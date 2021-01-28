Class 2A blog: Top Weekend games for Week 10

Please note that all scheduled games mentioned here are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19 concerns. All stats, schedules and records are courtesy of information contributed to MaxPreps. All player ratings and rankings are courtesy of the 247Sports composite.

We’ll start on the boys’ side, where the No. 2 Swainsboro Tigers won’t play their weekend games with Jeff Davis and Statesboro. The Jeff Davis game was canceled due to an outbreak within the Jeff Davis program, a person familiar with the situation said. Swainsboro coach Brice Hobbs said a recent decision was made to cancel all of the Tigers’ non-region games, which means the Statesboro rematch from Dec. 12 — the Tigers won 64-50 — is off.