for the first time in program history after reaching the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons. They were led by Grane’s 14 points, followed by Jazlyn Johnson’s 11.