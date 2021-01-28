Class 2A blog: Top Weekend games for Week 10

Let’s take a look at some of the top Class 2A boys and girls games taking place this weekend. We’ll also look at games that won’t be happening.
Please note that all scheduled games mentioned here are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19 concerns. All stats, schedules and records are courtesy of information contributed to MaxPreps. All player ratings and rankings are courtesy of the 247Sports composite.
We’ll start on the boys’ side, where the No. 2 Swainsboro Tigers won’t play their weekend games with Jeff Davis and Statesboro. The Jeff Davis game was canceled due to an outbreak within the Jeff Davis program, a person familiar with the situation said. Swainsboro coach Brice Hobbs said a recent decision was made to cancel all of the Tigers’ non-region games, which means the Statesboro rematch from Dec. 12 — the Tigers won 64-50 — is off.
The Tigers will play again on Feb. 5 at home against Vidalia.
Swainsboro’s cancellations come on the heels of top-ranked Pace Academy coming off a quarantine. The Knights (15-1), who last played Jan. 19, will return to action Friday at Washington (5-12, 1-3), then play 6A’s Langston Hughes (11-7) Saturday.
There are no games this weekend on either the boys or girls sides where a ranked 2A team plays a top 10 opponent. In fact, the No. 6 Woodville Tompkins boys, No. 1 Early County girls, No. 9 Fannin County girls and No. 10 Butler girls are the only ranked teams playing opponents with winning records.
Here are those matchups:
Boys
Bacon County (6-4, 3-4 Region 2) at No. 6 Woodville-Tompkins (11-4, 5-2), Saturday
Note: These teams haven’t played yet but will be each other’s next opponent when they play against on Tuesday.
Girls
No. 1 Early County (8-0, 4-0 in Region 1) at Berrien (8-4, 4-2), Friday
Note: This is a rematch from Jan. 9, when Early County hosted and beat Berrien 50-18.
Chattooga (8-4, 6-2 in Region 7) at No. 9 Fannin County (13-4, 8-0), Friday
Note: Fannin County beat Chattooga 68-65 on the road when they played on Jan. 5.
No. 10 Butler (10-3, 7-0 in Region 4) at Josey (7-5, 5-2), Friday; vs Ogletorpe County (8-5, 2-4), Saturday
Note: The Lady Bulldogs beat Oglethorpe County 66-29 on Tuesday and beat Josey 43-40 on Jan. 5.
