Class 2A blog: What to watch — Week 12

Records, rankings: Columbia is 3-2, 2-2 in Region 6 and unranked; South Atlanta is 6-3, 5-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Columbia won 31-6 in 2005.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: South Atlanta by 7

Notes: With a win, the Hornets will be region champions for the first time in a program history that dates back to 1994. A loss, however, and the Washington Bulldogs are region champions, assuming they beat Towers on Thursday, as 31-point favorites according to Maxwell’s projections. In that event, South Atlanta would flip a coin with Lovett to decide which takes the No. 2 seed, meaning there’s a chance the Hornets hit the road for the playoffs as a No. 3 seed. There are other scenarios involving COVID-19 cancellations that could force the region to fall back on its tiebreaker procedure, a complex point system that could award any one of Lovett, Washington or South Atlanta the region title or the No. 2 or 3 seed. Pace Academy is locked into the No. 4 seed no matter what.

Heard County Braves at Callaway Cavaliers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Heard County is 6-3, 2-1 in Region 5 and unranked; Callaway is 6-1, 2-1 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Callaway won 34-0 in 2019.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Callaway by 12

Notes: If the Braves win, they are region champions for the third time in the last four years and sixth time since 2012. They’ve see-sawed their way through the season to this point, winning their first four, then losing three in a row, and now they’ve won their last two. They lost 34-28 in overtime to Temple in their region opener on Oct. 23 — a Temple team that’s the odd team out of the playoffs in a five-team region — then turned around and beat Haralson County 26-12 their next game, then beat Bremen 21-14 last week. Which Braves team shows up Friday likely decides how the rest of the region plays out. The Cavs, meanwhile, cling to a glimmer of hope to win their second region title in a row. Not only will they need to win, but the’ll need Bremen to beat Haralson County on Friday. If both the Cavs and Haralson County win, the Cavs are the No. 2 seed.

Haralson County Rebels at Bremen Blue Devils

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bremen Athletic Field

Records, rankings: Haralson County is 7-1, 2-1 in Region 5 and No. 8; Bremen is 5-4, 1-2 and unranked.

Last meeting: Bremen won 38-14 in 2017.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Haralson County by 7

Notes: If both the Rebels and Callaway win on Friday, the Rebels are region champions for the first time in a program history that dates back to 1968. Should Bremen and Callaway win, then Bremen, Callaway, Haralson County and Heard County will be in a four-way tie for first place at 2-2. In that event Callaway is region champion and Haralson County would be anywhere between a No. 2-4 seed due to the region’s tiebreaker procedure, which is dependent on the win total and classification of the non-region opponents each 5-2A team has beaten. The Rebels kept their region title hopes alive by beating Callaway 36-29 on Nov. 10, playing on short rest after losing 26-12 to Heard County on Nov. 5. The Blue Devils, who can do no better than a No. 3 seed, are in the playoffs because they won a gutsy gamble against Temple on Nov. 6, completing a 2-point conversion at the end of the game to win 15-14. They lost 26-16 to Callaway on Oct. 30 and 21-14 to Heard County last week.

Banks County Leopards at Elbert County Blue Devils

When, where: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Granite Bowl, Elberton

Records, rankings: Banks County is 1-8, 0-2 in Region 8 and unranked; Elbert County is 2-5, 1-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Elbert County won 48-13 in 2019.

Maxwell’s projection: Elbert County by 22

Notes: On paper, this game doesn’t seem relevant based on each team’s record and Maxwell’s projection. However, the game does have major tournament seeding implications for Region 8. Should the Leopards pull off a major upset and beat the Blue Devils by 14 or more points, they’ll jump from a No. 4 seed all the way to No. 2, where they’ll be in position to host in the first round. They only other time they earned the opportunity was 2016 as a No. 2 seed but their opponent, KIPP, voluntarily forfeited to rob the Leopards the chance to host a playoff game for the first time in a program history that dates back to 1958. If the Blue Devils win, it creates a three-way tie for second place between them, Elbert County and Union County at 2-2. Based on the 8-2A tiebreaker procedure, the Blue Devils take the No. 2 seed with a 14-plus-point win and the No. 3 seed if they win between 10-13 points, which is the only scenario that Union County becomes a No. 4 seed. Anything less than a 10-point win and Banks County remains the No. 4 seed. Elbert County stays the No. 2 seed with a win or a loss of 12 points or less.

Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter. Listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms.