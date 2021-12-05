Class 2A blog: Semifinals recap

Now the Bulldogs (13-1) are headed to Atlanta to play in the title game for the first time since 1993, when they reached the 3A final. They’re looking for their championship since winning 3A in 1988.

Another amazing night at THE VET. Thank you Bulldog Country for showing up and showing out. See you in ATL‼️ pic.twitter.com/ADsWvQe5RC — Thomasville Football (@TvilleDogsFB) December 4, 2021

For game coverage, see stories from the Thomasville Times-Enterprise and The LaGrange Daily News and highlights from Immaculate Visuals.

For the Cavs (10-3), their quest to become 2A’s first repeat champions since Buford (2006-2010) ends. It was a remarkable accomplishment to reach the semis given they’d lost all key playmakers from last year’s team. However, they instantly reloaded, and they’re always stocked with next-level talent. They’ll once again be in the championship conversation next year.

The Cavs have reached the semis in four consecutive seasons and five of the last six.

Like Thomasville, the Cane also started fast, staking a 14-0 lead that became 20-6 by the end of the first quarter. The Cane shut out the Tigers the final three quarters and added another touchdown in the fourth.

WTOC has highlights.

The Cane (12-2) are in the championship for a second year in a row, seeking their first title since winning 1A in 1948. Like Callaway, the Cane have made another deep run despite losing key playmakers from last year’s finalists.

For the Tigers (11-3), it was their best finish since winning 3A in 2000. Next year, quarterback Ty Adams will return for his senior season with the hope of leading them on another deep run.

With this being championship week, I’ll post a single blog leading into the title game, which will publish Wednesday, along with a new episode of The Class 2A Blogcast. Then on Friday, I’ll be at Center Parc to cover the 2A championship.

Looking forward to it!

