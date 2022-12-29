Class 2A blog: Top boys players

G/F Tycen McDaniels, Spencer, 6-7, Sr.
Notes: McDaniels earned AJC all-state first team honors in Class 4A as a junior after guiding the Greenwave Owls to their first state championship in program history. He’s leading the team in scoring with 13.3 points a game, adding 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals. A true human highlight reel, McDaniels threw down a windmill dunk on a breakaway against crosstown rival Carver on Dec. 20, one of many dunks this season, including alley-oops.
2023 6'7 Wing Tycen McDaniels (GA) finished w/ 20 points & 12 rebounds in a win against cross town rival Carver
2023 6’7 Wing Tycen McDaniels (GA) finished w/ 20 points & 12 rebounds in a win against cross town rival Carver
CHECK OUT HIS INSANE WINDMILL
DM for Academic (3.6 GPA) & Contact Info pic.twitter.com/D6eEDlj4o3
F/C Khalon Hudson, Westside-Augusta, 6-5, Sr.
Notes: Hudson earned 2A all-state first team honors last season after guiding the Patriots to their first championship since 1995. He’s putting up monster numbers so far for the top-ranked Patriots, averaging a team-high 17.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and two steals. He led the Pats with 17 points and 20 rebounds in a 66-50 Region 4 win over No. 3 Thomson on Dec. 16.
G Lavonta Ivery, Thomson 6-1, Jr.
Notes: Ivery was a 3A all-state second teamer last season, when the Bulldogs reached the semifinals, their best finish since 1992. He opened the season with 20 points in a 62-18 win over Swainsboro on Dec. 3, then scored 23 points the next game on Dec. 6, an 82-59 win over Wilkinson County.
G Eren Banks, Putnam County, 6-2, Sr.
Notes: Banks was a 2A all-state second team selection last season. He’s leading the No. 7-ranked War Eagles in scoring this season with 20.4 points, adding 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a team-high 3.5 steals. On Nov. 10, he signed his letter of intent to play for Georgia Southern, choosing the Eagles over Power 5 offers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
F Jalexs Ewing, Westside-Augusta, 6-1, Sr.
Notes: Ewing was a 2A all-state second team selection last season, when he teamed with Hudson to win the championship. He’s right there with Hudson again this season, averaging 16.7 points, five rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals. He also has a lot of above-the-rim highlights, including this authoritative throw down over his opponent in the Pats’ key region showdown against Thomson.
Westside topped Thomson 66-50 at the Dog Pound, and Westside senior Jalexs Ewing made his presence felt with this dunk in the third quarter. Look for a full report in the @AugustaPress soon. pic.twitter.com/snTJpWRhs8— AugBball (@AugBball) December 17, 2022
