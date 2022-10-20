Class 2A Blog: Week 10 games to watch

Maxwell’s projection: Appling County by 22

Notes: For the Pirates, a win means one step closer toward what was, in all likelihood, a region championship that was clinched Oct. 3, when they beat then-No. 2 and undefeated Pierce County 28-17 at home. They’re coming off a 38-0 win at Windsor Forest, their first shutout since beating Tattnall County 70-0 in 2020. Tattnall County (4-3, 2-1) is their opponent next week, and with a win at Brantley County (5-3, 2-2) in the season finale, they’ll have their first region championship since 2013...While the Pirates are thinking region championship, the Indians are trying to make the playoffs. They rebounded from a shocking 13-7 loss to Tattnall County on Oct. 7 to beat Branley County 46-6 last week. After Friday, they’ll close with Pierce County (6-1, 2-1) next week and Toombs County (4-4, 1-3) on Nov. 4. They’re currently in a three-way tie with Pierce County and Tattnall County for second place, with Brantley County a half-game behind.

Banks Academy Leopards at Athens Academy Spartans

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Slaughter Field, Athens

Records, rankings: Banks Academy is 4-3, 0-2 and unranked; Athens Academy is 5-2, 1-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Banks County won 20-14 in 1997.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Athens Academy by 27

Notes: These teams played all but twice between 1978-1997 and then the two schools, 40 minutes apart, never played again. From 1990-97, they met as region rivals and split the series at 4. Should Banks County pull off the upset, and if East Jackson beats Union County, there would be a three-way tie for second place at 2-1 between Athens Academy, East Jackson and Union County. Union County is a 16-point favorite. Banks County would still be on the outside looking in, needing one of those teams to lose at least one more time...The Spartans will look to bounce back after a disappointing 28-6 loss to Fellowship Christian last week in a game that may have determined the Region 8 championship. Though they were effective in the run game and controlling the clock with long, sustained drives, they had two drops in the end zone and failed to score beyond two field goals...The Leopards started 4-0 but have dropped three straight, including their first two region games. A loss here would end their streak of consecutive playoff appearances.

North Murray Mountaineers at Model Blue Devils

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Woodard-Tuggle Stadium, Rome

Records, rankings: North Murray is 5-3, 3-1 and unranked; Model is 5-3, 3-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: North Murray won 24-7 in 2019.

Maxwell’s projection: Model by 13

Notes: The winner of this game is in the driver’s seat for the No. 2 seed. The Mountaineers lost to Fannin County 68-42 last week and will play first-place Rockmart (3-0 in league play) in the finale Nov. 4. Model lost to Rockmart 48-14 but beat Fannin County 24-0. The loser of this game will be in a fight with Fannin County (2-1) for the No. 3 seed, with Haralson County (1-3) on life support. A win for the Blue Devils would go a long way in them hosting their first playoff game since 2015. The Mountaineers last hosted in 2019, when they won their only region championship (6-3A) and reached the quarterfinals with current UGA standout Ladd McConkey leading the way. The disparity of the scores in the Blue Devils and Mountaineers’ matchup with common opponent Fannin County is likely a huge determining factor in the Blue Devils’ projected win margin of 13 points. Aside from the Rockmart loss, the Blue Devils have outscored Murray County, Fannin County and Haralson County a combined 102-3.