Class 2A blog: Top girls players

G Courtney Davis, Fannin County, 5-6, Jr.
Notes: Davis made the AJC’s all-state first team as a sophomore last season after leading the Rebels, along with Becca Ledford. Davis was also named 7-2A player of the year. With Ledford now playing at West Georgia, Davis could be expected to take on an even bigger role for coach Ryan Chastain. She put up a team-high 19 points in a Dec. 6 Region 7 win over Model. With Davis, the Rebels have made deep 2A playoff runs in each of the last two seasons, reaching the finals in 2021 and the quarters in 2022. The Lady Rebels are currently ranked No. 4, owners of an 8-3 record.
G Gabbie Grooms, Landmark Christian, 5-9, Jr.
Notes: Grooms made the AJC’s all-state second team in 1A Private last season as a sophomore, when she led the War Eagles to a quarterfinals finish — their best finish since 2007. On Sept. 17, she verbally committed to Georgia Tech. Grooms leads the War Eagles with averages 16.2 points, 7.2 assists and 2.7 steals, and she’s second on the team with 7.6 rebounds. Playing a loaded non-region schedule, the No. 7 War Eagles are 5-6.
G Antonia Pittman, East Jackson, 5-3, Sr.
Notes: Pittman earned AJC all-state second team honors in 3A last season, when she surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career. The Eagles are 5-8 and have yet to play a Region 8 game. She had a team-high 13 points for the Eagles against Dawson County on Dec. 16.
G/F Kiara Turner, Laney, 5-9, Sr.
Notes: Turner was a 2A all-state second teamer last year, when the Wildcats reached the quarterfinals. She was also named Region 4′s co-player of the year and defensive player of the year. On Dec. 17 against Jefferson County, she surpassed the 1,000 point milestone. The Wildcats are 5-3.
G Brooke Moore, North Cobb Christian, 5-11, Sr.
Notes: Moore was named to the 1A Private all-state second team last season, when she averaged 16.9 points, six rebounds, four steals, 3.1 blocks and 1.9 assists, and scored her 1,000th career point. She was also Region 7-1A Private co-player of the year. On Nov. 16, she signed her letter of intent to play for Liberty.
About the Author