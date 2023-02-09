Class 2A blog: Where boys teams stand entering region tournaments

No. 9 Spencer (20-4, 13-0), which won 4A last season, is the region’s only ranked team. Only one of the Greenwave Owl’s region games was close, when they beat Southwest 66-59 on the road on Jan. 10. On Jan. 31 at home, they beat Southwest 73-40. Though Spencer is the class of 1-2A at the moment, there’s an intriguing logjam between five teams vying for the other three seeds, with Southwest at 8-5, and Central, Rutland, Kendrick and Northeast all 7-6.

Region 3

No. 6 Windsor Forest (18-6, 10-1) headlines the region as the only ranked team, however not much separates the Knights from Tattnall County (14-10, 9-3) and Toombs County (17-7, 7-4). Toombs County just beat them 56-54 on Tuesday, after the Knights squeaked out a 61-57 win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 13. The scores in their wins over Tattnall County were 87-85 on Jan. 20 and 67-64 on Dec. 13. Vidalia (16-7, 6-5) also came within striking distance on Jan. 31, ultimately losing 68-63.

Region 4

This is the undisputed heavyweight region of 2A, the only with four ranked teams — No. 2 Westside, No. 3 Thomson, No. 8 Butler and No. 10 Putman County. Westside, defending 2A champs, is the only 4-2A team that’s beaten every Region 4 school at least once. With eight basketball-playing schools, 4-2A is divided into sub-regions, with Putnam County (10-3) leading “A” ahead of Thomson (8-4), and Westside (11-2) sitting atop “B” ahead of Butler (10-3).

Region 5

The top-ranked Columbia Eagles (24-1, 14-0) reside here, and they’re pretty much on an island. Outside of a 61-50 win over Redan on Dec. 6 in their region opener, the Eagles have won all league games by more than 30 points. Callaway (10-4), Redan (9-5) and Landmark Christian (7-6) are the other teams with winning region records.

Region 6

No. 5 Drew Charter (20-5, 14-2), which won 1A Private last season, and No. 7 North Cobb Christian (19-5, 13-3) lead the region, with Washington (15-9, 12-4) and South Atlanta (17-8, 10-6) the others with winning league records. Drew Charter lost to North Cobb Christian 64-62, and took a forfeit loss to Washington on Dec. 2. Drew Charter beat Washington 72-64 on Jan. 13, and beat North Cobb Christian 85-59 on Feb. 7.

Region 7

North Murray (21-2, 10-2) and Model (18-4, 10-2) are tied atop the standings, with Murray County (10-12, 8-4) and Rockmart (14-11, 7-5) the others with winning region records. North Murray, Model and Murray County split their head-to-head meetings against each other, so there’s plenty of parity despite the absence of ranked teams.

Region 8

No. 4 Providence Christian (21-4, 8-2) ended its regular season with an 80-77 loss to Banks County, its second region loss in its last six games. On Jan. 20, the Storm lost 81-78 to Union County. Union County (17-8, 8-2) and Banks County (17-8, 7-3) are the others with winning region records.