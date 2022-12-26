Class 2A blog: Top girls players

Notes: Pittman earned AJC all-state second team honors in 3A last season, when she surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career. The Eagles are 5-8 and have yet to play a Region 8 game. She had a team-high 13 points for the Eagles against Dawson County on Dec. 16.

G/F Kiara Turner, Laney, 5-9, Sr.

Notes: Turner was a 2A all-state second teamer last year, when the Wildcats reached the quarterfinals. She was also named Region 4′s co-player of the year and defensive player of the year. On Dec. 17 against Jefferson County, she surpassed the 1,000 point milestone. The Wildcats are 5-3.

G Brooke Moore, North Cobb Christian, 5-11, Sr.

Notes: Moore was named to the 1A Private all-state second team last season, when she averaged 16.9 points, six rebounds, four steals, 3.1 blocks and 1.9 assists, and scored her 1,000th career point. She was also Region 7-1A Private co-player of the year. On Nov. 16, she signed her letter of intent to play for Liberty.