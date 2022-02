Class 2A: Region tournaments scores and schedules

Wednesday

No. 2 Ware County vs. No. 3 Wayne County, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Warner Robins vs. No. 4 Coffee, 7 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

Monday

No. 4 Wayne County 55, No. 5 Ware County 40

Wednesday

At Warner Robins

No. 2 Veterans vs. No. 3 Coffee, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Warner Robins vs. No. 4 Wayne County, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Region 2

Girls

At Griffin

Monday

No. 5 Harris County 35, No. 4 Whitewater 30

No. 3 McIntosh 62, vs. No. 6 Starr’s Mill 40

No. 2 Northside-Columbus 51, vs. No. 7 Northgate 27

Wednesday

No. 1 Griffin vs. No. 5 Harris County, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Northside-Columbus vs. No. 3 McIntosh, 7 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

At Griffin

Tuesday

No. 4 Harris County vs. No. 5 Whitewater, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Northside-Columbus vs. No. 6 Northgate, 6 p.m.

No. 2 McIntosh vs. No. 7 Starr’s Mill, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 Griffin vs. No. 5 Whitewater-No. 4 Harris County winner, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Northside-No 6 Northgate winner vs. No. 2 McIntosh-No. 7 Starr’s Mill winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Region 3

At Tri-Cities

Seeds to be determined on Sunday

Region 4

Girls

Saturday

No. 7 Ola 67, No. 8 Locust Grove 38

Tuesday

No. 5 Jones County at No. 4 Dutchtown

No. 6 Woodland at No. 3 Eagle’s Landing

No. 7 Ola at No. 2 Stockbridge

Thursday

At Woodland

No. 2 Stockbridge-No. 7 Ola winner vs. No. 3 Eagle’s Landing-No. 6 Woodland winner, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Union Grove vs. No. 4 Dutchtown-No. 5 Jones County winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

At Woodland

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

Saturday

No. 7 Ola 77, No. 8 Locust Grove 75 OT

Monday

No. 5 Dutchtown 45, No. 4 Stockbridge 43

No. 6 Union Grove 65, No. 3 Jones County 61

No. 2 Woodland 57, No. 7 Ola 56

Thursday

At Woodland

No. 2 Woodland vs. No. 6 Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Eagle’s Landing vs. No. 5 Dutchtown, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Region 5

Brackets to be finalized Saturday

Girls

Monday

No. 9 at No. 8

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At Decatur

No. 4 vs. No. 5, 4 p.m.

No. 3 vs. No. 6, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 vs. No. 7, 7 p.m.

No. 8-9 winner vs. No. 1, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

At Decatur

No. 2-No. 7 winner vs. No. 3-No. 6 winner, 4 p.m.

No. 1-8-9 winner vs. No. 4-No. 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Decatur

Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.

Championship: 5:30 p.m.

Boys

Monday

No. 9 at No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 16

At Decatur

No. 4 vs. No. 5, 4 p.m.

No. 3 vs. No. 6, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 vs. No. 7, 7 p.m.

No. 8-9 winner vs. No. 1, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

At Decatur

No. 2-No. 7 winner vs. No. 3-No. 6 winner, 7 p.m.

No. 1-8-9 winner vs. No. 4-No. 5 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Decatur

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Region 6

At Villa Rica

Brackets not yet finalized

Region 7

Brackets not yet finalized

Region 8

Brackets will be finalized Sunday

Boys

Monday

No. 8 at No. 5

No. 7 at No. 6

Wednesday

No. 6-7 winner at No. 3

No. 5-8 winner at No. 4

Friday

At Jackson County

No. 2 vs. No. 3-6-7 winner, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 vs. No. 4-5-8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Jackson County

Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.

Championship: 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday

No. 8 Johnson at No. 5

No. 7 at No. 6

Wednesday

No. 6-7 winner at No. 3

No. 5-8 winner at No. 4

Friday

At Jackson County

No. 2 vs. No. 3-6-7 winner, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Greenbrier vs. No. 4-5-8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Jackson County

Third-place game, 1 p.m.

Championship: 4 p.m.