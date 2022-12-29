Class 2A blog: Top boys players

G Lavonta Ivery, Thomson 6-1, Jr.

Notes: Ivery was a 3A all-state second teamer last season, when the Bulldogs reached the semifinals, their best finish since 1992. He opened the season with 20 points in a 62-18 win over Swainsboro on Dec. 3, then scored 23 points the next game on Dec. 6, an 82-59 win over Wilkinson County.

G Eren Banks, Putnam County, 6-2, Sr.

Notes: Banks was a 2A all-state second team selection last season. He’s leading the No. 7-ranked War Eagles in scoring this season with 20.4 points, adding 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a team-high 3.5 steals. On Nov. 10, he signed his letter of intent to play for Georgia Southern, choosing the Eagles over Power 5 offers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

F Jalexs Ewing, Westside-Augusta, 6-1, Sr.

Notes: Ewing was a 2A all-state second team selection last season, when he teamed with Hudson to win the championship. He’s right there with Hudson again this season, averaging 16.7 points, five rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals. He also has a lot of above-the-rim highlights, including this authoritative throw down over his opponent in the Pats’ key region showdown against Thomson.