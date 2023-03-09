Class 2A girls: Mount Paran Christian 67, Banks County 44

When Fields returned at the start of the third quarter, the tandem was more than Banks County could handle. She scored 11 of the Eagle’s first 13 points of the half as the lead grew to 44-29. Fields had 15 points in the quarter and Alexander had six, and Mount Paran led 52-33 heading into the fourth.

“At halftime, that was the speech, to go with our inside game,” Dunn said. “Banks County, to their credit, they have size and talent inside. But I’ll put these two up against some people.”

Mount Paran eventually led by 32 points before Banks County ended the game with a 9-0 run to cut the final deficit to 23.

Alexander finished the game with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Fields had 23 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three assists. Isabella Ramirez was 3-for-4 on 3-pointers for nine points.

Banks County was led by Ryleigh Murphy with 14 points and Addison Hoard with 10.

“I know that we play team basketball,” Dunn said. “I know that we’re interchangeable in a lot of ways, offensively and defensively. It’s just the system that we’ve built, not to depend on one or two people. It’s just team basketball, and everyone fulfills their roles.”

This likely won’t be the end of the run of success for the Eagles. Alexander is the only junior on a team that includes no seniors, seven sophomores and four freshmen.

Mount Paran Christian - 18-13-21-15 - 67

Banks County - 8-14-11-11 - 44

Mount Paran Christian (67): Kitali Youmans 6, Jacalyn Myrthil 3, Isabella Ramirez 9, Jessica Fields 23, Ciara Alexander 26, McKinley Brothers, Jada Harvey, Kennedy Lee, Maasai Harper, Lauren Ewell, Hailey Thornton, Kennedy Deese.

Banks County (44): Madison Adams, Ryleigh Murphy 14, Addison Hoard 10, Carley Segars 8, Kamryn Grier 8, Reese Murphy 4, Valentina Torres.