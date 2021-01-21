Class 2A blog: Top weekend games for Week 9

Let’s take a look at some of the top Class 2A boys and girls games taking place this weekend.
Please note that all scheduled games mentioned here are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19 concerns. All stats, schedules and records are courtesy of information contributed to MaxPreps.
On the boys side, top-ranked Pace Academy (15-1) has postponed three upcoming games, according to the school’s athletics calendar. Their games against Towers on Friday, No. 9 Holy Innocents’ Saturday and and Washington on Jan. 26 won’t be played. I’ve reached out to the school for details and will update accordingly.
The Knights last played Tuesday, beating McNair 74-42.
In Region 4, there’s a top-10 matchup between the No. 7 Westside Patriots (8-4, 3-1) and No. 8 Laney Wildcats (6-4, 4-2) at Laney. This is a rematch from Dec. 15, when Westside won 64-57 at home. Both teams enter this game following a loss. The Wildcats’ top-10 status is in jeopardy, as they are coming off a 63-61 loss to unranked Putnam County (3-4, 3-2) on Tuesday. That snapped the four-game win streak they went on following their loss to Westside. Via AugBball, the Patriots lost to Butler 54-47 on Tuesday. That gives Butler sole possession of first place and possibly a spot in the rankings, maybe replacing the loser of this game. The Patriots also snapped a four-game win streak with the loss.
The No. 4 Woodville-Tompkins Wolverines (11-2), who on Tuesday lost 79-67 to No. 2 Swainsboro, will host 3A’s No. 4 Johnson (10-1) on Saturday. Johnson’s lone loss came to 3A’s No. 2 Windsor Forest on Jan. 9.
The girls’ side also features a ranked matchup between No. 8 Woodville-Tompkins (10-3) and No. 1 Johnson (8-1) on Saturday. The Lady Wolverines Swainsboro 51-39 on Tuesday. Junior Amani Hamilton leads Johnson with 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.
In Region 8, the No. 10 Banks County Leopards (13-8, 0-2) travel to the No. 3 Elbert County Lady Blue Devils (13-2, 2-0) on Friday. This is a rematch from Dec. 5, which Elbert County won 54-41 on the road. The Lady Leopards will likely need a win to stay ranked after losing 69-51 to the No. 4 Rabun County Lady Wildcats on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats (12-3), on the other hand, will look to build on their win, which snapped a three-game losing streak. They’ll play 4A’s No. 2 Jefferson (12-3) at home on Saturday in a rematch from Jan. 12, which host Jefferson won 65-62. Jefferson beat Madison County 70-35 on Tuesday to rebound from a 68-45 loss to 6A’s top-ranked Buford.
Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter. Listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Amazon/Audible, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms.