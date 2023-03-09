Class 2A girls: Mount Paran Christian 67, Banks County 44

Forwards Ciara Alexander and Jessica Fields combined for 49 points, including all 21 of Mount Paran Christian’s 21 in a decisive third quarter of the Eagles’ 67-44 victory over Banks County in the Class 2A girls basketball championship game Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.
Mount Paran (31-1), which was ranked No. 1 in Class from start to finish, won its second consecutive state championship. The Eagles defeated Hebron Christian last season to win Class A Public. Third-ranked Banks County (28-4), ranked No. 3, came up short in its bid for the first title in program history.
Fields, the team’s leading scorer this season “by a point or two,” according to head coach Stephanie Dunn, picked up her third foul with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter and her team leading 9-4. She sat out the remainder of the first half.
Alexander more than picked up the slack, finishing the half with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots as Mount Paran’s lead grew to 31-22.
“With Ciara, we’ve seen this ability all year,” Dunn said. “During the first part of the season, she averaged almost 20 points a game when we were playing a lot of our tough competition. She’s played this way, and all week I challenged her to finish the way that she started this season, which was being really dominant. Not just aggressive, not just good, but dominant.”
When Fields returned at the start of the third quarter, the tandem was more than Banks County could handle. She scored 11 of the Eagle’s first 13 points of the half as the lead grew to 44-29. Fields had 15 points in the quarter and Alexander had six, and Mount Paran led 52-33 heading into the fourth.
“At halftime, that was the speech, to go with our inside game,” Dunn said. “Banks County, to their credit, they have size and talent inside. But I’ll put these two up against some people.”
Mount Paran eventually led by 32 points before Banks County ended the game with a 9-0 run to cut the final deficit to 23.
Alexander finished the game with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Fields had 23 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three assists. Isabella Ramirez was 3-for-4 on 3-pointers for nine points.
Banks County was led by Ryleigh Murphy with 14 points and Addison Hoard with 10.
“I know that we play team basketball,” Dunn said. “I know that we’re interchangeable in a lot of ways, offensively and defensively. It’s just the system that we’ve built, not to depend on one or two people. It’s just team basketball, and everyone fulfills their roles.”
This likely won’t be the end of the run of success for the Eagles. Alexander is the only junior on a team that includes no seniors, seven sophomores and four freshmen.
Mount Paran Christian - 18-13-21-15 - 67
Banks County - 8-14-11-11 - 44
Mount Paran Christian (67): Kitali Youmans 6, Jacalyn Myrthil 3, Isabella Ramirez 9, Jessica Fields 23, Ciara Alexander 26, McKinley Brothers, Jada Harvey, Kennedy Lee, Maasai Harper, Lauren Ewell, Hailey Thornton, Kennedy Deese.
Banks County (44): Madison Adams, Ryleigh Murphy 14, Addison Hoard 10, Carley Segars 8, Kamryn Grier 8, Reese Murphy 4, Valentina Torres.
