Class 2A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia College

The Elbert County Blue Devis celebrate after defeating the Josey Eagles 56-40 in the Class 2A semifinals on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Georgia College in Milledgeville.

Credit: Adam Krohn

The Elbert County Blue Devis celebrate after defeating the Josey Eagles 56-40 in the Class 2A semifinals on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Georgia College in Milledgeville.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
Check back for updates throughout Friday’s games

After a 56-40 win over Josey, the Elbert County Blue Devils are headed to their first title game since 1957.

The No. 3 Blue Devils (28-4), who broke onto the 2A scene last year as sophomores and ultimately lost 46-45 to Josey in the quarterfinals, got their redemption against the Eagles this year. However, the score isn’t reflective of just how dominant they were from start to finish.

With 3:02 left in the game, Aaniyah Allen — one of the many talented juniors that form the team’s nucleus — stole the ball and took it the other end for a lay-up, plus the foul, to push the score to 56-33 after she made the free throw. The Blue Devils quickly regained possession, dribbled two minutes off the clock and then took their starters out. From there, The Eagles closed the game on a 7-0 run.

Niya Moon scored 15 points for the Blue Devils, including the 1,000th for her career, which came with 3:58 in the first half on a pair of free throws that pushed their lead to 20-12.

The Blue Devils led 29-17 at halftime.

“We knew we had to come out with confidence because they’re a second-half team,” Moon said. “They don’t give up, and we didn’t forget what happened last year.”

The Blue Devils outshot the Eagles from the field (22-of-57 to 14-of-47), the 3-point line (5-for-15 to 2-for-13) and free-throw line (7-for-10 to 10-for-19), and out-rebounded them 36-25, including 14-11 on the offensive end. They never trailed.

Allen led the way with a game-high 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

“We wanted to push the pace,” Blue Devils coach Josh Jones said. “We felt like we could use our quickness to our advantage if we just attacked the basket. We did that. We wanted to keep them out of the middle lane, which we did a pretty good job of for the most part. We rebounded the ball well, which we had to do.

“We were ready today.”

The defending-champion Eagles finish as Region 4 champions with a 24-6 record. Their high-scorer was senior Aqoyas Cody, who finished with eight points.

The Blue Devils play the winner of the 6 p.m. matchup between No. 4 Northeast and No. 2 Rabun County.

The girls’ 2A championship will be played 1 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

