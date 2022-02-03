Class 2A blog: Top weekend games for Week 12

No. 5 Washington County Golden Hawks (16-3) at Laney Wildcats (8-12, 4-7)

You may be looking at the Wildcats’ record and asking why this is a top weekend game. On Jan. 29, the Wildcats beat the Golden Hawks 52-49 at Washington County. They were led by senior James Nipper, who had 20 points — including 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range — with 11 rebounds before fouling out. The Golden Hawks were led by JT Thomas’ game-high 24 points.

The rematch will be played on Saturday.

The Wildcats have won two in a row and are led by Nipper, who averages 19 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals. The Golden Hawks’ loss to Laney snapped a nine-game win streak. They rebounded to beat Dodge County 68-39 on Tuesday and will play at Bleckley County (7-13) Friday — a team they beat 59-40 on Jan. 11.

Girls

No. 8 Callaway Cavaliers (14-4, 6-0 Region 5) at No. 10 Heard County Braves (18-4, 4-1)

This is the only top 10 matchup of the weekend and it will be played Friday.

On Jan. 18, these teams met at Callaway and the Cavs won 45-40, with sophomores Jazmin Thornton (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Lacey Thomas (10 points, 20 rebounds, two steals) leading the way.

Thornton leads the Cavs, averaging 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Senior Gabrielle Johnson averages 11.8 points, and Thomas averages 8.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals. The Cavs have won two in a row.

The Braves are on a three-game win streak, which began following their loss to Callaway.