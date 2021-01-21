Class 2A blog: Top weekend games for Week 9

The No. 4 Woodville-Tompkins Wolverines (11-2), who on Tuesday lost 79-67 to No. 2 Swainsboro, will host 3A’s No. 4 Johnson (10-1) on Saturday. Johnson’s lone loss came to 3A’s No. 2 Windsor Forest on Jan. 9.

The girls’ side also features a ranked matchup between No. 8 Woodville-Tompkins (10-3) and No. 1 Johnson (8-1) on Saturday. The Lady Wolverines Swainsboro 51-39 on Tuesday. Junior Amani Hamilton leads Johnson with 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

In Region 8, the No. 10 Banks County Leopards (13-8, 0-2) travel to the No. 3 Elbert County Lady Blue Devils (13-2, 2-0) on Friday. This is a rematch from Dec. 5, which Elbert County won 54-41 on the road. The Lady Leopards will likely need a win to stay ranked after losing 69-51 to the No. 4 Rabun County Lady Wildcats on Tuesday.

The Lady Wildcats (12-3), on the other hand, will look to build on their win, which snapped a three-game losing streak. They’ll play 4A’s No. 2 Jefferson (12-3) at home on Saturday in a rematch from Jan. 12, which host Jefferson won 65-62. Jefferson beat Madison County 70-35 on Tuesday to rebound from a 68-45 loss to 6A’s top-ranked Buford.

