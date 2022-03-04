Class 2A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia College

“We knew we had to come out with confidence because they’re a second-half team,” Moon said. “They don’t give up, and we didn’t forget what happened last year.”

The Blue Devils outshot the Eagles from the field (22-of-57 to 14-of-47), the 3-point line (5-for-15 to 2-for-13) and free-throw line (7-for-10 to 10-for-19), and out-rebounded them 36-25, including 14-11 on the offensive end. They never trailed.

Allen led the way with a game-high 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

“We wanted to push the pace,” Blue Devils coach Josh Jones said. “We felt like we could use our quickness to our advantage if we just attacked the basket. We did that. We wanted to keep them out of the middle lane, which we did a pretty good job of for the most part. We rebounded the ball well, which we had to do.

“We were ready today.”

The defending-champion Eagles finish as Region 4 champions with a 24-6 record. Their high-scorer was senior Aqoyas Cody, who finished with eight points.

The Blue Devils play the winner of the 6 p.m. matchup between No. 4 Northeast and No. 2 Rabun County.

The girls’ 2A championship will be played 1 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.