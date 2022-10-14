Class 2A blog: Week 9 games to watch

Maxwell’s projection: ELCA by 6

Notes: A win for the Chargers means the ELCA-Callaway game next week would decide the Region 5 title, assuming both remain unbeaten through the rest of region play. However, an Eagles win sets the stage for a potential three-way tie should ELCA beat Callaway. The Eagles lost to Callaway 32-12 on Sept. 29, which booted them from the polls, where they were ranked as high as No. 8...The Eagles are coming off a 21-10 league win over Landmark Christian and their only other region game besides Callaway was a 47-0 shutout of McNair Sept. 23. The Chargers are the second ranked team they’ve played this season — the Eagles lost 42-0 at 5A’s No. 1 Cartersville on Sept. 9 — though the Eagles beat 7A’s Camden County 13-10 on the road in their opener, earning GHSF Daily Team of the Week honors in the process...The Chargers started 1-3, with all three losses coming to ranked opponents in 6A’s No. 6 Blessed Trinity, 3A’s No. 4 Calvary Day and 1A Division I’s top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian. That skid saw them go from being ranked No. 1 to No. 6. They’ve made quite the Region 5 debut, beating Landmark Christian and Redan a combined 83-26. The Chargers won Region 2-1A Private in each of the previous two seasons, and they’ve won a region title in 11 of the past 12 seasons.

Brantley County Blue Herons at Vidalia Indians

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday,

Records, rankings: Brantley County is 5-2, 2-1 in Region 3 and unranked; Vidalia is 5-1, 1-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Vidalia won 40-24 in 2011.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Vidalia by 5

Notes: In all likelihood, this game will determine Region 3′s No. 3 seed, with the loser battling Tattnall County and Toombs County for the final playoff spot...The Blue Herons last won at least six games in 2016, when they went 6-4 and reached the 3A playoffs. That was also the last time they had a winning season. They’ve been to the playoffs in each of the past three seasons despite going a combined 9-23 in that time, including 1-9 in 2020. They’ve taken advantage of their move down to 2A and have won their last two region games over Toombs County (30-15) on Sept. 28, and Windsor Forest (24-12) last week. Those wins came after a two-game skid that saw them lose their region opener, 49-7, to No. 2 Pierce County and at 3A’s Johnson, 21-19. The Blue Herons are a running team, with 225 carries to 66 passing attempts. Their lead back is sophomore Kendall Wright, who has 93 carries for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore Anthony Walker has a team-high three of the six touchdown passes the Blue Herons have thrown this season, along with 184 yards on 11 catches. Another sophomore, Carson Jacobs, leads the team in sacks with four...The Indians are trying to start 6-1 for the first time since 2019. They’re coming off a disappointing 13-7 loss to Tattnall County in a game they were projected to win by 21 points. The Indians face an uphill battle to qualify for the playoffs an 11th straight season should they lose this game, with Appling County, Pierce County and Toombs County being their final three opponents.

Athens Academy Spartans at Fellowship Christian Paladins

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Paladin Field, Roswell

Records, rankings: Athens Academy is 5-1, 1-0 in Region 8 and unranked; Fellowship Christian is 3-3, 1-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Fellowship Christian won 49-14 in 2020.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Even

Notes: This game could decide the Region 8 championship, though Union County (5-1, 1-0) remains in the discussion. The Paladins won 6-1A Private last year, and the Spartans last won a region title in 2019, when they claimed 8-1A. The all-time series is tied at 2, with the Paladins winning in 2020 and 2007, and the Spartans winning two during the 2006 season, when they met during the regular season and in the first round of the 1A playoffs...The Spartans come from 1A, where they reached the playoffs in each of the previous seven seasons, advancing the last five. They were runners-up in both 2017 and 2018, and reached the quarterfinals in 2019 before exiting in the second round the last two seasons. Aside from Mobile Christian (Ala.), they only played 1A schools in their non-region schedule, including Division I’s top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian, who beat them 48-14 for their only loss. They opened region play last week with a 48-14 win over Providence Christian. Spartans ‘24 cornerback Austin McGee holds an offer from Middle Tennessee State...The .500 Paladins have rotated a loss and win all season and if that pattern holds, they’ll lose to the Spartans Friday. They’re coming off a 30-14 win over East Jackson last week in their region opener. All of their losses were competitive, though only one came against a team that was ranked at the time. On Sept. 29, they lost 21-16 at home to 1A Division 1′s No. 3 Rabun County. Paladins quarterback Caleb McMickle is committed to Houston.